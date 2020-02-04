Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Likely To Ship With Linux 5.4 As Opposed To 5.5
While the Linux 5.5 is out as stable today and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS isn't shipping until late April, it looks like they are settling on the use of the Linux 5.4 series, rather than the newer 5.5 and Linux 5.6 would be cutting too close to release anyhow for making this long-term support release.
The reason developers are targeting Linux 5.4 for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is that the 5.4 kernel is the newest long-term support (LTS) release. With Linux 5.4 being LTS, it will be maintained by upstream longer -- until the end of 2021. If Canonical went with Linux 5.5, they would have to carry more of the burden in maintaining and back-porting patches for their kernel build.
Also: Ubuntu 20.04 Confirms Its Kernel Choice (And Spoiler: It Isn’t the Latest)
