FOSDEM Reports and Experiences
-
My first-ever FOSDEM; it was awesome
I came back from FOSDEM on Tuesday but got busy with my day time job at Crossbar.io. Finally, today when I got to write something, I found my blogspot based web page to be really uncomfortable to navigate and manage, so I spent the last few hours trying to move my blog over to wordpress. I also had to update the planet ubuntu bzr repository for my new blog to show up on Planet Ubuntu.
Having been part of the Ubuntu community, I have had the chance to travel to different software events, mostly Ubuntu specific. While at Canonical, my travel was for Ubuntu Developer Summit and for internal Canonical sprints. Post-Canonical layoff in 2017, I didn’t really travel much for conferences, though last year, while visiting Crossbar.io GmbH’s HQ in Erlagen, Germany, I used that opportunity to plan my trip as such that it coincides with UbuCon Europe in Sintra. That was a great event and I got to meet really great people, the social part of that event was on par or even better than the talks/workshops.
So when FOSDEM’s date was announced, I was yet again excited to travel to a community event and since its known as the biggest FOSS conference in Europe and the fact that lots of super-intelligent people from the wider open-source community attend it every year, I knew I had to be there. To that regard I applied for the Ubuntu community donation fund and guess what I got the nod. Rest is just details.
-
Attending FOSDEM 2020
I had a talk scheduled in the Python devroom on Saturday about building a production-ready profiling in Python. This was a good overview of the work I've been doing at Datadog for the last few months.
-
FOSDEM 2019 aftermath
One more year visiting Brussels to visit the ultimate FOSS conference, FOSDEM 2019. This is my second year.
My trip was easy. A stop in Rome and then Charleroi. Bought tickets online for a shuttle bus to Brussels (I write this for the people who read this for the first time and they want to attend to FOSDEM). In Rome, I met two friends from my Nextcloud presentations in Greece. It was their first time visiting FOSDEM conference.
The first time it was all new and unknown. This time, I tried to attend as many talks as possible, but I failed. Well, the first day I had to cover Nextcloud booth and the second day (usually is calmer), after I left Nextcloud booth to walk around the campus and check if there's a talk for me, I missed the notification on signal about the group picture. So that's why I'm not in the group picture.
FOSDEM supposed to be all about the talks but usually is all about meeting new people and have a conversation outside of the talks. Also as far as I know, if I want to see a specific talk, I have to sit in the room early in the morning because rooms are crowded for the whole day. Also, there's a plus, that you can watch all the talks from your computer at home wearing slippers and pajamas.
-
Random bits from FOSDEM 2020
On 1-2 February I attended FOSDEM. This is only the second time I’ve attended this annual event in Brussels, and it’s just about as crazy as it was last year with over 8000 attendees and 835 talk/BoF/etc sessions.
I did all the typical FOSDEM stuff. Visiting booths, attend a few talks and BOFs, catch up with a few people, meet some new ones I’ve only known on IRC, signed a few GPG keys and consumed a whole lot of club mate, fries, chocolate and waffles.
Below follows some random bits that I happen to remember or took photos of. They are in no order of particular importance. I wish I got some photos with some of the cool people I so seldomly see, if I ever attend an event like this, I’ll pay some more attention to this.
-
FOSDEM 2020 - Recorded presentations (videos)
If you weren't able to attend FOSDEM last weekend, you're in luck as all presentations were recorded! From KernelCI's new home, the latest on Zink (OpenGL on Vulkan), OpenXR & Monado, PipeWire in the automotive industry, JPEG2000, and GStreamer on the Magic Leap One, Collaborans gave talks in 6 different devrooms, as well on the main track. Below is the full list of talks given at Collaborans during the two-day conference in Brussels, with direct links to each recording.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 684 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
12 Excellent Free Scorewriters – Compose, arrange, print, and publish music
A scorewriter (often known as notation software or music notation processor) is software used with a computer for creating, editing and printing sheet music. For a musician to be able to read, understand, and play music, a composition needs to be in written form. A system of notation is essential for musicians to be able to play music as intended by the composer. In the field of music composition, Sibelius and Finale are held in high esteem. These scorewriters are widely used by composers, songwriters, and arrangers for creating sheet music, including the score for an ensemble and parts for individual musicians. Unfortunately, both Sibelius and Finale are proprietary software. They are very expensive applications; the cheapest perpetual license for Sibelius sets you back hundreds of dollars. And neither application is available for Linux. Fortunately, there is a wide range of open source scorewriters which are supported in Linux. This article recommends cost-effective alternatives to Sibelius and Finale. The software featured here is released under open source licenses, all are available to download at no charge, and generate music scores which are engraved with traditional layout rules.
Latest Audiocasts/Shows/Screencasts
today's howtos
Coming in Linux 5.6: Better BFQ, IOMMU, KVM, NFS...
OSOR Workshop on Sustainable OSS Communities at FOSDEM 2020
OSOR Workshop on Sustainable OSS Communities at FOSDEM 2020