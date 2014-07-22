Latest Audiocasts/Shows/Screencasts
PDL: Episode VI - a New Book
I would love a new PDL Book. One that's completely different from the original to maximize the surface of engagement to a new audience. As a "sequel", It would have the advantage of being able to refer the reader to the first book for longer explanations and be able to jump right into how to solve significant problems. brian d foy has just finished his Mojolicious book, so I bet he's got loads of free time on his hands. (although I remember him in the middle of writing it in 2018, so you may have to wait a bit)
The premise behind the PDL Book is that it takes you on a tour of the features, trying to expose the useful parts as quickly as possible and yet still give you the Full Monty. In today's world, many coders, including yours truly, are unwilling adherents of SOOP (Stack Overflow Oriented Programming) with the attention span of 5-year olds who want to dive into the middle of a book and work their way backwards trying to understand the solution. I think it's an issue of motivation and, honestly, I'm surprised you've read this far before going off and checking your phone.
2020-02-07 | Linux Headlines
Bruce Perens prevails in court, a patent troll takes aim at Mycroft, Docker announces the removal of its legacy repositories, GitHub opens the beta for its Actions service API, and the FSF and GNU project release a joint statement regarding their future relationship.
Multipath Musings | TechSNAP 422
We take a look at a few exciting features coming to Linux kernel 5.6, including the first steps to multipath TCP.
Plus the latest Intel speculative execution vulnerability, and Microsoft's troubled history with certificate renewal.
AWS Christophe Limpalair | Jupiter Extras 53
Christophe joins Ell to discuss how to get started learning AWS and which materials you will need for that nerve-wracking interview.
2020-02-06 | Linux Headlines
CoreOS Container Linux prepares to say goodbye, OpenJDK and Kotlin see some big gains, and some long-awaited changes coming soon to Firefox.
Installing and Reinstalling Linux on the Pinebook Pro
The process for installing a Linux distribution on the Pinebook Pro is not the same as other Linux laptops, it's a bit more involved. In this video, I show off the process and give you an overview of how this works.
OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 overview | The best! ...until OpenMandriva does better
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Solus 4.1 and some of the applications pre-installed.
Raspbian OS for Raspberry Pi Adds Multi-Monitor Improvements, More
The new Raspbian release is here four months after the previous build to add various enhancements to the default file manager, PCManFM, such as a new “Places” pane at the top of the sidebar to display mounted volumes in the simplified view, as well as a “New Folder” icon to the taskbar. Moreover, the file manager’s expanders have been updated to correctly display the state of subfolders in the directory browser. Also, the folder and file icons got a clean new design to make it clearer for users what file an icon represents. Raspbian now also supports separate ALSA devices for internal audio outputs via the volume taskbar plugin and raspi-config. The volume taskbar plugin also got new mixer dialogs.
Open source takes on managing and securing the electrical grid
The first you may know about the next cyberwar might be when your power goes out. Just ask the citizens of Kiev, Ukraine -- whose power was cut off for an hour by an attack from Russian hackers. Indeed, you probably don't know it, but the first shots have already been fired in the US. In March 2019 a Denial of Service (DoS) attack hit power grid control systems in Utah, Wyoming, and California. Energy companies know it, which is one reason LF Energy, a Linux Foundation project, announced its latest project: Grid eXchange Fabric (GXF). Dutch distribution system operator Alliander created it as an Open Smart Grid Platform (OSGP). GXF is a scalable and technology-agnostic Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform. It enables grid operators to securely collect data and monitor, control, and manage smart devices on the grid. Specifically, it can be used in the following ways...
