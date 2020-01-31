Gumstix has launched a $50 “Gumstix Raspberry Pi Zero Battery IMU” board for the RPi Zero or Zero W with a holder for two AA batteries that can be recharged through the Zero plus a 3-axis accelerometer and gyroscope. Gumstix has added to its line of Raspberry Pi add-on boards such as its Stepper HAT and Pi Conduit PoE with a battery board for the Raspberry Pi Zero and Zero W that offers two hours of battery life. The Gumstix Raspberry Pi Zero Battery IMU has a AA battery holder for rechargeable NiMH or NiCd batteries. You can recharge the batteries via the Zero’s micro-USB port.

The latest in our benchmarking fun with the $199+ Motile M141 laptop is seeing how well Intel's Clear Linux performs on it in relation to Ubuntu and Fedora. While Ubuntu Linux was about 15% faster than the default Windows 10 installation on this AMD Ryzen 3 3200U notebook, it's possible to get even faster performance by loading up Clear Linux on it. We are used to covering Clear's exciting performance capabilities on high-end hardware, but even for this low-end laptop with an AMD processor, Intel's performance-optimized open-source operating system still did wonders.

today's leftovers Linux-Firmware Adds Updated Binary For Fixing Performance With RX 5600 XT vBIOS Update With last month's release of the Radeon RX 5600 XT as quite a capable sub-$300 graphics card there was a new video BIOS at launch-day to significantly improve the performance even more. But that updated vBIOS was causing issues with the Linux driver. The necessary fix has now landed in linux-firmware.git as the necessary SMC firmware update for Navi. As explained last month after release and when benchmarking the Radeon RX 5600 XT with the new vBIOS on Linux, updated firmware for the SMC was needed to jive with the updated vBIOS. Without that updated SMC firmware, the graphics card on Linux would be left running in a low-power performance state and lead to poor performance.

Customizing OpenShift project creation I recently attended an excellent training run by Red Hat’s Global Partner Enablement Team on advanced Red Hat OpenShift management. One of the most interesting elements of the training was how to customize default project creation. This article explains how to use OpenShift’s projectRequestTemplate to add default controls for the resources that a project is allowed to consume. First, a little bit of background. OpenShift projects are synonymous with Kubernetes namespaces and are used to isolate objects between projects. By default, users who are authenticated can create projects and consume resources up to the global ClusterResource limits. As a cluster administrator, you might want to add new default limits around the number of resources that can be consumed by a project. OpenShift provides a mechanism to achieve this setting by creating a template that is referenced by the projectRequestTemplate parameter in OpenShift’s project configuration resource.

Daniel Berrange: libvirt: an “embedded” QEMU driver mode for isolated usage Within context of each daemon, VM name uniqueness is enforced. Operating via the daemon means that all applications connected to that same libvirtd get the same world view. This single world view is exactly what you want when dealing with server / cloud / desktop virtualization, because it means tools like ‘virt-top‘, ‘virt-viewer’, ‘virsh‘ can see the same VMs as virt-manager / oVirt / OpenStack / GNOME Boxes / etc. There are other use cases for virtualization, however, where this single world view across applications may be much less desirable. Instead of spawning VMs for the purpose of running a full guest operating system, the VM is used as a building block for an application specific use case. I describe these use cases as “embedded virtualization”, with the libguestfs project being a well known long standing example. This uses a VM as a way to confine execution of its appliance, allowing safe manipulation of disk images. The libvirt-sandbox project is another example which provides a way to take binaries installed on the host OS and directly execute them inside a virtual machine, using 9p filesystem passthrough. More recently the Kata project aims to provide a docker compatible container runtime built using KVM. In many, but not neccessarily all, of these applications, it is unhelpful for the KVM instances that are launched to become visible to other applications like virt-manager / OpenStack. For example if Nova sees a libguestfs VM running in libvirt it won’t be able to correlate this VM with its own world view. There have been cases where a mgmt app would try to destroy these externally launched VM in order to reconcile its world view. There are other practicalities to consider when using a shared daemon like libvirtd. Each application has to ensure it creates a sensible unique name for each virtual machine, that won’t clash with names picked by other applications. Then there is the question of cleaning up resources such as log files left over from short lived VMs.

Birger Schacht: Fosdem 2020 Today I returned from Brussels, where I attended FOSDEM. It was my first time in Brussels and it was my first FOSDEM. The days before FOSDEM, from Wednesday to Friday, there was a MiniDebCamp in the local Hackerspace. The Hackerspace is located at Studio CityGate, a collective space which was apparently an old factory for textile and medical equipment and can now be used by cultural projects (though I think its only temporary). There is a Bar at the ground floor, a recording studio in the basement, a skate park and a climbing wall and much more. The building and the yard reminded me a bit of the collective art space Fux, where the Hamburg MiniDebConfs 2018 and 2019 were located. I only visited DebCamp on Friday and did a bit of work on the debian timeline (researched dates/events to be added) and on sway related packages.

Xeon-driven Coffee Lake system billed as "most powerful fanless industrial" PC Aaeon’s fanless, rugged “Boxer-6641” runs Ubuntu or Win 10 on an 8th Gen Coffee Lake CPU with up to 32GB DDR4, 2x SATA and HDMI, 2x mini-PCIe, 4x GbE, 6x serial, and up to 8x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. In the spirit of Muhammad Ali, who claimed with substantial justification to be the greatest boxer in the world, Aaeon has said its latest Boxer embedded PC is “the most powerful fanless solution currently available on the market,” as well as “currently the most powerful fanless industrial system available.” The latter claim for the Intel 8th Gen “Coffee Lake” based Boxer-6641 when equipped with the new Xeon E-2124G, appears to be true, depending on one’s definition of “industrial.”

Is upgrade culture out of date? At Raspberry Pi, we’re interested in all things to do with technology, from building new tools and helping people teach computing, to researching how young people learn to create with technology and thinking about the role tech plays in our lives and society. Today, I’m writing about our habit of replacing devices with newer versions just for the sake of it.