Elementary OS Has A Bold New Plan To Get Linux App Developers Paid
Here’s a bold statement: Linux open source software developers deserve to get paid for their work. They should have the mechanisms in place to charge for the apps they’re creating — even if it’s just a “pay what you want” model. When developers get paid, they can devote more energy and resources and time into their work, and produce a better product. This is a philosophy that elementary OS picked up and ran with when the company launched its AppCenter. Now elementary OS wants to bring the AppCenter to everyone.
The team behind the Linux distribution just launched a crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo — the same platform it successfully raised money to launch the AppCenter with. The $10,000 goal will enable a team of designers and developers to assemble in Denver, Colorado to begin bringing their plan from concept to reality.
