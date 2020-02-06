Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Applications/Software: Jailhouse, VirtualBox, Git-cinnabar, Rclone and Cod

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 9th of February 2020 02:38:11 PM Filed under
Software
  • Jailhouse 0.12 Hypervisor Adds Raspberry Pi 4 Support

    Siemens continues investing in Jailhouse as a Linux-based simplicity-minded partitioning hypervisor catering to bare metal appliances. Jailhouse 0.12 is out today as their first feature update since last summer and comes with numerous hardware support improvements and new features.

    Jailhouse 0.12 comes with better driver support as well as an experimental VirtIO transport model. Siemens developers are discussing with VirtIO and QEMU communities over a new shared memory device model and concurrently is pushing forward with more improvements of their own.

  • VirtualBox Shared Folder Driver Seeks Inclusion In Linux 5.6

    After being added to Linux 5.4 and then being ejected a week later when it was clear not enough testing took place, the VirtualBox Shared Folder "VBOXSF" driver is now trying to make it into Linux 5.6.

    Al Viro sent in the VBOXSF driver on Saturday though as of writing Linus Torvalds hasn't yet pulled it in. Since its dismissal from Linux 5.4, this VirtualBox driver has seen more testing and fixes.

    The driver is more than three thousand lines of code. As with the other VirtualBox drivers that have been mainlined to the Linux kernel in recent times, it's not Oracle engineers working on it but sadly other upstream developers seeking to improve the out-of-the-box Linux guest support for this virtualization platform.

  • Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.4

    Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

  • Cloud Storage Sync Program Rclone 1.51 Adds SugarSync And Memory Backends, Async Mount Reads

    The latest Rclone 1.51.0 release adds new memory and SugarSync backends, async mount reads which results in a 20% speedup, and much more.

    Rclone is a free and open source command line program for synchronizing files and folders to and from cloud storage services like Amazon Drive and S3, Google Drive / Photos and Cloud Storage, Dropbox, Nextcloud, Microsoft OneDrive, DigitalOcean Spaces, pCloud, Mega, Yandex Disk, and many others (with WebDAV and SFTP also supported). It's available for Linux, macOS, *BSD, Solaris and Windows.

    The tool features encryption, cache and union (similar to UnionFS) backends, a built-in experimental Web based GUI (added in version 1.49), multi-threaded downloads to local disk, it preserves timestamps on files, and it has partial sync support on a whole file basis. There are some third-party GUI programs that make managing Rclone easier, including Rclone Browser (updated fork) which runs on Linux, macOS and Windows.

  • Cod: New Command Line Autocomplete Daemon For Bash and Zsh That Detects --help Usage

    Cod is a new command line completion daemon written in Go for Bash and Zsh. The tool detects the usage of --help commands to generate autocompletion for commands that don't support it.

    Command-line completion (tab completion / autocompletion) is a common feature among command-line interpreters, in which the program automatically fills in partially typed commands when pressing the completion key, which is usually Tab. By using it, fewer keystrokes are required to access common commands, and it makes it easy to autocomplete commands / filenames with long or difficult to spell names.

    The elements that can be completed are not only commands and filenames, but also command arguments, and this is what Cod does. It parses the output of --help for a particular command, and based on that it generates autocompletion for Bash or Zsh shells. Some commands already support autocomplete for arguments (for example ls - type ls --fu and press Tab to autocomplete it to ls --full-time), but some don't and Cod can help in those cases.

»

More in Tux Machines

Kernel: Split Locks, Optimisation, FGKASLR

  • The Linux Kernel Will Be Able To Detect Split-Locks To Then Warn Or Kill Offending Apps

    Not yet mainlined in the Linux kernel but currently queued as part of the x86/cpu changes for next round is the ability for the kernel to detect split locks and either warn the offending applications or kill the processes. Split locks are when an atomic instruction operates on data spanning multiple cache lines. Due to the atomic nature, a global bus lock is needed when working on two cache lines and that in turn causes a big performance hit for the overall system performance. This Linux kernel support for detecting split locks is contingent upon x86_64 CPUs supporting the capability for generating alignment check exceptions (#AC) on encountering a split lock. For now the necessary MSR appears to be only supported on Intel CPUs.

  • Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs

    For those using GNU Make in particular as their build system, the parallel build times are about to be a lot faster beginning with Linux 5.6 for large core count systems. This landing just after the AMD Threadripper 3990X 64-core / 128-thread CPU launch is one example of systems to benefit from this kernel change when compiling a lot of code and making use of many GNU Make jobs. Linus Torvalds himself changed around the kernel's pipe code to use exclusive waits when reading or writing. While this doesn't mean much for traditional/common piping of data, the GNU Make job-server is a big benefactor as it relies upon a pipe for limiting the parallelism. This technique though employed by the GNU Make job server is inefficient with today's high core count CPUs as all of the spawned processes are woken up rather than a single reader to be woken upon a writer's release.

  • Intel Open-Source Developer Has Been Working On "FGKASLR" For Better Kernel Security

    As another step towards tightening up the Linux kernel security, Intel's Kristen Carlson Accardi has proposed "FGKASLR" as a significant step forward for better enhancing the Kernel Address Space Layout Randomization. The Linux kernel has employed kernel address space layout randomization (KASLR) since 2005 for fending off possible exploits that rely upon jumping to known positions within memory. While KASLR makes memory addresses for the kernel less predictable, attackers could still ultimately determine the base address of the kernel through enough guessing or leaking kernel addresses. But in aiming to make KASLR more effective, Kristen Carlson Accardi has proposed finer grained kernel address space randomization, or FGKASLR for short.

Systemd 245 Shipping Soon With Systemd-Homed, Systemd-Repart Partitioner

Systemd 245 is soon shipping as the first feature update of 2020 and it's another big one. Most notable with systemd 245 is the introduction of systemd-homed for reimagining how Linux home directories are managed and modernizing them. Systemd-homed allows for better handling password and encryption management, better self-containment and migratable, and other improvements. Expect systemd-homed to continue to be expanded upon in future releases. As part of systemd-homed are other new features that are related like the systemd "userdb" bits for supporting rich user and group records in a JSON format. Read more

Graphics: Mesa 20.0 RC2, Zink In Mesa, XKB Configuration

  • mesa 20.0.0-rc2
    Hi list,

Sorry for the late -rc2, it's my fault. I was out of the office Monday and
Tuesday and kinda lost track of time :/

Anyway, There's a lot of stuff in here, as is typical for -rc2. We've got a ton
of intel related fixes from Jason, and then a bunch of stuff touching every bit
of the tree.

Next week -rc3 will come on Wednesday as planned

Dylan


Shortlog
========


Bas Nieuwenhuizen (1):
      radv: Do not set SX DISABLE bits for RB+ with unused surfaces.

Bernd Kuhls (1):
      util/os_socket: Include unistd.h to fix build error

Boris Brezillon (1):
      panfrost: Fix the damage box clamping logic

Daniel Schürmann (1):
      aco: fix image_atomic_cmp_swap

Danylo Piliaiev (2):
      i965: Do not set front_buffer_dirty if there is no front buffer
      st/mesa: Handle the rest renderbuffer formats from OSMesa

Dylan Baker (6):
      bin/pick-ui: Add a new maintainer script for picking patches
      .pick_status.json: Update to 0d14f41625fa00187f690f283c1eb6a22e354a71
      .pick_status.json: Update to b550b7ef3b8d12f533b67b1a03159a127a3ff34a
      .pick_status.json: Update to 9afdcd64f2c96f3fcc1a28912987f2e8066aa995
      .pick_status.json: Update to 7eaf21cb6f67adbe0e79b80b4feb8c816a98a720
      VERSION: bump to 20.0-rc2

Eric Engestrom (3):
      util/os_socket: fix header unavailable on windows
      freedreno/perfcntrs: fix fd leak
      util/disk_cache: check for write() failure in the zstd path

Erik Faye-Lund (1):
      st/mesa: use uint-result for sampling stencil buffers

Ian Romanick (1):
      intel/fs: Don't count integer instructions as being possibly coissue

Jan Vesely (1):
      clover: Use explicit conversion from llvm::StringRef to std::string

