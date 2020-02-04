Canonical/Ubuntu: Buzzwords, Designs and Snaps
-
Edge AI in a 5G world
Deploying AI/ML solutions in latency-sensitive use cases requires a new solution architecture approach for many businesses.
Fast computational units (i.e. GPUs) and low-latency connections (i.e. 5G) allow for AI/ML models to be executed outside the sensors/actuators (e.g. cameras & robotic arms). This reduces costs through lower hardware complexity as well as compute resource sharing amongst the IoT fleet.
Strict AI responsiveness requirements that before required IoT AI model embedding can now be met with co-located GPUs (e.g. on the same factory building) as the sensors and actuators. An example of this is the robot ‘dummification’ trend that is currently being observed for factory robotics with a view to reducing robot unit costs and fleet management.
In this webinar we will explore some real-life scenarios in which GPUs and low-latency connectivity can unlock previously prohibitively expensive solutions now available for businesses to put in place and lead the 4th industrial revolution.
-
How to launch IoT devices – Part 2: selecting foundations
In our last blog on launching an IoT product, we outlined the key steps and problems in the process. We’ve studied over 30 Canonical business cases, project summaries and case studies on how customers who launch IoT devices. Let’s learn from past problems and solutions and kick start your IoT business.
This blog will accelerate the time it takes to make hardware decisions at the inception of an IoT business. It will then provide software foundations which will scale as your product matures.
-
Design and Web team summary – 5th February 2020
This was a fairly busy two weeks for the Web and Design team at Canonical. Some of us attended our internal roadmap alignment sprint in Cape Town. These trips are extremely valuable for the Web and Design team as we interact with almost all teams across the company.
-
Building a Java snap by example
Following up on the previous example of building a rust and C based snaps, I thought we’d take a look at bundling a Java application as a snap. In this example we’ll use an open source game called “Shattered Pixel Dungeon“. It’s a little more complex than some more common snaps, which helps highlight some of the ways we can accommodate tricky-to-snap applications.
-
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Software Releases: Choqok 1.7.0, Cockpit 212, BleachBit 3.2.0
Wind River acquires Star Lab to improve its Linux security
Once upon a time Wind River was best known as a leading embedded operating system (VxWorks) and Linux (Wind River Linux) company. It still is. But things have changed. Now its customers want their devices to work in the world of the Internet of Things (IoT) and that requires much better security. That's one reason why Wind River just acquired the Linux security company Star Lab. Star Lab brings its Titanium Security Suite to Wind River's table. It uses a threat model that assumes an attacker will gain root (admin) access to your system, but makes it harder for them to do your system any harm. It also offers a secure virtual machine (VM) hypervisor, Crucible. Star also has a secure boot program, which ensures that a device's firmware and boot code hasn't been maliciously modified or manipulated.
Best Open Source VPN For 2020 – 5 Choices To Consider
We’re living in times where internet privacy could soon become a myth with companies putting in their best foot to get hold of our data for advertising and other purposes. Thankfully, we still have VPNs to browse the internet anonymously. However, the recent case of one of the most popular VPNs falling prey to hackers further complicates the issue. So what’s the solution? Open source VPN. We’re not saying that open source VPNs aren’t prone to hacking but as the reputation of open source products precedes, we can consider these to be safer than closed source VPNs. One of the benefits of using an open-source VPN client as compared to a custom VPN is the fact that all the source code of the VPN apps is public, which ensures that the company isn’t hiding anything from you. Open source VPNs use SSL/TLS protocol for encryption.
