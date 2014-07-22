Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 7th of February 2020 06:39:51 PM

If you like the Microsoft Windows 10 tiling style, you can easily get your GNOME Shell desktop to support it with the help of an extension called WinTile.

The extension brings quarter tiling functionality to GNOME Shell, using the Super/Win + Arrow keys or using the mouse (with previews and snapping when dragging the windows to the edges).

Maximizing single windows and maximizing to the side snap modes also work next to quarter tiling, both using the keyboard (Super/Win + Up to maximize a window, and Super/Win + Left or Right arrow to maximize a window to the left or right, taking 50% of the screen) and mouse. Do note that single window maximizing and maximizing to the left/right (edge tiling) are already present in the standard GNOME Shell, so there's no need to install anything if that's all you want.