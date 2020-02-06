Language Selection

GNU: GDB and Guile

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 9th of February 2020 11:43:20 AM
Development
GNU
  • GDB 9.1 released!
Release 9.1 of GDB, the GNU Debugger, is now available.  GDB is
a source-level debugger for Ada, C, C++, Go, Rust, and many other
languages.  GDB can target (i.e., debug programs running on)
more than a dozen different processor architectures, and GDB itself
can run on most popular GNU/Linux, Unix and Microsoft Windows variants.
GDB is free (libre) software.

You can download GDB from the GNU FTP server in the directory:

        ftp://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gdb

The vital stats:

  Size   md5sum                            Name
  21MiB  f7e9f6236c425097d9e5f18a6ac40655  gdb-9.1.tar.xz
  38MiB  b6f0807334c273c78fd17df0f9b1c13a  gdb-9.1.tar.gz

There is a web page for GDB at:

        http://www.gnu.org/software/gdb/

That page includes information about GDB mailing lists (an announcement
mailing list, developers discussion lists, etc.), details on how to
access GDB's source repository, locations for development snapshots,
preformatted documentation, and links to related information around
the net.  We will put errata notes and host-specific tips for this release
on-line as any problems come up.  All mailing lists archives are also
browsable via the web.

GDB 9.1 includes the following changes and enhancements:

* Building GDB and GDBserver now requires GNU make >= 3.82.

* If you choose to build GDB without using the GNU readline version bundled
  with the GDB sources, building GDB new requires GNU readline >= 7.0.

* Removed targets and native configurations:
  - GDB no longer supports debugging the Cell Broadband Engine;
  - GDB no longer supports Solaris 10.

* New TI PRU Simulator (pru-*-elf).

* Python Enhancements:
  - GDB can now be compiled with Python 3 on Windows;
  - Various Python API enhancements;

* Usability enhancements:
  - [experimental] Multithreaded symbol loading for higher performance
    (turned off by default, use 'maint set worker-threads unlimited'
    to turn this feature on);
  - Command names can now use the '.' character;
  - GDB can now place breakpoints on nested functions and subroutines
    in Fortran;
  - GDB now shows the Ada task names at more places, e.g. in task switching
    messages.
  - Styling enhancements to various commands to improve readability.
  - GDB now has a standard infrastructure to support dash-style command
    options ('-OPT').  One benefit is that commands that use it can
    easily support completion of command line arguments. Try "CMD
    -[TAB]" or "help CMD" to find options supported by a command.  Over
    time, we intend to migrate most commands to this infrastructure.

* Enhancements to existing commands:
  - "printf" and "eval" can now print C-style and Ada-style strings
     without calling functions in the program;
  - "info sources" has been enhance to allow only printing files
    whose name match a REGEXP;
  - New value "presence" for the "set print frame-arguments" setting,
    to only indicate the presence of arguments with '...' instead
    of printing the argument names and values;
  - The "focus", "winheight", "+", "-", ">", "<" TUI commands are
    now case sensitive;
  - New options support for the following commands that allow overriding
    a number of relevant global settings (as set by e.g. "set print
    [...]" commands): "print", "compile print", "backtrace", "frame
    apply", "tfaas", "faas";
  - "info types" support for "-q" to disable printing of some header
    information;
  - In settings, "unlimited" can now be abbreviated with "u".

* New commands:
  - "define-prefix" to define user-defined prefix commands;
  - "|" or "pipe" to execute a command and send its output to
    a shell command.
  - "with" to run a given command with a setting temporarily changed
    to a given value;
  - "set may-call-functions" to control whether subprogram can be
    called from GDB;
  - "set print finish [on|off]" to control whether the returned value
    should be printed when using the "finish" command;
  - "set print max-depth" to simplify the printing of deeply nested
    structures;
  - "set print raw-values [on|off]" to turn on and off pretty printers;
  - "set logging debugredirect [on|off]" to control whether to redirect
    debug output to the log file;
  - Various new "set style" commands;
  - "set print frame-info [...]" to control what information to print
    when printing a frame.
  - "set tui compact-source" to enable the "compact" mode for the TUI
    source window;
  - "info modules [...]" to query information about Fortran modules;
  - The "set/show print raw-frame-arguments" commands replace
    the "set/show print raw frame-arguments" (now with a dash instead of
    a space). The latter is now deprecated and may be removed in
    a future release.

