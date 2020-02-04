Games: Unitystation, UAlbion and Much More
Unitystation, a cross-platform remake of Space Station 13 has a first public build up
Space Station 13 is something of a classic, released way back in 2003 on the BYOND service. It's being remade with Unity to have a more modern experience, as well as being cross-platform.
The team doing Unitystation just put out the first Public Alpha. Not only that, all the code is available on GitHub under an open source license. It requires Unity to build, so there's still a bit of a barrier but I still think it's great it's being made in the open.
You can test the huge "Nether Update" for Minecraft in the latest Snapshot
Mojang are busy bees working on a massive update to Minecraft, mainly focusing on expanding The Nether and you can test out this big update in a brand new Snapshot.
Minecraft Snapshot 20w06a, the first pre-release for the 1.16 update went out yesterday adding in two entirely new biomes for The Nether with the Crimson Forest, Warped Forest and Soulsand Valley. There's also a ton of new Nether blocks, a new high-level material called Netherite is in that lets you upgrade diamond gear, Hoglin mob is in and more.
Raze - a new open source fork of EDuke32 backed by GZDoom tech
Late last month to coincide with the 24th anniversary of Duke Nukem 3D, the EDuke32 fork Raze was announced.
What's the point of this then, what does it do? They say it's a fork of EDuke32 that's "backed by GZDoom tech" and it combines together EDuke32, PCExhumed, NBlood, and RedNukem all under a single package. Right now, they said their main focus is on usability "and actually being able to PLAY the games without frustration".
UAlbion is an open source game engine for the 1995 classic RPG 'Albion'
Yet another classic game is being kept alive on modern systems thanks to open source. UAlbion was pointed out to us recently, as a game engine for Albion the 1995 classic from Blue Byte Studio. When originally released, it was highly rated by critics and a lot of people still love it today.
The creator of Pony Island is back with a strange narrative-infused deck-builder 'Inscryption'
Daniel Mullins Games (Pony Island, The Hex) announced their latest game that's been in development for over a year. It's called Inscryption and it's a narrative focused, card-based deck building roguelike.
They're calling it their "latest mind melting, self-destructing love letter to video games" and it blends together a lot of genres. This isn't a standard roguelike, it's also pulling in escape-room style puzzles and psychological horror "into a blood-laced smoothie". Well, that's certainly one way to get my attention.
2.5D multiplayer military shooter 'Soldat 2' announced - yes it's a proper sequel
Today, Michal Marcinkowski of Transhuman Design officially announced a sequel to the classic 2D side-view multiplayer action game Soldat.
The good news is that a Linux version is confirmed and they said it will be available "for Windows/Mac/Linux as soon as it is ready". It seems they're going with the same basic recipe as started with Soldat, only expanding it in every way they possibly could with their plan to have Soldat 2 as a "powerful platform for custom created content".
City-building god sim 'The Universim' enters Beta, full release this year
After a long road since the Kickstarter in 2014, Crytivo's city-builder that mixes in some god sim elements The Universim is now considered to be in Beta with a huge update.
Not only that, they've also said that all the systems they need for the full game are in, although plenty of content is not in the current build while they finish it all up. So it will be releasing in full and out of Early Access later this year.
Collabora's FOSDEM videos are up, including one on putting Linux games in Containers on Steam
In a recent update to the Linux Steam Client, the ability to run Linux games inside a special container was added in. At the FOSDEM event, Collabora consultant Simon McVittie who works on helping Valve with the Linux steam-runtime gave a talk on it.
The talk goes over a brief bit of history on the different versions of the steam-runtime, which is definitely interesting for any developers looking at Linux support and for gamers who perhaps don't entirely understand much about it. This includes the problems with it and from there they go into info about "pressure-vessel", the new and experimental Container system.
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.4.18, 4.19.102, and 4.14.170
Even With A $199 Laptop, Clear Linux Can Offer Superior Performance To Fedora Or Ubuntu
The latest in our benchmarking fun with the $199+ Motile M141 laptop is seeing how well Intel's Clear Linux performs on it in relation to Ubuntu and Fedora. While Ubuntu Linux was about 15% faster than the default Windows 10 installation on this AMD Ryzen 3 3200U notebook, it's possible to get even faster performance by loading up Clear Linux on it. We are used to covering Clear's exciting performance capabilities on high-end hardware, but even for this low-end laptop with an AMD processor, Intel's performance-optimized open-source operating system still did wonders.
AA battery board for the Raspberry Pi Zero offers two-hour mobility
Gumstix has launched a $50 “Gumstix Raspberry Pi Zero Battery IMU” board for the RPi Zero or Zero W with a holder for two AA batteries that can be recharged through the Zero plus a 3-axis accelerometer and gyroscope. Gumstix has added to its line of Raspberry Pi add-on boards such as its Stepper HAT and Pi Conduit PoE with a battery board for the Raspberry Pi Zero and Zero W that offers two hours of battery life. The Gumstix Raspberry Pi Zero Battery IMU has a AA battery holder for rechargeable NiMH or NiCd batteries. You can recharge the batteries via the Zero’s micro-USB port.
