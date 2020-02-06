Systemd 245 Shipping Soon With Systemd-Homed, Systemd-Repart Partitioner Systemd 245 is soon shipping as the first feature update of 2020 and it's another big one. Most notable with systemd 245 is the introduction of systemd-homed for reimagining how Linux home directories are managed and modernizing them. Systemd-homed allows for better handling password and encryption management, better self-containment and migratable, and other improvements. Expect systemd-homed to continue to be expanded upon in future releases. As part of systemd-homed are other new features that are related like the systemd "userdb" bits for supporting rich user and group records in a JSON format.

Mesa 20.0-RC2 Brings Many Intel Vulkan + OpenGL Gallium3D Driver Fixes Following last week's Mesa 20.0 feature freeze and code branching with the first release candidate, the second release candidate is out today for this quarterly Mesa3D update. Mesa 20.0 is the big release that transitions to Intel Gallium3D by default for Broadwell hardware and newer, many RadeonSI and RADV improvements for Navi/GFX10, numerous optimizations to the RADV ACO code-path, RadeonSI NIR by default and thus exposing OpenGL 4.6, and Vulkan 1.2 support for AMD Radeon and Intel.

Zink In Mesa For OpenGL Over Vulkan Should Be Back To Supporting OpenGL 3.0 Soon Zink, the project going on for almost two years for implementing OpenGL over Vulkan, might soon be exposing OpenGL 3.0 and OpenGL ES 2.0 within mainline Mesa. Some OpenGL 3.0 functionality was previously disabled from Zink as part of upstreaming it back for Mesa 19.3, but those GL 3.0 bits could soon be restored. Getting OpenGL 3.0 back into shape, which includes restoring textured buffer objects, instanced rendering, transform feedback, and other features.

Hutterer: User-specific XKB configuration - part 1 Many many moons ago before the Y2K bug was even in its larvae stage, the idea was that you could configure all of those because every UNIX tool had to be more flexible than your yoga teacher. I'm unsure to what extent this was actually ever the case but around 2007-ish the old keyboard driver got deprecated and the evdev driver made it's grand entrance. And one side-effect of that was that things broke. evdev uses different keycodes, so all those users that copy-pasted unnecessary XKB configuration into their xorg.conf now had broken keys because they were applying the wrong rules. After whacking enough moles that we got in trouble with the RSPCA [Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals] we started hardcoding the "evdev" ruleset everywhere. The xorg.conf option "XKBRules" became a noop and thus stopped breaking users' setups.

Peter Hutterer: User-specific XKB configuration - part 1 The xkeyboard-config project is the repository for all XKB descriptions, or "keyboard layouts" as the layman would say. But languages are weird and thus xkeyboard-config contains an obscene amount of different layouts. And of course there are additional layouts that are more experimental than common [1]. The fault, as usual, lies with us (the pronoun, not the layout). XKB is weird and its flexible to the point of driving even bananas bananas but due to some historic accidents it's largely non-editable. All XKB files are installed in system folders and we all know the 11th commandment was "thou shalt not edit things in /usr/share". But, luckily, that is all about to change. Or rather: it has changed as of libxkbcommon 0.10.0, released Jan 20 2020. xkeyboard-config provides two types of files. The ones that actually set up your keyboard layout and the ones that allow you to keep sane while doing so, despite your best efforts to the contrary.