* New GDB/MI commands
  - "-complete" to list possible completions;
  - "-catch-throw", "-catch-rethrow", and "-catch-catch", the GDB/MI
    equivalent of the "catch throw", "catch rethrow", and "catch catch"
    commands (respectively);
  - "-symbol-info-functions", "-symbol-info-types", and
    "-symbol-info-variables", the GDB/MI equivalent of the "info functions",
    "info types", and "info variables" commands (respectively);
  - "-symbol-info-modules", "-symbol-info-module-functions",
    and "-symbol-info-module-variables", the GDB/MI equivalent of
    "info modules", "info module functions" and "info module variables".

* Other MI changes
  - The default version of the MI interpreter is now 3 (-i=mi3);
  - The output of information about multi-location breakpoints (which is
    syntactically incorrect in MI 2) has changed in MI 3;
  - Backtraces and frames include a new optional field "addr_flags".

* Several new builtin convenience variables
  - $_gdb_major and $_gdb_minor;
  - $_gdb_setting, $_gdb_setting_str, $_gdb_maint_setting and
    $_gdb_maint_setting_str
  - $_cimag and $_creal
  - $_shell_exitcode and $_shell_exitsignal

* Miscellaneous enhancements:
  - Support for a new configure option "--with-system-gdbinit-dir",
    where system gdbinit files are to be loaded from at startup;
  - 'thread-exited' event is now available in the annotations interface;
  - The TUI SingleKey keymap is now named "SingleKey" (requires
    GNU readline >= 8.0).
    On the plus side, GDB 9.1 has experimental multi-threaded symbol loading. This multi-threaded symbol loading should yield faster performance on modern multi-core systems and can be controlled via the worker-threads tunable.

    GDB 9.1 also continues improving upon the debugger's Python API, a number of new commands are present, new built-in convenience variables, and a variety of other improvements to this leading open-source debugger.

  • Andy Wingo: lessons learned from guile, the ancient & spry

    Like just about every year, last week I took the train up to Brussels for FOSDEM, the messy and wonderful carnival of free software and of those that make it. Mostly I go for the hallway track: to see old friends, catch up, scheme about future plans, and refill my hacker culture reserves.

    I usually try to see if I can get a talk or two in, and this year was no exception. First on my mind was the recent release of Guile 3. This was the culmination of a 10-year plan of work and so obviously there are some things to say! But at the same time, I wanted to reflect back a bit and look at the past with a bit of distance.

    So in the end, my one talk was two talks. Let's start with the first one. (I'm trying a new thing where I share my talks as blog posts. We'll see how this goes. I know the rendering can be a bit off relative to the slides, but hopefully it's good enough. If you prefer, you can just watch the video instead!)

Systemd 245 Shipping Soon With Systemd-Homed, Systemd-Repart Partitioner

Systemd 245 is soon shipping as the first feature update of 2020 and it's another big one. Most notable with systemd 245 is the introduction of systemd-homed for reimagining how Linux home directories are managed and modernizing them. Systemd-homed allows for better handling password and encryption management, better self-containment and migratable, and other improvements. Expect systemd-homed to continue to be expanded upon in future releases. As part of systemd-homed are other new features that are related like the systemd "userdb" bits for supporting rich user and group records in a JSON format. Read more

Graphics: Mesa 20.0 RC2, Zink In Mesa, XKB Configuration

  • mesa 20.0.0-rc2
    Hi list,

Sorry for the late -rc2, it's my fault. I was out of the office Monday and
Tuesday and kinda lost track of time :/

Anyway, There's a lot of stuff in here, as is typical for -rc2. We've got a ton
of intel related fixes from Jason, and then a bunch of stuff touching every bit
of the tree.

