Games: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Logic World, Road Redemption and More
Valve making steps to address toxic behaviour on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
One of my all-time favourite first-person shooters, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, is about to tell naughty players to sort their attitude out.
In a new blog post on the official site, the Valve team write that while you can already tweak what you see in-game like turning off players' avatars, names, and voice/text chat—they're a bit of a nuclear option as it affects everyone. To help with this, Valve has been working on a new system based on reports.
Build massive circuits in 'Logic World' (prev. The Ultimate Nerd Game) releasing in March
Logic World (previously known at TUNG - The Ultimate Nerd Game), a game about building circuits and making fun machines with them now has a release date.
Mouse Hat Games confirmed it's launching on March 13 and they told GamingOnLinux this will include Linux support. It was originally due to launch last year, then earlier this year and now they've set on March to ensure they're "100% confident about it". You only get one launch after all.
Road Redemption gets a slightly amusing Revengers Assemble DLC - also has multiple monitor support
Revengers Assemble! Why does that sound so familiar? I can't think why. Road Redemption, the modern Road Rash-like just gained a big new DLC.
Sounds like the team behind Road Redemption have decided to lean into the silly with the Revengers Assemble expansion. Obviously somewhat inspired by The Avengers (plus the Revengers are an actual thing in the Marvel universe) it features new riders like "Admiral Uganda" who has a special shield made out of "Vibronium" who can deflect attacks and "Theranos" who can turn enemies to dust with their "Chaos Gauntlet".
Impressive space sandbox 'Avorion' leaving Early Access on March 9
Boxelware have officially set a date for their spectacular space sandbox game, Avorion, to leave Early Access.
On March 9, the Early Access sticker is being removed as they will consider it complete enough for anyone to jump in, build a ship and explore space. Until that date, they're still going through all the finishing touches as well as releasing a massive update soon to overhaul the ship generator for various factions (as everything in the game is made from blocks).
Vulkan to Direct 3D translation layer DXVK has another small release up
Another fresh release of the Vulkan to Direct 3D translation layer, DXVK, was released today which continues their cycle of bug fixing.
DXVK 1.5.4 is a point release, meaning no major new features and it's largely feature-complete already from what the original creator Philip Rebohle told us in this previous article.
Humble Store has some great Linux games on sale right now
It's coming up to the weekend, so here's a little look at some of the great games you can get for cheaps on Humble Store.
Firstly, they're running an 11 bit Publisher Sale so a bunch of their titles can be picked up with some nice discounts available like Moonlighter with 60% off or This War of Mine: Final Cut with 75% off.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Raspbian OS for Raspberry Pi Adds Multi-Monitor Improvements, More
The new Raspbian release is here four months after the previous build to add various enhancements to the default file manager, PCManFM, such as a new “Places” pane at the top of the sidebar to display mounted volumes in the simplified view, as well as a “New Folder” icon to the taskbar. Moreover, the file manager’s expanders have been updated to correctly display the state of subfolders in the directory browser. Also, the folder and file icons got a clean new design to make it clearer for users what file an icon represents. Raspbian now also supports separate ALSA devices for internal audio outputs via the volume taskbar plugin and raspi-config. The volume taskbar plugin also got new mixer dialogs.
Open source takes on managing and securing the electrical grid
The first you may know about the next cyberwar might be when your power goes out. Just ask the citizens of Kiev, Ukraine -- whose power was cut off for an hour by an attack from Russian hackers. Indeed, you probably don't know it, but the first shots have already been fired in the US. In March 2019 a Denial of Service (DoS) attack hit power grid control systems in Utah, Wyoming, and California. Energy companies know it, which is one reason LF Energy, a Linux Foundation project, announced its latest project: Grid eXchange Fabric (GXF). Dutch distribution system operator Alliander created it as an Open Smart Grid Platform (OSGP). GXF is a scalable and technology-agnostic Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform. It enables grid operators to securely collect data and monitor, control, and manage smart devices on the grid. Specifically, it can be used in the following ways...
