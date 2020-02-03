Maker of Linux patch batch grsecurity can't duck $260,000 legal bills, says Cali appeals court in anti-SLAPP case
Open Source Security – the maker of the grsecurity patches that harden Linux kernels against attack – must cough up $260,000 to foot the legal bills of software industry grandee Bruce Perens.
So ruled California's Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals today, affirming a lower court's ruling against Open Source Security (OSS).
In June 2017, Perens published a blog post in which he said that he believed grsecurity exposed users to potential liability under version 2 of the GNU General Public License because the grsecurity code states that customers will not get further updates if they exercise their right to redistribute the software, as allowed by the GPLv2.
GNU-FSF cooperation update
The Free Software Foundation and the GNU Project leadership are defining how these two separate groups cooperate. Our mutual aim is to work together as peers, while minimizing change in the practical aspects of this cooperation, so we can advance in our common free software mission.
Alex Oliva, Henry Poole and John Sullivan (board members or officers of the FSF), and Richard Stallman (head of the GNU Project), have been meeting to develop a general framework which will serve as the foundation for further discussion about specific areas of cooperation. Together we have been considering the input received from the public on
Kdenlive 19.12.2
The second minor release of the 19.12 series is out with Qt 5.14 compatibility, Project Bin ability to sort subclips in chronological order, crash fixes and interface enhancements. Cleaner deletion order on exit. Commit. Fix crash on new project with Qt 5.14. Commit. Fix index corruption on track deletion. Commit. See bug #416677 Sort subclips in chronological order when sorting by date. Commit. Fine tune timeline clip elements on smaller track size. Commit. Cleanup resize and other clip handles (fades, add composition, keyframes). Commit. Clean up and fix possible corruption on missing bin clip id. Commit. Restore opening of clips from command line. Commit. See bug #416404 Fix effect with long names prevent easy access to effect actions. Commit. Fixes bug #416420 Hide option to overlay audio info from Project monitor (not supported). Commit. Fix one empty frame left when trying to put 2 clips together. Commit. Fix i18n warning on startup. Commit. Improvements to composition duration on drop. Commit.
