The second minor release of the 19.12 series is out with Qt 5.14 compatibility, Project Bin ability to sort subclips in chronological order, crash fixes and interface enhancements. Cleaner deletion order on exit. Commit. Fix crash on new project with Qt 5.14. Commit. Fix index corruption on track deletion. Commit. See bug #416677 Sort subclips in chronological order when sorting by date. Commit. Fine tune timeline clip elements on smaller track size. Commit. Cleanup resize and other clip handles (fades, add composition, keyframes). Commit. Clean up and fix possible corruption on missing bin clip id. Commit. Restore opening of clips from command line. Commit. See bug #416404 Fix effect with long names prevent easy access to effect actions. Commit. Fixes bug #416420 Hide option to overlay audio info from Project monitor (not supported). Commit. Fix one empty frame left when trying to put 2 clips together. Commit. Fix i18n warning on startup. Commit. Improvements to composition duration on drop. Commit.

The Free Software Foundation and the GNU Project leadership are defining how these two separate groups cooperate. Our mutual aim is to work together as peers, while minimizing change in the practical aspects of this cooperation, so we can advance in our common free software mission. Alex Oliva, Henry Poole and John Sullivan (board members or officers of the FSF), and Richard Stallman (head of the GNU Project), have been meeting to develop a general framework which will serve as the foundation for further discussion about specific areas of cooperation. Together we have been considering the input received from the public on and . We urge people to send any further input by February 13, because we expect to finish this framework soon. This joint announcement can also be read on https://www.fsf.org/news/gnu-fsf-cooperation-update. Direct: GNU-FSF cooperation update Also: The GNU + FSF Relationship Remains Complicated But They Are Drafting A Framework