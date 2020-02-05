Mozilla: Dzmitry Malyshau, Tantek Çelik and VR Team
-
Mozilla Developer Talks Up WGPU As Their WebGPU Implementation In Rust
Mozilla developer Dzmitry Malyshau has provided an update on WGPU, their implementation of WebGPU built off GFX-RS and Rust for next-gen graphics and compute on the web.
For supporting W3C's WebGPU as the future web API for graphics and compute, Mozilla developers have been pursuing WGPU as their Rust-based implementation. WGPU in turn with GFX-RS can then be accelerated by the host using Vulkan, Apple's Metal, Direct3D 11/12, or potentially even OpenGL in the future.
-
Tantek Çelik: Local First, Undo Redo, JS-Optional, Create Edit Publish
For a while I have brainstormed designs for a user experience (UX) to create, edit, and publish notes and other types of posts, that is fully undoable (like Gmail’s "Undo Send" yet generalized to all user actions) and redoable, works local first, and lastly, uses progressive enhancement to work without scripts in the extreme fallback case of not being installed, and scripts not loading.
I’d like to be able to construct an entire post on a mobile device, like a photo post with caption, people tags, location tag etc. all locally, offline, without any need to access a network.
This is like how old email applications used to work. You could be completely offline, open your email application (there was no need to login to it!), create a message, add attachments, edit it etc., click "Send" and then forget about it. Eventually it synced to the network but you didn’t worry or care about when that step would happen, you just knew it would eventually work without you having to tend to it or watch it.
I want to approach this from user-experience-first design perspective, rather than a bottom-up protocol/technology/backend first perspective. For one, I don’t know if any existing protocols actually have the necessary features to support such a UX.
-
Mozilla VR Blog: Visual Development in Hello WebXR!
This is a post that tries to cover many aspects of the visual design of our recently released demo Hello WebXR! (more information in the introductory post), targeting those who can create basic 3D scenes but want to find more tricks and more ways to build things, or simply are curious about how the demo was made visually. Therefore this is not intended to be a detailed tutorial or a dogmatic guide, but just a write-up of our decisions. End of the disclaimer
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 614 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open source vs. proprietary: What's the difference?
There's a lot to be learned from open source projects. After all, managing hundreds of disparate, asynchronous commits and bugs doesn't happen by accident. Someone or something has to coordinate releases, and keep all the code and project roadmaps organized. It's a lot like life. You have lots of tasks demanding your attention, and you have to tend to each in turn. To ensure everything gets done before its deadline, you try to stay organized and focused. Fortunately, there are applications out there designed to help with that sort of thing, and many apply just as well to real life as they do to software. Here are some reasons for choosing open tools when improving personal or project-based organization.
Open Source Ports of Commercial Game Engines
Free, open source and cross-platform game engine recreations can be used to play old as well as some of the fairly recent game titles. This article will list some of these game engines that are either built by reverse engineering the original files or made by adapting the freely available source code released by the original developers. Even though there are alot of such projects, this article will only list some of them that allow you to play complete games with minor issues or workarounds. This list by any means, is not exhaustive.
Secrecy in Debian/FSFE and Cryptie/Amandine Jambert
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min ago
35 min 46 sec ago
1 hour 40 min ago
4 hours 59 min ago
5 hours 23 min ago
5 hours 25 min ago
6 hours 39 min ago
6 hours 41 min ago
7 hours 33 min ago
10 hours 28 min ago