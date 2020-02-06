Systemd 245 Shipping Soon With Systemd-Homed, Systemd-Repart Partitioner
Systemd 245 is soon shipping as the first feature update of 2020 and it's another big one.
Most notable with systemd 245 is the introduction of systemd-homed for reimagining how Linux home directories are managed and modernizing them. Systemd-homed allows for better handling password and encryption management, better self-containment and migratable, and other improvements. Expect systemd-homed to continue to be expanded upon in future releases. As part of systemd-homed are other new features that are related like the systemd "userdb" bits for supporting rich user and group records in a JSON format.
Graphics: Mesa 20.0 RC2, Zink In Mesa, XKB Configuration
-
Hi list,
Sorry for the late -rc2, it's my fault. I was out of the office Monday and
Tuesday and kinda lost track of time :/
Anyway, There's a lot of stuff in here, as is typical for -rc2. We've got a ton
of intel related fixes from Jason, and then a bunch of stuff touching every bit
of the tree.
Next week -rc3 will come on Wednesday as planned
Dylan
Shortlog
========
Bas Nieuwenhuizen (1):
radv: Do not set SX DISABLE bits for RB+ with unused surfaces.
Bernd Kuhls (1):
util/os_socket: Include unistd.h to fix build error
Boris Brezillon (1):
panfrost: Fix the damage box clamping logic
Daniel Schürmann (1):
aco: fix image_atomic_cmp_swap
Danylo Piliaiev (2):
i965: Do not set front_buffer_dirty if there is no front buffer
st/mesa: Handle the rest renderbuffer formats from OSMesa
Dylan Baker (6):
bin/pick-ui: Add a new maintainer script for picking patches
.pick_status.json: Update to 0d14f41625fa00187f690f283c1eb6a22e354a71
.pick_status.json: Update to b550b7ef3b8d12f533b67b1a03159a127a3ff34a
.pick_status.json: Update to 9afdcd64f2c96f3fcc1a28912987f2e8066aa995
.pick_status.json: Update to 7eaf21cb6f67adbe0e79b80b4feb8c816a98a720
VERSION: bump to 20.0-rc2
Eric Engestrom (3):
util/os_socket: fix header unavailable on windows
freedreno/perfcntrs: fix fd leak
util/disk_cache: check for write() failure in the zstd path
Erik Faye-Lund (1):
st/mesa: use uint-result for sampling stencil buffers
Ian Romanick (1):
intel/fs: Don't count integer instructions as being possibly coissue
Jan Vesely (1):
clover: Use explicit conversion from llvm::StringRef to std::string
Jason Ekstrand (18):
genxml: Add a new 3DSTATE_SF field on gen12
anv,iris: Set 3DSTATE_SF::DerefBlockSize to per-poly on Gen12+
intel/genxml: Drop SLMEnable from L3CNTLREG on Gen11
iris: Set SLMEnable based on the L3$ config
iris: Store the L3$ configs in the screen
iris: Use the URB size from the L3$ config
i965: Re-emit l3 state before BLORP executes
intel: Take a gen_l3_config in gen_get_urb_config
intel/blorp: Always emit URB config on Gen7+
iris: Consolodate URB emit
anv: Emit URB setup earlier
intel/common: Return the block size from get_urb_config
intel/blorp: Plumb deref block size through to 3DSTATE_SF
anv: Plumb deref block size through to 3DSTATE_SF
iris: Plumb deref block size through to 3DSTATE_SF
anv: Always fill out the AUX table even if CCS is disabled
intel/fs: Write the address register with NoMask for MOV_INDIRECT
anv/blorp: Use the correct size for vkCmdCopyBufferToImage
Krzysztof Raszkowski (1):
gallium/swr: Fix gcc 4.8.5 compile error
Lionel Landwerlin (1):
anv: implement gen9 post sync pipe control workaround
Marek Vasut (1):
etnaviv: Destroy rsc->pending_ctx set in etna_resource_destroy()
Rob Clark (1):
freedreno: allow ctx->batch to be NULL
Samuel Pitoiset (1):
aco: fix MUBUF VS input loads when expanding vec3 to vec4 on GFX6
Vinson Lee (1):
lima: Fix build with GCC 10.
-
Following last week's Mesa 20.0 feature freeze and code branching with the first release candidate, the second release candidate is out today for this quarterly Mesa3D update.
