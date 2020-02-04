KDE Ships February 2020 Applications Update, Here’s What’s New
KDE Applications 19.12.2 includes many of the recent application releases, such as KDevelop 5.5, which introduced initial Python 3.8 support and improvements to C++ and PHP languages, Latte Dock 0.9.8 bugfix release, and KMyMoney 5.0.8 with support for check forms with split protocol.
Also included are the Okteta 0.26.3 Hex editor with a new CRC-64 algorithm for the checksum tool, as well as the Zanshin 0.5.71 todo list tracker and RKWard 0.7.1 front-end to the R programming language, each shipping various improvements and new features to make your life easier.
Firefox 72 vs. Chrome 80 Browser Performance On Ubuntu Linux With AMD Ryzen
Given this week's release of Google Chrome 80, here are fresh benchmarks of Chrome 80 against Firefox 72 on Linux plus also a run with Firefox's WebRender option being enabled. This round of tests was under an Ubuntu 20.04 snapshot with AMD Ryzen processor and AMD Radeon VII graphics. For those wondering how the Chrome versus Firefox performance is standing today on the Linux desktop, these are the very latest numbers plus a secondary run with MOZ_WEBRENDER=1 for activating WebRender in the graphics/DOM relevant tests. Via the Phoronix Test Suite various popular browser benchmarks were run via Selenium/WebDriver automation.
Security: Patches and Penetration Testing With BurpSuite and Kali Linux 2020.1
Android Leftovers
