Django 3 Authentication with a MySQL Database— Login, Logout and Password Change/Reset
In this tutorial, you'll learn how to easily add a complete authentication system to your django 3 application with login, logout and password change and reset functionalities.
We'll be using django 3 with a MySQL database.
We'll also be using django-crispy-forms and Bootstrap 4 for styling the application UI.
Using virtualenv with Wing Python IDE
Wing version 7.2 has been released, and the next couple Wing Tips look at some of its new features. Last time at code reformatting with Black and YAPF. Now let's investigate Wing 7.2's expanded support for virtualenv.
What Wing 7.2 Adds
Wing 7.2 improves support for virtualenv by allowing the command that activates the environment to be entered in the Python Executable in Project Properties, Launch Configurations, and when creating new projects. This is an easier and more natural way to configure virtualenvs than the old approach of finding and using the virtualenv's Python executable.
The New Project dialog now also includes the option to create a new virtualenv along with a new project, optionally specifying packages to install. This makes it much easier to get started on a new code base that uses virtualenv.
Gather information from Instagram with python.
Being a Python coder, I like to experiment with all kinds of open source tools shared on the major platform Github through which coders from the whole world develop projects by collaborating with each other. As an Instagram user, I decided to try some Python applications which can help to interact with it from the command line.
Qt and KDE Leftovers: Porting Qt Applications to Qt MCUs 1.0, PyQt, FOSDEM 2020, Season of KDE 2020 and Cantor
15 Notable Open Source Apps
Open source software is always in flux, and new projects are being born every day. Open Source principles are spreading beyond software to not only include code, but in some cases, code that is being used to write an open source book or to do open source science where anyone is welcome to participate. And, cross-platform or platform-independent apps that work on any operating system are becoming much more common than those designed for a particular OS. We like to shine a spotlight on those that seem particularly noteworthy, but there are plenty more that didn't get included. If you know of one, please make a note in the comments section below.
End-of-life announcement for CoreOS Container Linux
As we've previously announced, Fedora CoreOS is the official successor to CoreOS Container Linux. Fedora CoreOS is a new Fedora Edition built specifically for running containerized workloads securely and at scale. It combines the provisioning tools and automatic update model of Container Linux with the packaging technology, OCI support, and SELinux security of Atomic Host. For more on the Fedora CoreOS philosophy, goals, and design, see the announcement of the preview release and the Fedora CoreOS documentation. We'd love for you to try Fedora CoreOS and get involved! You can report bugs and missing features to the issue tracker and discuss Fedora CoreOS in Fedora Discourse, the development mailing list, in #fedora-coreos on Freenode, or at our weekly IRC meetings. Also: Support for CoreOS Container Linux ending in May
