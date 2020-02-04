12 Excellent Free Scorewriters – Compose, arrange, print, and publish music
A scorewriter (often known as notation software or music notation processor) is software used with a computer for creating, editing and printing sheet music.
For a musician to be able to read, understand, and play music, a composition needs to be in written form. A system of notation is essential for musicians to be able to play music as intended by the composer.
In the field of music composition, Sibelius and Finale are held in high esteem. These scorewriters are widely used by composers, songwriters, and arrangers for creating sheet music, including the score for an ensemble and parts for individual musicians. Unfortunately, both Sibelius and Finale are proprietary software. They are very expensive applications; the cheapest perpetual license for Sibelius sets you back hundreds of dollars. And neither application is available for Linux.
Fortunately, there is a wide range of open source scorewriters which are supported in Linux. This article recommends cost-effective alternatives to Sibelius and Finale. The software featured here is released under open source licenses, all are available to download at no charge, and generate music scores which are engraved with traditional layout rules.
I would love a new PDL Book. One that's completely different from the original to maximize the surface of engagement to a new audience. As a "sequel", It would have the advantage of being able to refer the reader to the first book for longer explanations and be able to jump right into how to solve significant problems. brian d foy has just finished his Mojolicious book, so I bet he's got loads of free time on his hands. (although I remember him in the middle of writing it in 2018, so you may have to wait a bit)
The premise behind the PDL Book is that it takes you on a tour of the features, trying to expose the useful parts as quickly as possible and yet still give you the Full Monty. In today's world, many coders, including yours truly, are unwilling adherents of SOOP (Stack Overflow Oriented Programming) with the attention span of 5-year olds who want to dive into the middle of a book and work their way backwards trying to understand the solution. I think it's an issue of motivation and, honestly, I'm surprised you've read this far before going off and checking your phone. :)
Bruce Perens prevails in court, a patent troll takes aim at Mycroft, Docker announces the removal of its legacy repositories, GitHub opens the beta for its Actions service API, and the FSF and GNU project release a joint statement regarding their future relationship.
We take a look at a few exciting features coming to Linux kernel 5.6, including the first steps to multipath TCP.
Plus the latest Intel speculative execution vulnerability, and Microsoft's troubled history with certificate renewal.
Christophe joins Ell to discuss how to get started learning AWS and which materials you will need for that nerve-wracking interview.
CoreOS Container Linux prepares to say goodbye, OpenJDK and Kotlin see some big gains, and some long-awaited changes coming soon to Firefox.
The process for installing a Linux distribution on the Pinebook Pro is not the same as other Linux laptops, it's a bit more involved. In this video, I show off the process and give you an overview of how this works.
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Solus 4.1 and some of the applications pre-installed.
Coming in Linux 5.6: Better BFQ, IOMMU, KVM, NFS...
It has been a while since there has been any new developments to report on BFQ, the Budget Fair Queueing I/O scheduler that offers both low-latency and high throughput modes, bandwidth and latency guarantees, and other functionality. With the ongoing Linux 5.6 cycle, BFQ at least has picked up some fixes.
There has been no new discussions at the kernel level of potentially defaulting to this I/O scheduler for relevant devices, but it does continue advancing. There aren't any shiny new BFQ features for Linux 5.6, but a number of fixes.
The IOMMU changes have been sent in for the ongoing Linux 5.6 kernel merge window.
On the Intel front with the IOMMU driver changes are prep patches for Intel VT-d nested mode support. The changes also allow for toggling VT-d Scalable Mode via a new Kconfig switch INTEL_IOMMU_SCALABLE_MODE_DEFAULT_ON though this is just in regards to the default kernel behavior and can Scalable Mode with VT-d 3.0 can still be forced on at run-time with the intel_iommu=sm_on kernel option.
Last week the main set of kernel graphics driver improvements were merged while today is an interesting secondary batch of changes for the in-development Linux 5.6 kernel.
Most notable in our opinion on this secondary batch of Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver updates is enabling GPU reset support for forthcoming AMD Renoir APUs and also Navi GPUs. AMDGPU GPU reset recovery has been a bit challenging for some generations of AMD GPUs with the Linux driver and the Navi support is rather belated (the GPU reset recovery for Navi 10/12/14 turns out it should have been working fine for a while already but only now is getting flipped on), but at least Navi and Renoir are here today. This GPU reset recovery support should ideally improve the experience should the graphics processor hit into a hang and needs to be reset without rebooting the entire system.
A second round of KVM virtualization updates were sent out today for the Linux 5.6 merge window that is still open through the weekend.
With the NFS client are a few new features with its code to be found in Linux 5.6.
First up, the NFS client has added a "softreval" mount option that will let clients use any cache if the server disconnects/drops. rhe softreval mount option is also automatically enabled if the "softerr" mount option is active. This allows for attribute revalidation calls to time out and to fall-back to using cached attributes. This should allow NFS clients to still traverse paths based upon cached information and then to gracefully resume should the connection be restored.