Mesa 20.0 is the big release that transitions to Intel Gallium3D by default for Broadwell hardware and newer, many RadeonSI and RADV improvements for Navi/GFX10, numerous optimizations to the RADV ACO code-path, RadeonSI NIR by default and thus exposing OpenGL 4.6, and Vulkan 1.2 support for AMD Radeon and Intel.
-
Zink, the project going on for almost two years for implementing OpenGL over Vulkan, might soon be exposing OpenGL 3.0 and OpenGL ES 2.0 within mainline Mesa.
Some OpenGL 3.0 functionality was previously disabled from Zink as part of upstreaming it back for Mesa 19.3, but those GL 3.0 bits could soon be restored. Getting OpenGL 3.0 back into shape, which includes restoring textured buffer objects, instanced rendering, transform feedback, and other features.
-
Many many moons ago before the Y2K bug was even in its larvae stage, the idea was that you could configure all of those because every UNIX tool had to be more flexible than your yoga teacher. I'm unsure to what extent this was actually ever the case but around 2007-ish the old keyboard driver got deprecated and the evdev driver made it's grand entrance. And one side-effect of that was that things broke. evdev uses different keycodes, so all those users that copy-pasted unnecessary XKB configuration into their xorg.conf now had broken keys because they were applying the wrong rules. After whacking enough moles that we got in trouble with the RSPCA [Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals] we started hardcoding the "evdev" ruleset everywhere. The xorg.conf option "XKBRules" became a noop and thus stopped breaking users' setups.
-
The xkeyboard-config project is the repository for all XKB descriptions, or "keyboard layouts" as the layman would say. But languages are weird and thus xkeyboard-config contains an obscene amount of different layouts. And of course there are additional layouts that are more experimental than common [1].
The fault, as usual, lies with us (the pronoun, not the layout). XKB is weird and its flexible to the point of driving even bananas bananas but due to some historic accidents it's largely non-editable. All XKB files are installed in system folders and we all know the 11th commandment was "thou shalt not edit things in /usr/share". But, luckily, that is all about to change. Or rather: it has changed as of libxkbcommon 0.10.0, released Jan 20 2020.
xkeyboard-config provides two types of files. The ones that actually set up your keyboard layout and the ones that allow you to keep sane while doing so, despite your best efforts to the contrary.
today's howtos
-
I’ve been rebuilding my IRC bouncer setup and as part of this process I’ve decided to connect to IRC via onion services where possible. This setup isn’t intended to provide anonymity as once I’m connected I’m going to identify to NickServ anyway. I guess it provides a little protection in that my IP address shouldn’t be visible in that gap between connection and a cloak activating, but there’s so many other ways that my identity could leak.
Mozilla: Dzmitry Malyshau, Tantek Çelik and VR Team
-
Mozilla developer Dzmitry Malyshau has provided an update on WGPU, their implementation of WebGPU built off GFX-RS and Rust for next-gen graphics and compute on the web.
For supporting W3C's WebGPU as the future web API for graphics and compute, Mozilla developers have been pursuing WGPU as their Rust-based implementation. WGPU in turn with GFX-RS can then be accelerated by the host using Vulkan, Apple's Metal, Direct3D 11/12, or potentially even OpenGL in the future.
-
For a while I have brainstormed designs for a user experience (UX) to create, edit, and publish notes and other types of posts, that is fully undoable (like Gmail’s "Undo Send" yet generalized to all user actions) and redoable, works local first, and lastly, uses progressive enhancement to work without scripts in the extreme fallback case of not being installed, and scripts not loading.
I’d like to be able to construct an entire post on a mobile device, like a photo post with caption, people tags, location tag etc. all locally, offline, without any need to access a network.
This is like how old email applications used to work. You could be completely offline, open your email application (there was no need to login to it!), create a message, add attachments, edit it etc., click "Send" and then forget about it. Eventually it synced to the network but you didn’t worry or care about when that step would happen, you just knew it would eventually work without you having to tend to it or watch it.
I want to approach this from user-experience-first design perspective, rather than a bottom-up protocol/technology/backend first perspective. For one, I don’t know if any existing protocols actually have the necessary features to support such a UX.
-
This is a post that tries to cover many aspects of the visual design of our recently released demo Hello WebXR! (more information in the introductory post), targeting those who can create basic 3D scenes but want to find more tricks and more ways to build things, or simply are curious about how the demo was made visually. Therefore this is not intended to be a detailed tutorial or a dogmatic guide, but just a write-up of our decisions. End of the disclaimer :)
