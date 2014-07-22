Coming in Linux 5.6: Better BFQ, IOMMU, KVM, NFS...
-
BFQ I/O Scheduler Gets Some Fixes For Linux 5.6
It has been a while since there has been any new developments to report on BFQ, the Budget Fair Queueing I/O scheduler that offers both low-latency and high throughput modes, bandwidth and latency guarantees, and other functionality. With the ongoing Linux 5.6 cycle, BFQ at least has picked up some fixes.
There has been no new discussions at the kernel level of potentially defaulting to this I/O scheduler for relevant devices, but it does continue advancing. There aren't any shiny new BFQ features for Linux 5.6, but a number of fixes.
-
Linux 5.6 Continues Work On Intel VT-d Nested Mode Support
The IOMMU changes have been sent in for the ongoing Linux 5.6 kernel merge window.
On the Intel front with the IOMMU driver changes are prep patches for Intel VT-d nested mode support. The changes also allow for toggling VT-d Scalable Mode via a new Kconfig switch INTEL_IOMMU_SCALABLE_MODE_DEFAULT_ON though this is just in regards to the default kernel behavior and can Scalable Mode with VT-d 3.0 can still be forced on at run-time with the intel_iommu=sm_on kernel option.
-
Linux 5.6 Flipping On GPU Reset Support For AMD Renoir + Radeon Navi
Last week the main set of kernel graphics driver improvements were merged while today is an interesting secondary batch of changes for the in-development Linux 5.6 kernel.
Most notable in our opinion on this secondary batch of Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver updates is enabling GPU reset support for forthcoming AMD Renoir APUs and also Navi GPUs. AMDGPU GPU reset recovery has been a bit challenging for some generations of AMD GPUs with the Linux driver and the Navi support is rather belated (the GPU reset recovery for Navi 10/12/14 turns out it should have been working fine for a while already but only now is getting flipped on), but at least Navi and Renoir are here today. This GPU reset recovery support should ideally improve the experience should the graphics processor hit into a hang and needs to be reset without rebooting the entire system.
-
Linux 5.6 KVM Expands AMD APIC Virtualization Support With Dynamic APICv
A second round of KVM virtualization updates were sent out today for the Linux 5.6 merge window that is still open through the weekend.
-
Linux 5.6 NFS Client Adds New Option To Use Cache If NFS Server Connection Lost
With the NFS client are a few new features with its code to be found in Linux 5.6.
First up, the NFS client has added a "softreval" mount option that will let clients use any cache if the server disconnects/drops. rhe softreval mount option is also automatically enabled if the "softerr" mount option is active. This allows for attribute revalidation calls to time out and to fall-back to using cached attributes. This should allow NFS clients to still traverse paths based upon cached information and then to gracefully resume should the connection be restored.
-
