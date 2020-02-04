Networking dev kit runs Linux on NXP’s new S32G SoC
MicroSys’ “miriac SBC-S32G274A” dev kit for automotive networking runs Linux on NXP’s quad -A53, MCU-enabled S32G via an “MPX-S32G274A” module. Features include 2x Flexray, 4x LIN, 18x CAN, and TSN-switched Fast, GbE, 2.5GbE, and T1 LAN ports.
NXP announced its S32G automotive networking processor last month at CES along with a S32G-VNP-RDB reference design board that has yet to ship. Soon, developers will have another option in the MicroSys miriac SBC-S32G274A development kit, built around a miriac MPX-S32G274A module. The products follow other MicroSys Miriac boards with Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) including last year’s miriac MPX-LS1028A and SBC-LS1028A-TSN. The kit supports industrial automation, medical, railway & transportation, construction, and defense application in addition to automotive networking.
