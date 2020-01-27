Standards Leftovers
-
Cycling / bike trips and opensource
The most common file format for recording GPS position is the GPX format, it's a simple XML file containing all positions with their timestamp, sometimes with a few more information like speed at that time, but given you have all positions, software can calculate the speed between each position.
-
Talking About Protocols Not Platforms In SF
Last year, via the Knight Institute at Columbia, I published my long article on Protocols, Not Platforms, explaining that there was a potential technological solution to many of the big concerns raised about big tech today, from privacy to competition to content moderation and more. The paper has been well received and even has helped influence Jack Dorsey and Twitter on rethinking what Twitter should be in the future.
-
Why interoperability is cool (again)
Healthcare data integration was in the news recently with the Office of the National Coordinator highlighting API-led connectivity across Health IT applications as part of its proposed five-year Federal Health IT Strategic Plan.
ONC has been waging a battle with the healthcare and technology sectors to open up data access to patients. While emphasizing greater accessibility of data to patients, ONC chief Don Rucker also noted that the healthcare system's transformation is "hindered by entrenched interests looking to prohibit access to that information."
-
This guy now owns Murfie's nearly 1 million abandoned CDs
Last November, a small Wisconsin company named Murfie, which streamed and stored thousands of people's personal CD and vinyl collections, suddenly went defunct, leaving customers to wonder if their personal collections would be lost forever. Now, after months in the dark, it's been announced that Murfie's assets have been purchased by a startup named Crossies, with the intent of moving the collection to a newly obtained warehouse in Arkansas.
Except, Crossies isn't a well-established, stable company that's ready to return all of those discs. It's mostly just one guy named John Fenley who purchased a giant warehouse in Arkansas.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 848 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers
New League of Legends Anti-Cheat Will Run at Kernel Level
A brand new League of Legends anti-cheat system has been detailed, but it also raises some concerns about potential vulnerabilities and Linux users. A blog post on the League of Legends website goes into a very tech-heavy description of a new anti-cheat system that will be coming to League of Legends and other Riot games.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
57 min 29 sec ago
2 hours 38 min ago
2 hours 52 min ago
7 hours 13 min ago
7 hours 18 min ago
8 hours 19 min ago
12 hours 38 min ago
19 hours 36 min ago
20 hours 13 min ago
20 hours 44 min ago