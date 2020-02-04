Python Programming Articles/Picks

How key Python projects are maintained Jannis Leidel is part of the Jazzband community. Jazzband is a collaborative community that shares the responsibility of maintaining Python-based projects. Jazzband was born out of the stress of maintaining an open source project alone for a longer time. Jannis is a roadie, which means he does administrative tasks and makes sure the people in the band can play when they want. Jazzband is not his first open source volunteer work—he is a former Django core developer, Django Software Foundation board member, has written many Django apps and Python projects, has been a pip and virtualenv core developer and release manager, co-founded the Python Packaging Authority, and been a PyPI admin. On the community front, he co-founded the German Django Association, served as DjangoCon Europe 2010 co-chairperson, has spoken at several conferences, and for the last year has served as a director and co-communication chair of the Python Software Foundation.

15 Python Libraries for Data Science You Should Know Python is one of the most popular languages used by data scientists and software developers alike for data science tasks. It can be used to predict outcomes, automate tasks, streamline processes, and offer business intelligence insights. It’s possible to work with data in vanilla Python, but there are quite a few open-source libraries that make Python data tasks much, much easier. You’ve certainly heard of some of these, but is there a helpful library you might be missing? Here's a line-up of the most important Python libraries for data science tasks, covering areas such as data processing, modeling, and visualization.

Accessing cache APIs from command line In addition to a GUI, Python and REST APIs, it is now possible to access your Zato caches from command line. Learn from this article how to quickly check, set and delete keys in this way - particularly useful for remote SSH connections to Zato environments.

Deploying Django Apps to Heroku from GitHub Heroku is a popular Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that allows developers to run and deploy applications by availing the infrastructure required in terms of hardware and software. This means that we do not have to invest in the hardware and software needed to expose our applications to end-users and this freedom allows us to concentrate on our business logic instead of deployment. In this post, we will outline how to deploy a simple Django application to a Heroku pipeline. It targets existing Python developers and assumes a basic understanding of setting up and running a Django application.

Create an application with python to record sales In the previous article, I have created an application with python to record sales for various items. In this article, I have slightly modified the previous program to remove some errors in the code as well as included a button that will plot the graph for all the item sales during the month of January.

How to reset Django superuser password It is quite easy to forget the superuser password of your Django application if the Admin part is not used frequently. We can always create a new superuser but that would not be a good idea from the security perspective. We can always reset the superuser password of the Django application.

AWS EC2 Vs PythonAnyWhere Vs DigitalOcean for hosting Django application We have hosted Django applications on AWS EC2, PythonAnyWhere and now on DigitalOcean as well. Here is a brief comparison of all.

PyCon US 2020 Tutorial Launch! PyCon US 2020 Tutorial Registration is open! Tutorial schedule is now available at us.pycon.org/2020/schedule/tutorials. To register, you can add the tutorials to your existing registration or add them to a new registration by using the link on your dashboard. Tutorials do sell out quickly, if you are planning to attend be sure to register early.

Creating searchable widget dashboards Dashboard applications are a popular way to display live data and user controls, whether interacting with APIs or controlling locally attached devices. However, as more controls are added, dashboards can quickly get out of control, making it hard to find the controls you want when you want them. One common solution is to provide the user with a way to filter the displayed widgets, allowing them to zero-in on the information and tools that are important to them right now. There are many ways to filter lists, including dropdowns and facets, but one of the most intuitive is a simple, live, search box. As long as elements are well named, or tagged with appropriate metadata, this can be both fast and easy to understand. In this tutorial we'll build a simple search based widget filter, which can be used to filter a custom compound control widget. This could be an app to control the electrical sensors/gadgets around your home. The finished example is shown below — The interface includes a search bar with autocomplete, a scrollable region list, and a series of independent custom widgets.

Python Command Line Arguments Adding the capability of processing Python command line arguments provides a user-friendly interface to your text-based command line program. It’s similar to what a graphical user interface is for a visual application that’s manipulated by graphical elements or widgets. Python exposes a mechanism to capture and extract your Python command line arguments. These values can be used to modify the behavior of a program. For example, if your program processes data read from a file, then you can pass the name of the file to your program, rather than hard-coding the value in your source code.

The Linux Setup – Steve Best, The Art Directed Journal

Why do you use Linux? I have used Linux in varying capacities since 2004. I use Linux for all the stereotypical reasons. It’s fast, secure, and free. I’m not against Microsoft or Apple, but I like to use what works. Right now desktop Linux is what works for me. I have found that with my current hardware set up, Windows is just a bit too much in terms of system requirements to be anything other than frustrating. This is an older piece I wrote, which explains my “why” for Linux more in-depth. What distribution do you run on your main desktop/laptop? I am currently using elementary OS (5.1). What desktop environment do you use and why do you use it? I use Pantheon, which comes default on elementary. It is actually one of the main reasons I use elementary. It is fast, fluid, and it makes my old hardware run like new. What one piece of Linux software do you depend upon? Why is it so important? I have come to rely greatly on Code, which is the default code editor on elementary. It is very lightweight, but yet extremely feature-filled. It is another of the main reasons I use elementary. Anything else I can do on my iPhone.

