Python Templates are used to substitute data into strings. With Templates, we gain a heavily customizable interface for string substitution (or string interpolation).
Python already offers many ways to substitute strings, including the recently introduced f-Strings. While it is less common to substitute strings with Templates, its power lies in how we can customize our string formatting rules.
In this article, we'll format strings with Python's Template class. We'll then have a look at how we can change the way our Templates can substitute data into strings.
-
Our PyCharm release is now ready! We’ve added some important fixes to make sure we provide you with the best tool we can, so be sure to update to the newest version! You can get it from within PyCharm (Help | Check for Updates), using JetBrains Toolbox, or by downloading the new version from our website.
-
We have a new Early Access Program (EAP) version of PyCharm that can be now downloaded from our website.
Our work to create a better PyCharm 2020.1 continues with new features, usability improvements, and bug fixes making their way into our EAP build. If you want to be the first to try them out, and help us in the process, make sure to use our free EAP versions.
-
This time we want to give prominence to the people responsible for making this island happen. They are our active users - Phil15 and kurosawa4434. They committed themselves to creating new missions using Simon Tatham's Portable Puzzle Collection (from which, by the way, you can also download interesting puzzles, or apps, and solve them). Phil15 worked on the tasks and kurosawa4434 created visual designs for them. Guys really contributed a lot to the CheckiO portal and the missions turned out to be so interesting, so we couldn't help ourselves not to put their creations on the separate island.
-
We already know how to upload the image file in Django, store it and use it in Django templates. Sometimes images are of large size and we want to compress them to save some space and to reduce the page load time where those images are being used. In this article, we will see how to compress and image before storing it.
-
If you are looking for a way to upload and use the image on your Django website, then this article is for you. Follow these simple steps to upload an image or any file in your Django application.
-
In this episode, we worked on an edit view. We used Django’s generic UpdateView to add the process and test drove the creation of the view to verify things every step of the way.
We worked on a view to make it possible to edit the CourseTask model that are the actions that a student must complete for a course.
To complete the form quickly, I took advantage of Django’s ModelForm views. These views are designed to make forms rapidly from existing models.
-
Nikola is a static site and blog generator, written in Python. It can use Mako and Jinja2 templates, and input in many popular markup formats, such as reStructuredText and Markdown — and can even turn Jupyter Notebooks into blog posts! It also supports image galleries, and is multilingual. Nikola is flexible, and page builds are extremely fast, courtesy of doit (which is rebuilding only what has been changed).
-
When I started developing Django applications, one constant concern I had was 'which is the best server for hosting Django applications?'.
I read multiple articles about hosting the Django app, hosting service providers and server providing Django support. Most of them provide support for python but very few provide support for Django.
I even purchased hosting space on two servers but thanks to money-back guarantee scheme, my money was returned as I was not satisfied with their service.
-
Function overloading is the ability to have multiple functions with the same name but with different signatures/implementations. When an overloaded function fn is called, the runtime first evaluates the arguments/parameters passed to the function call and judging by this invokes the corresponding implementation.
-
Matplotlib is a library in python that creates 2D graphs to visualize data. Visualization always helps in better analysis of data and enhance the decision-making abilities of the user. In this matplotlib tutorial, we will plot some graphs and change some properties like fonts, labels, ranges, etc,
First, we will install matplotlib, then we will start plotting some basics graphs. Before that, let’s see some of the graphs that matplotlib can draw.
-
We use poetry in MDN Kuma. That means there's a pyproject.toml and a poetry.lock file. To add or remove dependencies, you don't touch either file in an editor.
-
For those of you who have followed the record sales and save data into the database project, this will be the final chapter of this project. In the future, you can follow the project updates on the Github page.
In this chapter, I have included the combo box which allows the user to select the month he or she wishes to see the graph of sale data!
There is no need to create another combo box to let the user select the month before he submits the earning into the database. We just need to extract the data from the earning table based on the date which has been automatically inserted during the data submission project.
Below is the user interface part of the program where only a combo box has been added beside the plot buttons to let the user selects the month he wishes to view the graph of total earning.
Games: UnderMine, Served, Underhero, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and GOG
-
Action, adventuring, dungeon exploration like found in The Binding of Isaac and a sprinkle of RPG mechanics makes UnderMine a lot of fun to go back to and a huge update is out.
Since it doesn't affect the story in any way, they added a female peasant avatar to play as. They say it's more than just a sprite-swap though, as they've given them "a new portrait, new sounds, new names, all custom animations, and is occasionally referred to differently by NPCs".
-
Enter the world of waiting tables, only this time it's a racing game. Served! is coming to Linux from developer Chromatic Room later this month.
Supporting 1-4 players in local multiplayer, there's 4 different characters to choose from all of which have their own unique attack corresponding to his cuisine to spice the game up. This will be spread across 8 locations that each have their own containing dynamic events with quick rounds.
-
Yesterday, a new Humble Choice bundle went up and when looking over what games were supported on Linux it turns out that Underhero only just that same day released their Linux version.
A side-scrolling RPG adventure, with timing-based combat. Full of colourful visuals, silly characters full of personality, quirky dialogue and a satirical twist aimed at RPG tropes.
-
Even though it's been around since 2012, the popularity of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive continues as it today hit a new all-time high for players online.
Not too surprising though, since it went free to play back in 2018 which gave it quite a big boost along with the Danger Zone game mode. The previous player record for CS:GO (according to SteamDB) was set in 2016 at 850,485 with the latest peak hitting 876,575 a few hours ago. It's not a big jump from the previous record but for a game of this age it's still quite impressive.
-
Originally Universe Sandbox 2, Giant Army has since stopped selling the original and the 2 was wiped from the name. A massive space simulation game about screwing with physics, creating and destroying.
Just recently, they put it up for sale on GOG so if that's your preferred store you're in luck. It's still not finished though, it's in Early Access (or rather just In Development as GOG say) so it's not perfected yet.
