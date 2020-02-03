GNU-FSF cooperation update
The Free Software Foundation and the GNU Project leadership are defining how these two separate groups cooperate. Our mutual aim is to work together as peers, while minimizing change in the practical aspects of this cooperation, so we can advance in our common free software mission.
Alex Oliva, Henry Poole and John Sullivan (board members or officers of the FSF), and Richard Stallman (head of the GNU Project), have been meeting to develop a general framework which will serve as the foundation for further discussion about specific areas of cooperation. Together we have been considering the input received from the public on and . We urge people to send any further input by February 13, because we expect to finish this framework soon.
This joint announcement can also be read on https://www.fsf.org/news/gnu-fsf-cooperation-update.
Kdenlive 19.12.2
The second minor release of the 19.12 series is out with Qt 5.14 compatibility, Project Bin ability to sort subclips in chronological order, crash fixes and interface enhancements.
Cleaner deletion order on exit. Commit.
Fix crash on new project with Qt 5.14. Commit.
Fix index corruption on track deletion. Commit. See bug #416677
Sort subclips in chronological order when sorting by date. Commit.
Fine tune timeline clip elements on smaller track size. Commit.
Cleanup resize and other clip handles (fades, add composition, keyframes). Commit.
Clean up and fix possible corruption on missing bin clip id. Commit.
Restore opening of clips from command line. Commit. See bug #416404
Fix effect with long names prevent easy access to effect actions. Commit. Fixes bug #416420
Hide option to overlay audio info from Project monitor (not supported). Commit.
Fix one empty frame left when trying to put 2 clips together. Commit.
Fix i18n warning on startup. Commit.
Improvements to composition duration on drop. Commit.
today's leftovers
Valve are talking a lot more lately, actually telling us what's been going on and what some of their plans are. In their latest blog post, they had plenty to share.
A nice recap of what they've been up to, which started off with a small announcement on how they've increased their monthly active user count to "nearly 95 million", meaning they added close to 5 million new monthly active users over last year. Using the current operating system figures from the Hardware Survey, that could put the number of monthly active Linux users at around 855,000.
That's not all, they said revenue actually made by developers was up "year over year" and the last sale in 2019 was the most successful they've ever done. So even with competition heating up from Epic Games, game streaming and more it doesn't seem to have affected Valve much overall.
Flying Oak Games might have done the unthinkable here, they may have dethroned Dead Cells in my heart with ScourgeBringer.
For the past couple of years, syslog-ng was made available as a rolling release. There is a new release roughly every second month containing both new features and fixes for bugs reported for the previous version(s). Each new release receives a dedicated port in the FreeBSD ports tree. They are named based on the version number, for example, syslog-ng 3.25 is available in sysutils/syslog-ng325.
As we do not want to fill up the FreeBSD port system with syslog-ng releases, older releases are removed from ports regularly. The current policy is that a syslog-ng version is marked as deprecated as soon as a new version is out. Older syslog-ng versions are deleted after about a year.
Creating a new port for each new release helps to avoid surprises (a new release might accidentally or even intentionally break old features) and it allows the use of a given release indefinitely (“if it works, do not fix it”). On the other hand, you might want to use the latest available version all the time. Of course, before each upgrade, it needs a bit of extra testing. Additionally, there is also a sysutils/syslog-ng metaport available, which pointsat the latest stable syslog-ng version in ports. Most of the time this means the latest syslog-ng version but if a serious problem is identified on other platforms, then we might keep pointing the metaport at the previous version.
The Arch Linux DevOps team uses a combination of Ansible and Terraform to manage their hosts. If you want to have a look on their infrastructure repository, you can do so via this link: https://git.archlinux.org/infrastructure.git/tree/
The combination of Ansible and Terraform works quite well for Arch Linux, the only subject we are missing is proper testing. I want to present a small proof of concept on how we could do tests in the future. My approach uses molecule for testing. Molecule utilizes Vagrant and Docker for running the Ansible Playbooks.
Arch Linux provides images for both of them, since quite a while now. These projects are called Arch-Boxes and Archlinux-Docker. Therefore it makes sense to reuse them infrastructure tests.
cMINIX NEO U22-XJ Android 9.0 media hub was first unveiled at IFA 2019 last September.
Learn how to use a servo motor with Raspberry Pi in our latest How to use video on YouTube.
Open-source is taking the world by storm due to its unprecedented ability to unite developers and create a sense of community among programmers. It seems like everyone is ready to embrace the open-source mindset these days because the benefits of such an approach are incomparable to anything we've seen before in the IT universe.
According to the report, almost 80% of companies run part or all of their operations on open-source software, but the figure keeps growing steadily in the last few years. On the other side, a mere 1% of organizations claim that open-source is not strategically important to their overall enterprise infrastructure software plans.
What makes the new IT trend do important and influential on a global scale? In this post, we will discuss the concept of free and open-source software and show you the top five interesting facts about this phenomenon. Let's take a look!
The widely used Neo4j graph database got a major update Tuesday with the general availability release of Neo4j 4.0.
Graph databases enable users to connect data in a contextual way that is different than a traditional relational database. It's an approach that has been gaining traction across enterprises in recent years as organizations seek to gain more insights from interrelated data. Neo4j was one of the early pioneers in the graph database market with its 1.0 release in 2010 and continuing with a regular stream of updates over the past decade.
Crashes and the blue screen of death are by far the most common problems that users are complaining about with the optional update, but it's certainly not the end of the story. Over on the Microsoft Community site, there is a growing list of posts from disgruntled Windows 10 users.
As well as BSoDs, some people say they are experiencing very slow boot times after installing KB4532695, while others complain of non-functioning audio or Bluetooth.
There are also users who have problems with their displays, some who are unable to power up their computers, and some who have issues with BitLocker.
Uninstalling the update seems to get things back to normal, but this means you'll have to put up with the previous set of problems that it was supposed to fix.
