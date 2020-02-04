IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Max Katz shares how to lead developer relations teams within a large enterprise
One fascinating aspect of developer relations is how a team’s goals and practices can differ between startups and large companies. Recently, I had the opportunity to speak with Max Katz, who joined IBM as a developer relations (DevRel) Team Lead. Max has experience working at various startups, leading teams at both small and large companies. Our conversation dives into Max’s experience with leading DevRel teams within large companies and his views on the differences in developer relations between startups and large enterprises.
OCS 4.2 in OCP 4.2.14 – UPI installation in RHV
When OCS 4.2 GA was released last month, I was thrilled to finally test and deploy it in my lab. I read the documentation and saw that only vSphere and AWS installations were currently supported. My lab is installed in an RHV environment following the UPI Bare Metal documentation so, in the beginning, I was a bit disappointed. I realized that it could be an interesting challenge to find a different way to use it and, well, I found it while hacking away for some late night fun. All the following procedures are unsupported.
Red Hat OpenShift 4.2 IPI on OpenStack 13: All-in-one setup
Months ago, a customer asked me about Red Hat OpenShift on OpenStack, especially regarding the network configuration options available in OpenShift at the node level. In order to give them an answer and increase my confidence on $topic, I’ve considered how to test this scenario.
At the same time, the Italian solution architect “Top Gun Team” was in charge of preparing speeches and demos for the Italian Red Hat Forum (also known as Open Source Day) for the Rome and Milan dates.
The three principles of successful cloud-native development
To succeed with digital transformation, enterprises must learn how to modernize and develop applications much more rapidly and frequently. That requires a paradigm change in how applications are created. This new approach, cloud-native application development, should adhere to the following three principles:
Choice: Choice enables enterprises to be more flexible and agile, and is required on several levels. First, business applications should work on any infrastructure (on-premises, virtualized, and private or public cloud), from any place, and with any provider. Second, enterprises should have an IT infrastructure that lets them use best-of-breed solutions, specifically the best price, best technology, and best innovation capabilities.
Open source: Open source provides a collaborative way for the development community to design and create software. Solutions get the features that the community wants and are available to everyone at any time. Proprietary solutions can come with vendor lock-in that sacrifices long-term benefits like agility and innovation. Today, ground-breaking open source software for cloud is being developed by highly motivated and creative individuals. I believe it’s hands-down the best software and technology for the cloud-native approach.
How vDPA can help network service providers simplify CNF/VNF certification
In this post we are going to discuss the challenges network operators currently face around the ongoing certification of containerized network functions (CNFs) or virtual network functions (VNFs), and how those challenges can be addressed with virtio data path acceleration (vDPA). vDPA is an innovative open and standards-based approach for CNF/VNF network acceleration.
If you are interested in understanding the certification problem, how acceleration is done today through proprietary vendor SR-IOV and how vDPA provides the same capabilities openly solving the certification challenge, please read on!
OpenShift 4.3: New Improved Topology View
The topology view in the Red Hat OpenShiftConsole’s Developer’s Perspective provides a visual representation of the application structure. It helps developers to clearly identify one resource type from the other, as well as understand the overall communication dynamics within the application.
Launched with the 4.2 release of OpenShift, topology view has already earned a spotlight in the cloud-native application development arena. The constant feedback cycles and regular follow-ups on the ongoing trends in the developer community have helped in shaping a great experience in the upcoming release. This blog focuses on a few features in the topology view added for OpenShift 4.3.
Software Releases: Choqok 1.7.0, Cockpit 212, BleachBit 3.2.0
Wind River acquires Star Lab to improve its Linux security
Once upon a time Wind River was best known as a leading embedded operating system (VxWorks) and Linux (Wind River Linux) company. It still is. But things have changed. Now its customers want their devices to work in the world of the Internet of Things (IoT) and that requires much better security. That's one reason why Wind River just acquired the Linux security company Star Lab. Star Lab brings its Titanium Security Suite to Wind River's table. It uses a threat model that assumes an attacker will gain root (admin) access to your system, but makes it harder for them to do your system any harm. It also offers a secure virtual machine (VM) hypervisor, Crucible. Star also has a secure boot program, which ensures that a device's firmware and boot code hasn't been maliciously modified or manipulated.
Best Open Source VPN For 2020 – 5 Choices To Consider
We’re living in times where internet privacy could soon become a myth with companies putting in their best foot to get hold of our data for advertising and other purposes. Thankfully, we still have VPNs to browse the internet anonymously. However, the recent case of one of the most popular VPNs falling prey to hackers further complicates the issue. So what’s the solution? Open source VPN. We’re not saying that open source VPNs aren’t prone to hacking but as the reputation of open source products precedes, we can consider these to be safer than closed source VPNs. One of the benefits of using an open-source VPN client as compared to a custom VPN is the fact that all the source code of the VPN apps is public, which ensures that the company isn’t hiding anything from you. Open source VPNs use SSL/TLS protocol for encryption.
