Docker knits together Hub stats, says Pulls over 8 billion

Docker wants the world to know that it’s still riding the waves following the offloading of its Enterprise business last year and has issued some insight from its container registry to prove it. The first batch of figures from the Docker Index showed that there were 8 billion pulls on the Docker Hub “in the past month”, compared to 5.5 billion a year ago. We’re presuming the past month refers to January. Fleshing things out a little more, there were 6 million repositories on Hub, with 5 million users and 2.4 million desktop installations, the vendor said. The total number of pulls on Hub stands at 130 billion – presumably since the hub was launched in 2014.

Unity 8 + Mir Is Being Packaged Up For Debian

Debian developer Mike Gabriel in cooperation with the UBports developers continuing to maintain Ubuntu Touch and Unity 8 are working to offer Unity 8 (and in turn, Mir) packages within Debian. With the Unity 8 desktop support being revived ahead and with Debian having no good desktop environment for Debian on tablets, Unity 8 and Mir packaging is being prepared for upstream Debian. This in turn will also help Debian derivatives wanting to offer Unity 8 as an option in the future Original: UBports: Packaging of Unity8 Desktop for Debian

