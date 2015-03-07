For those of you who have followed the record sales and save data into the database project, this will be the final chapter of this project. In the future, you can follow the project updates on the Github page. In this chapter, I have included the combo box which allows the user to select the month he or she wishes to see the graph of sale data! There is no need to create another combo box to let the user select the month before he submits the earning into the database. We just need to extract the data from the earning table based on the date which has been automatically inserted during the data submission project. Below is the user interface part of the program where only a combo box has been added beside the plot buttons to let the user selects the month he wishes to view the graph of total earning.

We use poetry in MDN Kuma. That means there's a pyproject.toml and a poetry.lock file. To add or remove dependencies, you don't touch either file in an editor.

Matplotlib is a library in python that creates 2D graphs to visualize data. Visualization always helps in better analysis of data and enhance the decision-making abilities of the user. In this matplotlib tutorial, we will plot some graphs and change some properties like fonts, labels, ranges, etc, First, we will install matplotlib, then we will start plotting some basics graphs. Before that, let’s see some of the graphs that matplotlib can draw.

Function overloading is the ability to have multiple functions with the same name but with different signatures/implementations. When an overloaded function fn is called, the runtime first evaluates the arguments/parameters passed to the function call and judging by this invokes the corresponding implementation.

When I started developing Django applications, one constant concern I had was 'which is the best server for hosting Django applications?'. I read multiple articles about hosting the Django app, hosting service providers and server providing Django support. Most of them provide support for python but very few provide support for Django. I even purchased hosting space on two servers but thanks to money-back guarantee scheme, my money was returned as I was not satisfied with their service.

Nikola is a static site and blog generator, written in Python. It can use Mako and Jinja2 templates, and input in many popular markup formats, such as reStructuredText and Markdown — and can even turn Jupyter Notebooks into blog posts! It also supports image galleries, and is multilingual. Nikola is flexible, and page builds are extremely fast, courtesy of doit (which is rebuilding only what has been changed).

In this episode, we worked on an edit view. We used Django’s generic UpdateView to add the process and test drove the creation of the view to verify things every step of the way. We worked on a view to make it possible to edit the CourseTask model that are the actions that a student must complete for a course. To complete the form quickly, I took advantage of Django’s ModelForm views. These views are designed to make forms rapidly from existing models.

If you are looking for a way to upload and use the image on your Django website, then this article is for you. Follow these simple steps to upload an image or any file in your Django application.

We already know how to upload the image file in Django, store it and use it in Django templates. Sometimes images are of large size and we want to compress them to save some space and to reduce the page load time where those images are being used. In this article, we will see how to compress and image before storing it.

This time we want to give prominence to the people responsible for making this island happen. They are our active users - Phil15 and kurosawa4434. They committed themselves to creating new missions using Simon Tatham's Portable Puzzle Collection (from which, by the way, you can also download interesting puzzles, or apps, and solve them). Phil15 worked on the tasks and kurosawa4434 created visual designs for them. Guys really contributed a lot to the CheckiO portal and the missions turned out to be so interesting, so we couldn't help ourselves not to put their creations on the separate island.

We have a new Early Access Program (EAP) version of PyCharm that can be now downloaded from our website. Our work to create a better PyCharm 2020.1 continues with new features, usability improvements, and bug fixes making their way into our EAP build. If you want to be the first to try them out, and help us in the process, make sure to use our free EAP versions.

Our PyCharm release is now ready! We’ve added some important fixes to make sure we provide you with the best tool we can, so be sure to update to the newest version! You can get it from within PyCharm (Help | Check for Updates), using JetBrains Toolbox, or by downloading the new version from our website.

Python Templates are used to substitute data into strings. With Templates, we gain a heavily customizable interface for string substitution (or string interpolation). Python already offers many ways to substitute strings, including the recently introduced f-Strings. While it is less common to substitute strings with Templates, its power lies in how we can customize our string formatting rules. In this article, we'll format strings with Python's Template class. We'll then have a look at how we can change the way our Templates can substitute data into strings.