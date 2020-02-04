The Linux Setup – Steve Best, The Art Directed Journal
Why do you use Linux?
I have used Linux in varying capacities since 2004. I use Linux for all the stereotypical reasons. It’s fast, secure, and free. I’m not against Microsoft or Apple, but I like to use what works. Right now desktop Linux is what works for me. I have found that with my current hardware set up, Windows is just a bit too much in terms of system requirements to be anything other than frustrating. This is an older piece I wrote, which explains my “why” for Linux more in-depth.
What distribution do you run on your main desktop/laptop?
I am currently using elementary OS (5.1).
What desktop environment do you use and why do you use it?
I use Pantheon, which comes default on elementary. It is actually one of the main reasons I use elementary. It is fast, fluid, and it makes my old hardware run like new.
What one piece of Linux software do you depend upon? Why is it so important?
I have come to rely greatly on Code, which is the default code editor on elementary. It is very lightweight, but yet extremely feature-filled. It is another of the main reasons I use elementary. Anything else I can do on my iPhone.
