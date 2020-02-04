Language Selection

Thursday 6th of February 2020 12:50:52 PM
HowTos
Stable Kernels: 5.4.18, 4.19.102, and 4.14.170

  • Linux 5.4.18
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.4.18 kernel. All users of the 5.4 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.4.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.4.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

  • Linux 4.19.102
  • Linux 4.14.170

Even With A $199 Laptop, Clear Linux Can Offer Superior Performance To Fedora Or Ubuntu

The latest in our benchmarking fun with the $199+ Motile M141 laptop is seeing how well Intel's Clear Linux performs on it in relation to Ubuntu and Fedora. While Ubuntu Linux was about 15% faster than the default Windows 10 installation on this AMD Ryzen 3 3200U notebook, it's possible to get even faster performance by loading up Clear Linux on it. We are used to covering Clear's exciting performance capabilities on high-end hardware, but even for this low-end laptop with an AMD processor, Intel's performance-optimized open-source operating system still did wonders. Read more

AA battery board for the Raspberry Pi Zero offers two-hour mobility

Gumstix has launched a $50 “Gumstix Raspberry Pi Zero Battery IMU” board for the RPi Zero or Zero W with a holder for two AA batteries that can be recharged through the Zero plus a 3-axis accelerometer and gyroscope. Gumstix has added to its line of Raspberry Pi add-on boards such as its Stepper HAT and Pi Conduit PoE with a battery board for the Raspberry Pi Zero and Zero W that offers two hours of battery life. The Gumstix Raspberry Pi Zero Battery IMU has a AA battery holder for rechargeable NiMH or NiCd batteries. You can recharge the batteries via the Zero’s micro-USB port. Read more

