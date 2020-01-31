OSS Leftovers
The BeOS-inspired Haiku operating system that has been in development since 2001 saw its long-awaited beta release in late 2018 while it looks like a second beta release could be on approach for this open-source operating system.
Haiku OS developer François Revol presented at this weekend's FOSDEM 2020 conference on Haiku OS and the R1 Beta2 that hopefully isn't too far out at this point.
Micro-kernel researcher and seL4 developer Gernot Heiser presented at last weekend's FOSDEM conference on the state of seL4. On the development front, their major recent accomplishment is bringing this micro-kernel to RISC-V. With their seL4 port to RISC-V their initial hardware target is for Munich-based HENSOLDT Cyber. The Bavarian firm is developing a secure RISC-V processor based on the open-source "Ariane" core and the secure OS for Hensoldt will be running seL4.
Oracle's Daniel Kiper provided an update on the GRUB boot-loader efforts and their hopes on sticking to a yearly release cadence.
At FOSDEM 2020 in Belgium this weekend, Kiper provided his annual update on the affairs of GRUB.
In recapping the 2019 accomplishments for GRUB, there was RISC-V architecture support added, native DHCPv4, LUKS2 encryption support, and a lot of other features. Looking ahead though GRUB 2.06 should be out in the next few months with more features.
For the past four years, I've been managing my personal finances with GnuCash, and I'm quite satisfied with it. The open source (GPL v3) project has been growing and improving since its initial release in 1998, and the latest version, 3.8, released in December 2019, adds many improvements and bug fixes.
GnuCash is available for Windows, MacOS, and Linux. The application implements a double-entry bookkeeping system and can import a variety of popular open and proprietary file formats, including QIF, QFX, OFX, CSV, and more. This makes it easy to convert from other personal finance applications, including Quicken, which it was created to replicate.
With GnuCash, you can track personal finances as well as small business accounting and invoicing. It doesn't have an integrated payroll system; according to the documentation, you can track payroll expenses in GnuCash, but you have to calculate taxes and deductions outside the software.
"There's little else in the world that's as annoying as visiting a website and a few seconds after arriving, video or audio starts playing. I don't know about you, but it makes my blood boil. Don't. Take. My. Choices. Away. And that's exactly what it does. If I want to watch a video or listen to an audio file, I will decide by clicking the play button.
"Plan on autoplaying media any time you visit a media site, such as ABC, NBC, CBS, ESPN, CNN, Fox, or any number of other media outlets. The annoyance is just about enough to make you vow to never visit that particular site ever again. But then you do revisit, and get annoyed all over again."
That was how my initial article about stopping autoplaying media began in the June 2018 issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine. Fully a year and a half after we ran our initial article in The PCLinuxOS Magazine on how to stop autoplaying media elements inside a browser, Google Chrome has finally caught up! At that time, we looked at Firefox Quantum, Opera and Google Chrome. Firefox earned a A+ for its ability to block autoplaying media elements. Meanwhile, Opera earned a C-, and Google Chrome earned a despicable F. Little has changed since then with those rankings, at least until now. Firefox upped the ante with additional controls since then, which we reported on in the January 2019 issue of The PCLinuxOS Magazine.
Chrome 80 and Chromium 80 web browsers are now available for download with various new features and improvements.
Left home in between 5:30 AM and 6:00 AM. All geared up for the coronavirus outbreak just in case. Japan is not yet heavily affected. 3 cases at the time of this writing and all coming from Chinese traveling in Japan. Taking the train to Narita Airport. Then the plane to Brussels, and finally Brussels to Berlin.
How much of our design and architecture thinking is still bound by what’s easy to type? How much do we bend to the will of our tools? And, maybe most importantly, are we even aware of it?
Security, Proprietary Software and Openwashing
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (salt), CentOS (git), Debian (qtbase-opensource-src), Fedora (java-11-openjdk), Mageia (kernel and openjpeg2), openSUSE (mailman, python-reportlab, ucl, and upx), Oracle (git), Red Hat (container-tools:rhel8, go-toolset:rhel8, grub2, kernel, kernel-rt, php:7.2, and sudo), SUSE (crowbar-core, crowbar-openstack, openstack-neutron-fwaas, rubygem-crowbar-client and python36), and Ubuntu (python-django).
PortSys®, a global innovator in information security and Zero Trust Access control for the enterprise, today announced that Total Access Control™ (TAC) now offers protection for SSH network services.
In a bold move that will end up protecting users everywhere for all platforms, Microsoft has taken control of 50 domains believed to be used by the North Korean hacking group commonly referred to as Thallium, according to a blog report on Microsoft's site.
U.S. District Court documents were unsealed on December 27, 2019 that detail the steps that Microsoft has undertaken to disrupt cyberattacks originating from the Thallium hacking group. As a result, those 50 sites will no longer be able to be used to launch cyberattacks.
The attacks were mostly "spear phishing" attacks. They would attempt to trick users into logging into a fake Microsoft security account to fill out information about their accounts, and into revealing their account credentials. By combining publicly available information gleaned from social media accounts, the Thallium group of hackers was able to make a rather believable case for the possibility of a user's account becoming compromised.
They also employed techniques that might go undetected by the average non-tech savvy users, such as using an "r" and an "n" closely spaced to represent the first "m" in the "microsoft.com" website address.
A new mobile app was supposed to help Democratic officials quickly gather information from some 1,700 caucus sites throughout Iowa. Instead, a “coding issue” within the app is being blamed for delays that left the results unknown the morning after the first-in-the nation presidential nominating contest.
Okay, so what happened? Basically, a company fittingly named Shadow Inc. (linked to another company called Acronym) designed an app for reporting caucus results at nearly 1,700 precincts. According to the Los Angeles Times, Shadow Inc. is not a costumed team of comic book supervillains, but a private tech firm started by people who worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. And, sources told the New York Times, the app used to report Iowa caucus results was hastily developed in just the last few months, with no testing at the statewide scale needed for last night.
The app, by all accounts, was a failure, forcing those running individual caucuses to call a hotline for reporting results. According to Vox, many reported they were waiting indefinitely to do so. One official trying to report results was live on air on CNN when he finally got through, only to be promptly hung up on.
Believed to have been active since at least 2009, the Winnti Group is operating under the same umbrella as Axiom, Barium, Group 72, Blackfly, and APT41, targeting the aviation, gaming, pharmaceuticals, technology, telecommunication, and software development sectors in industrial cyber-espionage campaigns.
In October last year, ESET detailed two new backdoors employed by the [attackers], namely PortReuse and the Microsoft SQL-targeting skip-2.0.
One month later, the security researchers discovered a new campaign run by the Chinese hackers, targeting two Hong Kong universities with a new variant of the ShadowPad backdoor, the group’s flagship tool.
The Nevada Democratic Party said Tuesday that it will not use Shadow Inc., the maker of the app that caused reporting issues in the Iowa caucuses, to power its state caucuses later this month, despite already paying tens of thousands of dollars to the Democrat-affiliated technology company.
In a statement, state Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II promised that Nevada's caucuses on February 22 will not be a repeat of Iowa's.
UBank has released an open source accessibility kit on Github in a move to help iOS app developers and contributors improve the accessibility for users that experience issues such as low vision, cognitive impairment, or neurological impairment.
UBank digital banking chief product officer Peter O'Malley said making the accessibility kit openly available for the first time is part of the bank's mission of "making technology accessible to everyone".
"There's nothing in the market. There's no easy tool that are available for developers or contributors to make sure their apps more accessible and so for us, we want to ensure technology is accessible and easy for people to use no matter who they are," he told ZDNet.