Next week -rc3 will come on Wednesday as planned

Dylan


Shortlog
========


Bas Nieuwenhuizen (1):
      radv: Do not set SX DISABLE bits for RB+ with unused surfaces.

Bernd Kuhls (1):
      util/os_socket: Include unistd.h to fix build error

Boris Brezillon (1):
      panfrost: Fix the damage box clamping logic

Daniel Schürmann (1):
      aco: fix image_atomic_cmp_swap

Danylo Piliaiev (2):
      i965: Do not set front_buffer_dirty if there is no front buffer
      st/mesa: Handle the rest renderbuffer formats from OSMesa

Dylan Baker (6):
      bin/pick-ui: Add a new maintainer script for picking patches
      .pick_status.json: Update to 0d14f41625fa00187f690f283c1eb6a22e354a71
      .pick_status.json: Update to b550b7ef3b8d12f533b67b1a03159a127a3ff34a
      .pick_status.json: Update to 9afdcd64f2c96f3fcc1a28912987f2e8066aa995
      .pick_status.json: Update to 7eaf21cb6f67adbe0e79b80b4feb8c816a98a720
      VERSION: bump to 20.0-rc2

Eric Engestrom (3):
      util/os_socket: fix header unavailable on windows
      freedreno/perfcntrs: fix fd leak
      util/disk_cache: check for write() failure in the zstd path

Erik Faye-Lund (1):
      st/mesa: use uint-result for sampling stencil buffers

Ian Romanick (1):
      intel/fs: Don't count integer instructions as being possibly coissue

Jan Vesely (1):
      clover: Use explicit conversion from llvm::StringRef to std::string

Jason Ekstrand (18):
      genxml: Add a new 3DSTATE_SF field on gen12
      anv,iris: Set 3DSTATE_SF::DerefBlockSize to per-poly on Gen12+
      intel/genxml: Drop SLMEnable from L3CNTLREG on Gen11
      iris: Set SLMEnable based on the L3$ config
      iris: Store the L3$ configs in the screen
      iris: Use the URB size from the L3$ config
      i965: Re-emit l3 state before BLORP executes
      intel: Take a gen_l3_config in gen_get_urb_config
      intel/blorp: Always emit URB config on Gen7+
      iris: Consolodate URB emit
      anv: Emit URB setup earlier
      intel/common: Return the block size from get_urb_config
      intel/blorp: Plumb deref block size through to 3DSTATE_SF
      anv: Plumb deref block size through to 3DSTATE_SF
      iris: Plumb deref block size through to 3DSTATE_SF
      anv: Always fill out the AUX table even if CCS is disabled
      intel/fs: Write the address register with NoMask for MOV_INDIRECT
      anv/blorp: Use the correct size for vkCmdCopyBufferToImage

Krzysztof Raszkowski (1):
      gallium/swr: Fix gcc 4.8.5 compile error

Lionel Landwerlin (1):
      anv: implement gen9 post sync pipe control workaround

Marek Vasut (1):
      etnaviv: Destroy rsc->pending_ctx set in etna_resource_destroy()

Rob Clark (1):
      freedreno: allow ctx->batch to be NULL

Samuel Pitoiset (1):
      aco: fix MUBUF VS input loads when expanding vec3 to vec4 on GFX6

Vinson Lee (1):
      lima: Fix build with GCC 10.
  • Mesa 20.0-RC2 Brings Many Intel Vulkan + OpenGL Gallium3D Driver Fixes

    Following last week's Mesa 20.0 feature freeze and code branching with the first release candidate, the second release candidate is out today for this quarterly Mesa3D update. Mesa 20.0 is the big release that transitions to Intel Gallium3D by default for Broadwell hardware and newer, many RadeonSI and RADV improvements for Navi/GFX10, numerous optimizations to the RADV ACO code-path, RadeonSI NIR by default and thus exposing OpenGL 4.6, and Vulkan 1.2 support for AMD Radeon and Intel.

