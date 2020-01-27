OSS and Leftovers
The Y2038 problem in the Linux kernel, 25 years of Java, and other industry news
As part of my role as a senior product marketing manager at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends for product marketers, managers, and other influencers. Here are five of my and their favorite articles from that update.
How fast are your disks? Find out the open source way, with fio
Storage benchmarkingmuch like Wi-Fi benchmarkingis a widely misunderstood black art. Admins and enthusiasts have for decades been tempted to just get the big number by reading or writing a large amount of data to a disk, getting a figure in MB/sec, and calling it a day. Unfortunately, the actual workload of a typical disk doesnt look like thatand that simple speed test doesnt reproduce a lot of the bottlenecks that slow down disk access in real-world systems.
The most realistic way to test and benchmark disks is, of course, to just use them and see what happens. Unfortunately, thats neither very repeatable, nor is it simple to analyze. So we do want an artificial benchmarking toolbut we want one that we can use intelligently to test storage systems across realistic scenarios that model our day-to-day usage well. Fortunately, we dont have to invent such a tooltheres already a free and open source software tool called fio, and its even cross-platform!
How the Iowa caucus app went wrong and how open source could have helped
Opinion: It was incompetence, not politics, that led to the Iowa caucus app misfiring. Above all, it was poor programming. Open-source software techniques could have prevented this blunder.
When the Iowa Democratic Caucus results were delayed by an application foul-up Bernie Sanders supporters were outraged at a stolen victory. Now, as the results trickle in, and Sanders' results turned out OK, they've quieted down. But the fact remains that the application not only fouled up caucus results reporting, but it also made people even less trusting of the election process.
Most of the Iowa caucus post-mortem has focused on Shadow, the company behind the app, and its parent organization, Acronym. The root problem wasn't with the groups behind the misfiring application, IowaReporterApp; it was with a fundamentally flawed software development process.
GNU Screen v.4.8.0
I'm announcing availability of GNU Screen v.4.8.0
Screen is a full-screen window manager that multiplexes a physical terminal between several processes, typically interactive shells.
Mass resignations at Wiley journal over academic independence
The resignation of all members of a journal's editorial and advisory boards in a row over academic independence raises fundamental questions about "who owns" academic publications, scholars have claimed.
The mass resignations at the European Law Journal -- in which a total of 20 academics linked to the Wiley publication quit -- follow more than a year of negotiations with the US publisher in the wake of its alleged effort to appoint new editors-in-chief in 2018 without consulting either its board of editors or its advisory board.
Bada Bing, bada bork: Windows 10 is not happy, and Microsoft's search engine has something to do with it
Microsoft doesn't do things by halves. Not content with Teams taking the day off and Outlook labeling everything as spam, now Windows 10 Search has joined the cock-up club.
The problem manifests itself by flinging up a large black box where search results should be on the Windows 10 desktop. Multiple flavours of Windows 10 are affected, and PCs at Vulture Central have also suddenly caught the search sickness.
We're guessing queries are piped to Bing, which isn't responding for some reason, causing all results to not show up on desktops. In which case, we have to wonder, why is it necessary for Windows 10 to send local queries to Microsoft's backend, and why is it programmed in such a way that network failures blow away all results, including local ones?
Cats and lasers and (Raspberry) Pi, OH MY!
Keeping a modern cat entertained requires something more high-tech than a ball of yarn. The MagPi's Phil King wonders if this is a purr-fect project?
Citrix ADC in OpenShift Service Mesh
Citrix is proud and thankful to achieve Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification. Operators enable users to deploy and manage resources in an OpenShift environment in an easier and more simplified manner. This blog post talks about various benefits of Citrix Cloud Native Stack and deployment of Citrix ADC to act as OpenShift Ingress.
I believe that readers are familiar with Kubernetes, Istio, and Istio resources such as Gateway, VirtualService etc. It is recommended to glance through this blog post to gain perspective about aforementioned resources.
In this blog, I shall talk about deploying Citrix ADC as Gateway in OpenShift Service Mesh using the Citrix ADC Istio Ingress Gateway Operator.
This Month in Mutter & GNOME Shell | December 2019 & January 2020
One area of focus during this cycle was unifying the layout, content structure, and feel of dialogs in GNOME Shell. Many dialogs were redesigned, polished, and updated as a result of this effort...
How to use 7zip to encrypt files
7-Zip 20.00 Alpha
Learn More About Systemd-Homed For How Linux Home Directories Are Being Reinvented
Coming with the imminent systemd 245 is systemd-homed that is making fundamental changes to Linux home directories. Systemd lead developer Lennart Poettering presented at FOSDEM 2020 last weekend on systemd-homed and that video recording is now up.
Systemd-homed is focused on offering easier migration of home directories from system-to-system, better home directory encryption handling, better self containment, new user record formats, and more.
Docker Inc. Creates Index to Track Docker Hub Usage
Docker Inc. this week launched a Docker Hub Index that provides access to analytics based on anonymized data from 5 million Docker Hub and 2 million Docker Desktop users.
John Kreisa, senior vice president of marketing for Docker Inc., says the company decided to create the index to illustrate how vibrant the Docker developer community remains in the wake of its restructuring to focus on workflow tools that accelerate the development of containerized applications.
The Docker Index shows there have been 8 billion pulls from the Docker Hub in the last month alone, and a total of 30 billion overall. Docker Inc. reports there are now 6 million repositories on Docker Hub that are being accessed by 5 million users.
Rancher Labs Achieves 169% Revenue Growth, Doubles Customer Base in 2019 as Kubernetes Management Market Matures
Switzerland plans to anchor public services' contribution to open source in law
Swiss federal government organisations and agencies will soon be free to share the source code of their software solutions as open source. In addition, software developers working for the federal government should be able to be part of open source communities. The government wants to anchor this in federal law, according to new Guidelines on Open Source in the Federal Government, made public last Friday.
