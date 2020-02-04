Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 6th of February 2020 06:25:09 PM

Docker wants the world to know that it’s still riding the waves following the offloading of its Enterprise business last year and has issued some insight from its container registry to prove it.

The first batch of figures from the Docker Index showed that there were 8 billion pulls on the Docker Hub “in the past month”, compared to 5.5 billion a year ago. We’re presuming the past month refers to January.

Fleshing things out a little more, there were 6 million repositories on Hub, with 5 million users and 2.4 million desktop installations, the vendor said. The total number of pulls on Hub stands at 130 billion – presumably since the hub was launched in 2014.