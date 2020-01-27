Programming Leftovers
-
Software is about people, not code
Software and code is created for people and their purposes. It doesn't exist on its own, isolated from human needs.
-
Call for testing: OpenSSH 8.2
OpenSSH 8.2p1 is almost ready for release, so we would appreciate testing on as many platforms and systems as possible. This is a feature release.
Snapshot releases for portable OpenSSH are available from http://www.mindrot.org/openssh_snap/
The OpenBSD version is available in CVS HEAD: http://www.openbsd.org/anoncvs.html
-
[Old] Unix as IDE: Introduction
The interesting thing about this problem for shell users is that well-designed and enduring Unix tools already share a common user interface in streams of text and files as persistent objects, otherwise expressed in the axiom -- everything's a file. Pretty much everything in Unix is built around these two concepts, and it's this common user interface, coupled with a forty-year history of high-powered tools whose users and developers have especially prized interoperability, that goes a long way to making Unix as powerful as a full-blown IDE.
-
My Approach to Getting Dramatically Better as a Programmer
My approach to getting dramatically better is built around a training regime. There are a specific set of "exercises" I do every week. I designed the training regime with two explicit goals in mind:
Learning how to solve problems I didn't know how to solve before.
Learning how to write correct programs faster.
-
Swift is again replacing Objective-C, report claims
Java, C, Python and C++ remain the top languages, of course, but Swift has now climbed 10 places to become the 10th most popular programming language, according to the Tiobe report, with Objective C falling from 10th to 20th position.
-
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Rust
Rust is a systems programming language that runs fast, prevents segmentation faults, and guarantees thread safety. It accomplishes these goals by being memory safe without using garbage collection. The language enables developers to write programs with the performance and control of a low-level language, but with the powerful abstractions of a high-level language.
Rust is ideal for systems, embedded, and other performance critical code.
If you had to describe Rust in just three words, they would be fast, safe, and productive. Theres memory safety without garbage collection, concurrency without data races, abstraction without overhead, and stability without stagnation.
Rust is designed by Mozilla.
-
Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers
New League of Legends Anti-Cheat Will Run at Kernel Level
A brand new League of Legends anti-cheat system has been detailed, but it also raises some concerns about potential vulnerabilities and Linux users. A blog post on the League of Legends website goes into a very tech-heavy description of a new anti-cheat system that will be coming to League of Legends and other Riot games.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