Jason Ekstrand (18):
      genxml: Add a new 3DSTATE_SF field on gen12
      anv,iris: Set 3DSTATE_SF::DerefBlockSize to per-poly on Gen12+
      intel/genxml: Drop SLMEnable from L3CNTLREG on Gen11
      iris: Set SLMEnable based on the L3$ config
      iris: Store the L3$ configs in the screen
      iris: Use the URB size from the L3$ config
      i965: Re-emit l3 state before BLORP executes
      intel: Take a gen_l3_config in gen_get_urb_config
      intel/blorp: Always emit URB config on Gen7+
      iris: Consolodate URB emit
      anv: Emit URB setup earlier
      intel/common: Return the block size from get_urb_config
      intel/blorp: Plumb deref block size through to 3DSTATE_SF
      anv: Plumb deref block size through to 3DSTATE_SF
      iris: Plumb deref block size through to 3DSTATE_SF
      anv: Always fill out the AUX table even if CCS is disabled
      intel/fs: Write the address register with NoMask for MOV_INDIRECT
      anv/blorp: Use the correct size for vkCmdCopyBufferToImage

Krzysztof Raszkowski (1):
      gallium/swr: Fix gcc 4.8.5 compile error

Lionel Landwerlin (1):
      anv: implement gen9 post sync pipe control workaround

Marek Vasut (1):
      etnaviv: Destroy rsc->pending_ctx set in etna_resource_destroy()

Rob Clark (1):
      freedreno: allow ctx->batch to be NULL

Samuel Pitoiset (1):
      aco: fix MUBUF VS input loads when expanding vec3 to vec4 on GFX6

Vinson Lee (1):
      lima: Fix build with GCC 10.
  • Mesa 20.0-RC2 Brings Many Intel Vulkan + OpenGL Gallium3D Driver Fixes

    Following last week's Mesa 20.0 feature freeze and code branching with the first release candidate, the second release candidate is out today for this quarterly Mesa3D update. Mesa 20.0 is the big release that transitions to Intel Gallium3D by default for Broadwell hardware and newer, many RadeonSI and RADV improvements for Navi/GFX10, numerous optimizations to the RADV ACO code-path, RadeonSI NIR by default and thus exposing OpenGL 4.6, and Vulkan 1.2 support for AMD Radeon and Intel.

  • Zink In Mesa For OpenGL Over Vulkan Should Be Back To Supporting OpenGL 3.0 Soon

    Zink, the project going on for almost two years for implementing OpenGL over Vulkan, might soon be exposing OpenGL 3.0 and OpenGL ES 2.0 within mainline Mesa. Some OpenGL 3.0 functionality was previously disabled from Zink as part of upstreaming it back for Mesa 19.3, but those GL 3.0 bits could soon be restored. Getting OpenGL 3.0 back into shape, which includes restoring textured buffer objects, instanced rendering, transform feedback, and other features.

  • Hutterer: User-specific XKB configuration - part 1

    Many many moons ago before the Y2K bug was even in its larvae stage, the idea was that you could configure all of those because every UNIX tool had to be more flexible than your yoga teacher. I'm unsure to what extent this was actually ever the case but around 2007-ish the old keyboard driver got deprecated and the evdev driver made it's grand entrance. And one side-effect of that was that things broke. evdev uses different keycodes, so all those users that copy-pasted unnecessary XKB configuration into their xorg.conf now had broken keys because they were applying the wrong rules. After whacking enough moles that we got in trouble with the RSPCA [Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals] we started hardcoding the "evdev" ruleset everywhere. The xorg.conf option "XKBRules" became a noop and thus stopped breaking users' setups.

  • Peter Hutterer: User-specific XKB configuration - part 1

    The xkeyboard-config project is the repository for all XKB descriptions, or "keyboard layouts" as the layman would say. But languages are weird and thus xkeyboard-config contains an obscene amount of different layouts. And of course there are additional layouts that are more experimental than common [1]. The fault, as usual, lies with us (the pronoun, not the layout). XKB is weird and its flexible to the point of driving even bananas bananas but due to some historic accidents it's largely non-editable. All XKB files are installed in system folders and we all know the 11th commandment was "thou shalt not edit things in /usr/share". But, luckily, that is all about to change. Or rather: it has changed as of libxkbcommon 0.10.0, released Jan 20 2020. xkeyboard-config provides two types of files. The ones that actually set up your keyboard layout and the ones that allow you to keep sane while doing so, despite your best efforts to the contrary.

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6