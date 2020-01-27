Rust is a systems programming language that runs fast, prevents segmentation faults, and guarantees thread safety. It accomplishes these goals by being memory safe without using garbage collection. The language enables developers to write programs with the performance and control of a low-level language, but with the powerful abstractions of a high-level language. Rust is ideal for systems, embedded, and other performance critical code. If you had to describe Rust in just three words, they would be fast, safe, and productive. Theres memory safety without garbage collection, concurrency without data races, abstraction without overhead, and stability without stagnation. Rust is designed by Mozilla.

Java, C, Python and C++ remain the top languages, of course, but Swift has now climbed 10 places to become the 10th most popular programming language, according to the Tiobe report, with Objective C falling from 10th to 20th position.

My approach to getting dramatically better is built around a training regime. There are a specific set of "exercises" I do every week. I designed the training regime with two explicit goals in mind:

The interesting thing about this problem for shell users is that well-designed and enduring Unix tools already share a common user interface in streams of text and files as persistent objects, otherwise expressed in the axiom -- everything's a file. Pretty much everything in Unix is built around these two concepts, and it's this common user interface, coupled with a forty-year history of high-powered tools whose users and developers have especially prized interoperability, that goes a long way to making Unix as powerful as a full-blown IDE.

OpenSSH 8.2p1 is almost ready for release, so we would appreciate testing on as many platforms and systems as possible. This is a feature release.

Software and code is created for people and their purposes. It doesn't exist on its own, isolated from human needs.

Docker Inc. this week launched a Docker Hub Index that provides access to analytics based on anonymized data from 5 million Docker Hub and 2 million Docker Desktop users. John Kreisa, senior vice president of marketing for Docker Inc., says the company decided to create the index to illustrate how vibrant the Docker developer community remains in the wake of its restructuring to focus on workflow tools that accelerate the development of containerized applications. The Docker Index shows there have been 8 billion pulls from the Docker Hub in the last month alone, and a total of 30 billion overall. Docker Inc. reports there are now 6 million repositories on Docker Hub that are being accessed by 5 million users.

Coming with the imminent systemd 245 is systemd-homed that is making fundamental changes to Linux home directories. Systemd lead developer Lennart Poettering presented at FOSDEM 2020 last weekend on systemd-homed and that video recording is now up. Systemd-homed is focused on offering easier migration of home directories from system-to-system, better home directory encryption handling, better self containment, new user record formats, and more.

One area of focus during this cycle was unifying the layout, content structure, and feel of dialogs in GNOME Shell. Many dialogs were redesigned, polished, and updated as a result of this effort...

Citrix is proud and thankful to achieve Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification. Operators enable users to deploy and manage resources in an OpenShift environment in an easier and more simplified manner. This blog post talks about various benefits of Citrix Cloud Native Stack and deployment of Citrix ADC to act as OpenShift Ingress. I believe that readers are familiar with Kubernetes, Istio, and Istio resources such as Gateway, VirtualService etc. It is recommended to glance through this blog post to gain perspective about aforementioned resources. In this blog, I shall talk about deploying Citrix ADC as Gateway in OpenShift Service Mesh using the Citrix ADC Istio Ingress Gateway Operator.

Keeping a modern cat entertained requires something more high-tech than a ball of yarn. The MagPi's Phil King wonders if this is a purr-fect project?

Microsoft doesn't do things by halves. Not content with Teams taking the day off and Outlook labeling everything as spam, now Windows 10 Search has joined the cock-up club. The problem manifests itself by flinging up a large black box where search results should be on the Windows 10 desktop. Multiple flavours of Windows 10 are affected, and PCs at Vulture Central have also suddenly caught the search sickness. We're guessing queries are piped to Bing, which isn't responding for some reason, causing all results to not show up on desktops. In which case, we have to wonder, why is it necessary for Windows 10 to send local queries to Microsoft's backend, and why is it programmed in such a way that network failures blow away all results, including local ones?

