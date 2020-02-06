Applications/Software: Jailhouse, VirtualBox, Git-cinnabar, Rclone and Cod
Jailhouse 0.12 Hypervisor Adds Raspberry Pi 4 Support
Siemens continues investing in Jailhouse as a Linux-based simplicity-minded partitioning hypervisor catering to bare metal appliances. Jailhouse 0.12 is out today as their first feature update since last summer and comes with numerous hardware support improvements and new features.
Jailhouse 0.12 comes with better driver support as well as an experimental VirtIO transport model. Siemens developers are discussing with VirtIO and QEMU communities over a new shared memory device model and concurrently is pushing forward with more improvements of their own.
VirtualBox Shared Folder Driver Seeks Inclusion In Linux 5.6
After being added to Linux 5.4 and then being ejected a week later when it was clear not enough testing took place, the VirtualBox Shared Folder "VBOXSF" driver is now trying to make it into Linux 5.6.
Al Viro sent in the VBOXSF driver on Saturday though as of writing Linus Torvalds hasn't yet pulled it in. Since its dismissal from Linux 5.4, this VirtualBox driver has seen more testing and fixes.
The driver is more than three thousand lines of code. As with the other VirtualBox drivers that have been mainlined to the Linux kernel in recent times, it's not Oracle engineers working on it but sadly other upstream developers seeking to improve the out-of-the-box Linux guest support for this virtualization platform.
Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.4
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
Cloud Storage Sync Program Rclone 1.51 Adds SugarSync And Memory Backends, Async Mount Reads
The latest Rclone 1.51.0 release adds new memory and SugarSync backends, async mount reads which results in a 20% speedup, and much more.
Rclone is a free and open source command line program for synchronizing files and folders to and from cloud storage services like Amazon Drive and S3, Google Drive / Photos and Cloud Storage, Dropbox, Nextcloud, Microsoft OneDrive, DigitalOcean Spaces, pCloud, Mega, Yandex Disk, and many others (with WebDAV and SFTP also supported). It's available for Linux, macOS, *BSD, Solaris and Windows.
The tool features encryption, cache and union (similar to UnionFS) backends, a built-in experimental Web based GUI (added in version 1.49), multi-threaded downloads to local disk, it preserves timestamps on files, and it has partial sync support on a whole file basis. There are some third-party GUI programs that make managing Rclone easier, including Rclone Browser (updated fork) which runs on Linux, macOS and Windows.
Cod: New Command Line Autocomplete Daemon For Bash and Zsh That Detects --help Usage
Cod is a new command line completion daemon written in Go for Bash and Zsh. The tool detects the usage of --help commands to generate autocompletion for commands that don't support it.
Command-line completion (tab completion / autocompletion) is a common feature among command-line interpreters, in which the program automatically fills in partially typed commands when pressing the completion key, which is usually Tab. By using it, fewer keystrokes are required to access common commands, and it makes it easy to autocomplete commands / filenames with long or difficult to spell names.
The elements that can be completed are not only commands and filenames, but also command arguments, and this is what Cod does. It parses the output of --help for a particular command, and based on that it generates autocompletion for Bash or Zsh shells. Some commands already support autocomplete for arguments (for example ls - type ls --fu and press Tab to autocomplete it to ls --full-time), but some don't and Cod can help in those cases.