  • Zink In Mesa For OpenGL Over Vulkan Should Be Back To Supporting OpenGL 3.0 Soon

    Zink, the project going on for almost two years for implementing OpenGL over Vulkan, might soon be exposing OpenGL 3.0 and OpenGL ES 2.0 within mainline Mesa. Some OpenGL 3.0 functionality was previously disabled from Zink as part of upstreaming it back for Mesa 19.3, but those GL 3.0 bits could soon be restored. Getting OpenGL 3.0 back into shape, which includes restoring textured buffer objects, instanced rendering, transform feedback, and other features.

  • Hutterer: User-specific XKB configuration - part 1

    Many many moons ago before the Y2K bug was even in its larvae stage, the idea was that you could configure all of those because every UNIX tool had to be more flexible than your yoga teacher. I'm unsure to what extent this was actually ever the case but around 2007-ish the old keyboard driver got deprecated and the evdev driver made it's grand entrance. And one side-effect of that was that things broke. evdev uses different keycodes, so all those users that copy-pasted unnecessary XKB configuration into their xorg.conf now had broken keys because they were applying the wrong rules. After whacking enough moles that we got in trouble with the RSPCA [Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals] we started hardcoding the "evdev" ruleset everywhere. The xorg.conf option "XKBRules" became a noop and thus stopped breaking users' setups.

  • Peter Hutterer: User-specific XKB configuration - part 1

    The xkeyboard-config project is the repository for all XKB descriptions, or "keyboard layouts" as the layman would say. But languages are weird and thus xkeyboard-config contains an obscene amount of different layouts. And of course there are additional layouts that are more experimental than common [1]. The fault, as usual, lies with us (the pronoun, not the layout). XKB is weird and its flexible to the point of driving even bananas bananas but due to some historic accidents it's largely non-editable. All XKB files are installed in system folders and we all know the 11th commandment was "thou shalt not edit things in /usr/share". But, luckily, that is all about to change. Or rather: it has changed as of libxkbcommon 0.10.0, released Jan 20 2020. xkeyboard-config provides two types of files. The ones that actually set up your keyboard layout and the ones that allow you to keep sane while doing so, despite your best efforts to the contrary.

today's howtos

Mozilla: Dzmitry Malyshau, Tantek Çelik and VR Team

  • Mozilla Developer Talks Up WGPU As Their WebGPU Implementation In Rust

    Mozilla developer Dzmitry Malyshau has provided an update on WGPU, their implementation of WebGPU built off GFX-RS and Rust for next-gen graphics and compute on the web. For supporting W3C's WebGPU as the future web API for graphics and compute, Mozilla developers have been pursuing WGPU as their Rust-based implementation. WGPU in turn with GFX-RS can then be accelerated by the host using Vulkan, Apple's Metal, Direct3D 11/12, or potentially even OpenGL in the future.

  • Tantek Çelik: Local First, Undo Redo, JS-Optional, Create Edit Publish

    For a while I have brainstormed designs for a user experience (UX) to create, edit, and publish notes and other types of posts, that is fully undoable (like Gmail’s "Undo Send" yet generalized to all user actions) and redoable, works local first, and lastly, uses progressive enhancement to work without scripts in the extreme fallback case of not being installed, and scripts not loading. I’d like to be able to construct an entire post on a mobile device, like a photo post with caption, people tags, location tag etc. all locally, offline, without any need to access a network. This is like how old email applications used to work. You could be completely offline, open your email application (there was no need to login to it!), create a message, add attachments, edit it etc., click "Send" and then forget about it. Eventually it synced to the network but you didn’t worry or care about when that step would happen, you just knew it would eventually work without you having to tend to it or watch it. I want to approach this from user-experience-first design perspective, rather than a bottom-up protocol/technology/backend first perspective. For one, I don’t know if any existing protocols actually have the necessary features to support such a UX.

  • Mozilla VR Blog: Visual Development in Hello WebXR!

    This is a post that tries to cover many aspects of the visual design of our recently released demo Hello WebXR! (more information in the introductory post), targeting those who can create basic 3D scenes but want to find more tricks and more ways to build things, or simply are curious about how the demo was made visually. Therefore this is not intended to be a detailed tutorial or a dogmatic guide, but just a write-up of our decisions. End of the disclaimer :)