The mass resignations at the European Law Journal -- in which a total of 20 academics linked to the Wiley publication quit -- follow more than a year of negotiations with the US publisher in the wake of its alleged effort to appoint new editors-in-chief in 2018 without consulting either its board of editors or its advisory board.

The resignation of all members of a journal's editorial and advisory boards in a row over academic independence raises fundamental questions about "who owns" academic publications, scholars have claimed.

Swiss federal government organisations and agencies will soon be free to share the source code of their software solutions as open source. In addition, software developers working for the federal government should be able to be part of open source communities. The government wants to anchor this in federal law, according to new Guidelines on Open Source in the Federal Government, made public last Friday.

Opinion: It was incompetence, not politics, that led to the Iowa caucus app misfiring. Above all, it was poor programming. Open-source software techniques could have prevented this blunder. When the Iowa Democratic Caucus results were delayed by an application foul-up Bernie Sanders supporters were outraged at a stolen victory. Now, as the results trickle in, and Sanders' results turned out OK, they've quieted down. But the fact remains that the application not only fouled up caucus results reporting, but it also made people even less trusting of the election process. Most of the Iowa caucus post-mortem has focused on Shadow, the company behind the app, and its parent organization, Acronym. The root problem wasn't with the groups behind the misfiring application, IowaReporterApp; it was with a fundamentally flawed software development process.

Storage benchmarkingmuch like Wi-Fi benchmarkingis a widely misunderstood black art. Admins and enthusiasts have for decades been tempted to just get the big number by reading or writing a large amount of data to a disk, getting a figure in MB/sec, and calling it a day. Unfortunately, the actual workload of a typical disk doesnt look like thatand that simple speed test doesnt reproduce a lot of the bottlenecks that slow down disk access in real-world systems. The most realistic way to test and benchmark disks is, of course, to just use them and see what happens. Unfortunately, thats neither very repeatable, nor is it simple to analyze. So we do want an artificial benchmarking toolbut we want one that we can use intelligently to test storage systems across realistic scenarios that model our day-to-day usage well. Fortunately, we dont have to invent such a tooltheres already a free and open source software tool called fio, and its even cross-platform!

As part of my role as a senior product marketing manager at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends for product marketers, managers, and other influencers. Here are five of my and their favorite articles from that update.

Standards Leftovers Cycling / bike trips and opensource The most common file format for recording GPS position is the GPX format, it's a simple XML file containing all positions with their timestamp, sometimes with a few more information like speed at that time, but given you have all positions, software can calculate the speed between each position.

Talking About Protocols Not Platforms In SF Last year, via the Knight Institute at Columbia, I published my long article on Protocols, Not Platforms, explaining that there was a potential technological solution to many of the big concerns raised about big tech today, from privacy to competition to content moderation and more. The paper has been well received and even has helped influence Jack Dorsey and Twitter on rethinking what Twitter should be in the future.

Why interoperability is cool (again) Healthcare data integration was in the news recently with the Office of the National Coordinator highlighting API-led connectivity across Health IT applications as part of its proposed five-year Federal Health IT Strategic Plan. ONC has been waging a battle with the healthcare and technology sectors to open up data access to patients. While emphasizing greater accessibility of data to patients, ONC chief Don Rucker also noted that the healthcare system's transformation is "hindered by entrenched interests looking to prohibit access to that information."

This guy now owns Murfie's nearly 1 million abandoned CDs Last November, a small Wisconsin company named Murfie, which streamed and stored thousands of people's personal CD and vinyl collections, suddenly went defunct, leaving customers to wonder if their personal collections would be lost forever. Now, after months in the dark, it's been announced that Murfie's assets have been purchased by a startup named Crossies, with the intent of moving the collection to a newly obtained warehouse in Arkansas. Except, Crossies isn't a well-established, stable company that's ready to return all of those discs. It's mostly just one guy named John Fenley who purchased a giant warehouse in Arkansas.