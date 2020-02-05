today's howtos
From socket(2) to .onion with pf(4)
I’ve been rebuilding my IRC bouncer setup and as part of this process I’ve decided to connect to IRC via onion services where possible. This setup isn’t intended to provide anonymity as once I’m connected I’m going to identify to NickServ anyway. I guess it provides a little protection in that my IP address shouldn’t be visible in that gap between connection and a cloak activating, but there’s so many other ways that my identity could leak.
gnu linux debian – gimp 2.10.8 (the grey version) can not subtract from an empty selection
Compare mysql db schema from two different servers
Tunic – Install Ubuntu from Running Windows System
Install Ephemeral web browser Easily via Snap in Ubuntu
Linux Troubleshooting – semanage command not found in CentOS 7/8 And RHEL 7/8
Linux Troubleshooting – netstat command not found in CentOS 7/8 And RHEL 7/8
Open source vs. proprietary: What's the difference?
There's a lot to be learned from open source projects. After all, managing hundreds of disparate, asynchronous commits and bugs doesn't happen by accident. Someone or something has to coordinate releases, and keep all the code and project roadmaps organized. It's a lot like life. You have lots of tasks demanding your attention, and you have to tend to each in turn. To ensure everything gets done before its deadline, you try to stay organized and focused. Fortunately, there are applications out there designed to help with that sort of thing, and many apply just as well to real life as they do to software. Here are some reasons for choosing open tools when improving personal or project-based organization.
Open Source Ports of Commercial Game Engines
Free, open source and cross-platform game engine recreations can be used to play old as well as some of the fairly recent game titles. This article will list some of these game engines that are either built by reverse engineering the original files or made by adapting the freely available source code released by the original developers. Even though there are alot of such projects, this article will only list some of them that allow you to play complete games with minor issues or workarounds. This list by any means, is not exhaustive.
Secrecy in Debian/FSFE and Cryptie/Amandine Jambert
Security Leftovers
