Customize your internet with an open source search engine
A long time ago, the internet was small enough to be indexed by a few people who gathered the names and locations of all websites and listed them each by topic on a page or in a printed book. As the World Wide Web network grew, the "web rings" convention developed, in which sites with a similar theme or topic or sensibility banded together to form a circular path to each member. A visitor to any site in the ring could click a button to proceed to the next or previous site in the ring to discover new sites relevant to their interest.
Then for a while, it seemed the internet outgrew itself. Everyone was online, there was a lot of redundancy and spam, and there was no way to find anything. Yahoo and AOL and CompuServe and similar services had unique approaches, but it wasn't until Google came along that the modern model took hold. According to Google, the internet was meant to be indexed, sorted, and ranked through a search engine.
COMPLETE GUIDE TO ELEMENTARY OS FILE MANAGER
After knowing elementary OS, downloading and installing it, now we learn to use its File Manager that is called Files. With file manager we access files, folders, documents, disk partitions, external drives, by browsing, creating, copying/moving, renaming, and deleting files. By this guide you learn how to do those things with Files. More that that, there are also Open In Terminal and Color Folders which are important to learn. I wish this guide will be useful for everybody getting started with elementary OS. Enjoy!
Up to this section you should have basic abilities to navigate and manipulate between folders and files with elementary OS file manager. With this ability you can already live with elementary OS lively. Files will be your close friend everyday. Next time, you will learn more about installing additional applications and more stuffs. That's all. Enjoy!
10 Linux Cat command examples for beginners
As a Linux user, you need to know the usage of the best commands in the terminal to enhance your Linux experience. First of all, it’s good to know the basic commands used frequently.
One of these commands includes the “cat” command (short for concatenate). As a terminal user, the cat command lets you display text file contents and a lot more!
In today’s tutorial for beginners, we shall go through 10 Linux cat commands with examples.
What Are the Best Arch Linux Based Distributions?
First released almost two decades ago, Arch Linux has become one of the most influential Linux distributions of all time, attracting users with its simplicity, modernity, and versatility. Perhaps the best testament to the influence of Arch Linux is the fact that there are now multiple distributions based on it.
Some Arch Linux derivatives make the distribution more accessible to inexperienced users, and some were created in reaction to various key system design decisions made by the developers of Arch Linux. Listed below are the top 5 best Arch-based Linux Distributions you should know about in 2020.
