Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 6th of February 2020 03:27:37 PM

Why do you use Linux?

I have used Linux in varying capacities since 2004. I use Linux for all the stereotypical reasons. It’s fast, secure, and free. I’m not against Microsoft or Apple, but I like to use what works. Right now desktop Linux is what works for me. I have found that with my current hardware set up, Windows is just a bit too much in terms of system requirements to be anything other than frustrating. This is an older piece I wrote, which explains my “why” for Linux more in-depth.

What distribution do you run on your main desktop/laptop?

I am currently using elementary OS (5.1).

What desktop environment do you use and why do you use it?

I use Pantheon, which comes default on elementary. It is actually one of the main reasons I use elementary. It is fast, fluid, and it makes my old hardware run like new.

What one piece of Linux software do you depend upon? Why is it so important?

I have come to rely greatly on Code, which is the default code editor on elementary. It is very lightweight, but yet extremely feature-filled. It is another of the main reasons I use elementary. Anything else I can do on my iPhone.