Firefox 72 vs. Chrome 80 Browser Performance On Ubuntu Linux With AMD Ryzen Given this week's release of Google Chrome 80, here are fresh benchmarks of Chrome 80 against Firefox 72 on Linux plus also a run with Firefox's WebRender option being enabled. This round of tests was under an Ubuntu 20.04 snapshot with AMD Ryzen processor and AMD Radeon VII graphics. For those wondering how the Chrome versus Firefox performance is standing today on the Linux desktop, these are the very latest numbers plus a secondary run with MOZ_WEBRENDER=1 for activating WebRender in the graphics/DOM relevant tests. Via the Phoronix Test Suite various popular browser benchmarks were run via Selenium/WebDriver automation.

Security: Patches and Penetration Testing With BurpSuite and Kali Linux 2020.1 Security updates for Wednesday Security updates have been issued by Debian (storebackup), openSUSE (e2fsprogs and wicked), Red Hat (containernetworking-plugins, ipa, kernel, kernel-rt, ksh, and qemu-kvm), Scientific Linux (ipa and qemu-kvm), SUSE (libqt5-qtbase, python-reportlab, and terraform), and Ubuntu (graphicsmagick, OpenSMTPD, spamassassin, and sudo).

BurpSuite Tutorial for Beginners BurpSuite is a collection of tools to carry out pen testing or security auditing. This tutorial focuses on the Community version, the free one, which features Proxy, Intruder, Repeater, Sequencer, Comparer, Extender and Decoder tools. This tutorial shows how to install BurpSuite on Debian, how to setup your browser (in this tutorial I only show how to setup it on Firefox) and SSL certificate and how to capture packets without previous proxy configuration on the target by combining it with ArpSpoof and configuring the Invisible Proxy to listen. To begin installing BurpSuite visit and select the Get Community option (the third one) to get BurpSuite for free.

Kali Linux 2020.1 overview | By Offensive Security In this video, I am going to show an overview of Kali Linux 2020.1 and some of the applications pre-installed.