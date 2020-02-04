IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Max Katz shares how to lead developer relations teams within a large enterprise One fascinating aspect of developer relations is how a team’s goals and practices can differ between startups and large companies. Recently, I had the opportunity to speak with Max Katz, who joined IBM as a developer relations (DevRel) Team Lead. Max has experience working at various startups, leading teams at both small and large companies. Our conversation dives into Max’s experience with leading DevRel teams within large companies and his views on the differences in developer relations between startups and large enterprises.

OCS 4.2 in OCP 4.2.14 – UPI installation in RHV When OCS 4.2 GA was released last month, I was thrilled to finally test and deploy it in my lab. I read the documentation and saw that only vSphere and AWS installations were currently supported. My lab is installed in an RHV environment following the UPI Bare Metal documentation so, in the beginning, I was a bit disappointed. I realized that it could be an interesting challenge to find a different way to use it and, well, I found it while hacking away for some late night fun. All the following procedures are unsupported.

Red Hat OpenShift 4.2 IPI on OpenStack 13: All-in-one setup Months ago, a customer asked me about Red Hat OpenShift on OpenStack, especially regarding the network configuration options available in OpenShift at the node level. In order to give them an answer and increase my confidence on $topic, I’ve considered how to test this scenario. At the same time, the Italian solution architect “Top Gun Team” was in charge of preparing speeches and demos for the Italian Red Hat Forum (also known as Open Source Day) for the Rome and Milan dates.

The three principles of successful cloud-native development To succeed with digital transformation, enterprises must learn how to modernize and develop applications much more rapidly and frequently. That requires a paradigm change in how applications are created. This new approach, cloud-native application development, should adhere to the following three principles: Choice: Choice enables enterprises to be more flexible and agile, and is required on several levels. First, business applications should work on any infrastructure (on-premises, virtualized, and private or public cloud), from any place, and with any provider. Second, enterprises should have an IT infrastructure that lets them use best-of-breed solutions, specifically the best price, best technology, and best innovation capabilities. Open source: Open source provides a collaborative way for the development community to design and create software. Solutions get the features that the community wants and are available to everyone at any time. Proprietary solutions can come with vendor lock-in that sacrifices long-term benefits like agility and innovation. Today, ground-breaking open source software for cloud is being developed by highly motivated and creative individuals. I believe it’s hands-down the best software and technology for the cloud-native approach.

How vDPA can help network service providers simplify CNF/VNF certification In this post we are going to discuss the challenges network operators currently face around the ongoing certification of containerized network functions (CNFs) or virtual network functions (VNFs), and how those challenges can be addressed with virtio data path acceleration (vDPA). vDPA is an innovative open and standards-based approach for CNF/VNF network acceleration. If you are interested in understanding the certification problem, how acceleration is done today through proprietary vendor SR-IOV and how vDPA provides the same capabilities openly solving the certification challenge, please read on!

OpenShift 4.3: New Improved Topology View The topology view in the Red Hat OpenShiftConsole’s Developer’s Perspective provides a visual representation of the application structure. It helps developers to clearly identify one resource type from the other, as well as understand the overall communication dynamics within the application. Launched with the 4.2 release of OpenShift, topology view has already earned a spotlight in the cloud-native application development arena. The constant feedback cycles and regular follow-ups on the ongoing trends in the developer community have helped in shaping a great experience in the upcoming release. This blog focuses on a few features in the topology view added for OpenShift 4.3.

Software Releases: Choqok 1.7.0, Cockpit 212, BleachBit 3.2.0 Choqok 1.7.0 Long time no see, Choqok users! First of all Choqok has a new and shiny website. Kudos to Carl Schwan for taking care of the theme! To me, version 1.7.0 was meant to be released more than one year ago, while I just released it today. The main reason of the delay (a part from lack of time) is because I wanted 1.7.0 to be bullet proof (spoiler: it’s not). I wanted Choqok 1.7.0 to have full Mastodon support, proper media attachments and a lot more. Let’s try to start somewhere. With this version I want to close a Choqok era and prepare us for the next one. Stay tuned!

Cockpit 212 and Cockpit-podman 13 Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 212.

BleachBit 3.2.0 When your computer is getting full, BleachBit quickly frees disk space. When your information is only your business, BleachBit guards your privacy. With BleachBit you can free cache, delete cookies, clear Internet history, shred temporary files, delete logs, and discard junk you didn't know was there. Designed for Linux and Windows systems, it wipes clean thousands of applications including Firefox, Internet Explorer, Adobe Flash, Google Chrome, Opera, Safari, and more. Beyond simply deleting files, BleachBit includes advanced features such as shredding files to prevent recovery, wiping free disk space to hide traces of files deleted by other applications, and vacuuming Firefox to make it faster. Better than free, BleachBit is open source.