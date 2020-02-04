How Drupal 8 aims to be future-proof
Thomas Edison famously said, "The three great essentials to achieve anything worthwhile are, first, hard work; second, stick-to-itiveness; third, common sense." This quote made me wonder if "sticking-to-it" is contradictory to innovation; does it make you resistant to change? But, the more I pondered on it, I realized that innovation is fueled by perseverance.
Before Drupal 8 was introduced, the Core committee had not just promised to innovate; they decided to be persistent. Persistent in continuous reinvention. Persistent in making Drupal easier to adopt—not only by the market but also by developers with various levels of expertise. However, to be able to make Drupal successful and relevant in the long run, a drastic change was needed—a change that would build a better future. For this, Drupal 8 had to dismantle the Drupal 7 architecture and lay a fresh foundation for a promising future. Moving on to Drupal 9 (coming soon) and subsequent versions will now be easy and straightforward.
Games: Unitystation, UAlbion and Much More
Space Station 13 is something of a classic, released way back in 2003 on the BYOND service. It's being remade with Unity to have a more modern experience, as well as being cross-platform.
The team doing Unitystation just put out the first Public Alpha. Not only that, all the code is available on GitHub under an open source license. It requires Unity to build, so there's still a bit of a barrier but I still think it's great it's being made in the open.
Mojang are busy bees working on a massive update to Minecraft, mainly focusing on expanding The Nether and you can test out this big update in a brand new Snapshot.
Minecraft Snapshot 20w06a, the first pre-release for the 1.16 update went out yesterday adding in two entirely new biomes for The Nether with the Crimson Forest, Warped Forest and Soulsand Valley. There's also a ton of new Nether blocks, a new high-level material called Netherite is in that lets you upgrade diamond gear, Hoglin mob is in and more.
Late last month to coincide with the 24th anniversary of Duke Nukem 3D, the EDuke32 fork Raze was announced.
What's the point of this then, what does it do? They say it's a fork of EDuke32 that's "backed by GZDoom tech" and it combines together EDuke32, PCExhumed, NBlood, and RedNukem all under a single package. Right now, they said their main focus is on usability "and actually being able to PLAY the games without frustration".
Yet another classic game is being kept alive on modern systems thanks to open source. UAlbion was pointed out to us recently, as a game engine for Albion the 1995 classic from Blue Byte Studio. When originally released, it was highly rated by critics and a lot of people still love it today.
Daniel Mullins Games (Pony Island, The Hex) announced their latest game that's been in development for over a year. It's called Inscryption and it's a narrative focused, card-based deck building roguelike.
They're calling it their "latest mind melting, self-destructing love letter to video games" and it blends together a lot of genres. This isn't a standard roguelike, it's also pulling in escape-room style puzzles and psychological horror "into a blood-laced smoothie". Well, that's certainly one way to get my attention.
Today, Michal Marcinkowski of Transhuman Design officially announced a sequel to the classic 2D side-view multiplayer action game Soldat.
The good news is that a Linux version is confirmed and they said it will be available "for Windows/Mac/Linux as soon as it is ready". It seems they're going with the same basic recipe as started with Soldat, only expanding it in every way they possibly could with their plan to have Soldat 2 as a "powerful platform for custom created content".
After a long road since the Kickstarter in 2014, Crytivo's city-builder that mixes in some god sim elements The Universim is now considered to be in Beta with a huge update.
Not only that, they've also said that all the systems they need for the full game are in, although plenty of content is not in the current build while they finish it all up. So it will be releasing in full and out of Early Access later this year.
In a recent update to the Linux Steam Client, the ability to run Linux games inside a special container was added in. At the FOSDEM event, Collabora consultant Simon McVittie who works on helping Valve with the Linux steam-runtime gave a talk on it.
The talk goes over a brief bit of history on the different versions of the steam-runtime, which is definitely interesting for any developers looking at Linux support and for gamers who perhaps don't entirely understand much about it. This includes the problems with it and from there they go into info about "pressure-vessel", the new and experimental Container system.
Linux kernel 5.4 LTS will be supported until December 2021
Released on November 24th, 2019, Linux kernel 5.4 is a great release that introduces a kernel lockdown feature, initial support for Microsoft’s exFAT file system, a new lightweight, read-only file system called EROFS, support for new AMD GPUs and APUs, such as Navi 12 and 14 GPUs, Arcturus GPUs, and Renoir APUs. It also adds initial support for Intel Tiger Lake GPUs.
Other noteworthy features of the Linux 5.4 kernel series include the virtio-fs driver for sharing file systems between the host and virtual machines, support for Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoCs, namespacing support for kernel symbols, dm-clone for live cloning of block devices, fs-verity for detecting file modifications, and improved app memory management on Android.
