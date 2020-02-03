Programming: Perl, Ruby, Python, Bash and Rust Speeding Up Perl Test Suites & Test2::Aggregate I gave a talk at TPC 2019 based on my experiences speeding up the Perl test suite at room/roommate finding service SpareRoom, also serving as an introduction to the - just released at the time - Test2::Aggregate. The talk was a bit too dense, as I had prepared a pretty packed 20 minute presentation, only to realize a couple of days before (newbie speaker) that I had just 15 minutes real time excluding the Q&A. So, some attendees asked me to put up a blog post with the notes etc, and especially more about Test2::Aggregate, which is why I am writing this. I will try to give a longer and more detailed talk about the subject in one of the Perl conferences this summer.

Ruby Team Sprint 2020 in Paris - Day Two Day Two of the Ruby Team Sprint 2020 in Paris is over. Again we were able to tackle our main goals. There was a lot of silence as everybody was focused on their tasks. At the end we took an hour to discuss our open topics.

The 20 Best Python Books Available Online in 2020 Python is considered one of the best programming languages in the modern world. It has a vast field of usages like the development of desktop graphical user interface (GUI), apps development, development of websites, development of scientific applications and numeric applications, development of games, etc.

Python tutorial: An introduction to the programming language Anyone who grew up with C, Java or Perl might perhaps view Python (even the very unconventional community) as a programming language for less gifted developers. This is already unfair, because, in terms of libraries, Python has huge volumes and also offers some very interesting syntactic gimmicks. This article assumes that the reader knows another programming language – be it C ++ or Java – and wants to learn more about the specifics of Python. The host should be an AMD 8 core workstation running on Ubuntu 14.04. This does not mean that Python does not exist for macOS or Windows: There is hardly an operating system out there that has to make do without Python.

gnu linux bash – ls ll full date – display files and folders with full year

This Week in Rust 324 Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Security and Proprietary Software Security updates for Thursday Security updates have been issued by CentOS (kernel-rt, qemu-kvm, spamassassin, and Xorg), Debian (ruby-rack-cors), Fedora (glibc), openSUSE (ImageMagick), Oracle (ipa, kernel, and qemu-kvm), SUSE (systemd), and Ubuntu (exiv2, mbedtls, and systemd).

Email politics, security, and why you got an empty newsletter Roskomnadzor, the Russian telecommunications regulator, is on the warpath against privacy focused European email service providers. Last week, it ordered Russian internet service providers to block ProtonMail and StartMail. [...] With a backup MX hosted on an unblocked domain, email servers located in Russia can still deliver emails. Delivery may take longer than normal as the sender’s email server will need to try the blocked servers first and then fall back to the backup MX. This is also good for redundancy in case of service interruptions at Mailbox. I already have a self-hosted email server used for the blog’s newsletter. I didn’t want to manage two email servers. Instead, I reconfigured the newsletter email service to also act as the backup mail server for my domains. While I was busy reconfiguring my domains and email server (it only took about ten minutes), news hit about a remote code execution vulnerability in OpenSMTPD. OpenSMTPD is the open-source email server software I’m using. I needed to double-check on something with my configuration and Bing helpfully put the news of the vulnerability at the top of the results.

Ragnarok Ransomware Targets Citrix ADC, Disables Windows Defender A new ransomware called Ragnarok has been detected being used in targeted attacks against unpatched Citrix ADC servers vulnerable to the CVE-2019-19781 exploit. Last week, FireEye released a report about new attacks exploiting the now patched Citrix ADC vulnerability to install the new Ragnarok Ransomware on vulnerable networks. When attackers can compromise a Citrix ADC device, various scripts would be downloaded and executed that scan for Windows computers vulnerable to the EternalBlue vulnerability. If detected, the scripts would attempt to exploit the Windows devices, and if successful, inject a DLL that downloads and installs the Ragnarok ransomware onto the exploited device.

TurboTax and Others Charged at Least 14 Million Americans for Tax Prep That Should Have Been Free, Audit Finds More than 14 million taxpayers paid for tax prep software last year that they could have gotten for free, according to a scathing audit released Wednesday by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. That amounts to roughly a billion dollars in revenue for TurboTax maker Intuit, H&R Block and other tax software companies, according to a ProPublica analysis of tax prep fees. The audit, which was launched following ProPublica’s reporting last year, explores why so few taxpayers use the Free File program, a public-private partnership between the IRS and companies such as Intuit and H&R Block. Among the reasons, the audit found: the confusing design and complexity of the program and persistently lax oversight by the IRS.

Sylabs is Pleased to Announce the Release of SingularityPRO 3.5 Based on the open source 3.5.2 release, SingularityPRO will receive security and bug fixes for 3 years, making it an ideal solution for the business-driven needs of enterprise customers containerizing their compute workloads.