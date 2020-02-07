Searching for the best Linux desktop in 2020 for your computer? Well, the desktop is a visual component of the Linux OS that provides a convenient graphical user interface (GUI) with which you can interface with your system and perform different tasks on your operating system. A desktop environment ships with features that can be commonly found in other operating systems, such as Windows and Mac. These include toolbars, wallpapers, widgets, and icons. These desktop environments can easily be installed by running a few Linux commands. Once a desktop environment is installed, it makes the user experience all the more fun and enjoyable and reduces the monotony of continually working on a boring terminal. Switching desktop environments is incredibly simple. You just need to run a few commands on your system and then log out and log in again.

Cod is a new command line completion daemon written in Go for Bash and Zsh. The tool detects the usage of --help commands to generate autocompletion for commands that don't support it. Command-line completion (tab completion / autocompletion) is a common feature among command-line interpreters, in which the program automatically fills in partially typed commands when pressing the completion key, which is usually Tab. By using it, fewer keystrokes are required to access common commands, and it makes it easy to autocomplete commands / filenames with long or difficult to spell names. The elements that can be completed are not only commands and filenames, but also command arguments, and this is what Cod does. It parses the output of --help for a particular command, and based on that it generates autocompletion for Bash or Zsh shells. Some commands already support autocomplete for arguments (for example ls - type ls --fu and press Tab to autocomplete it to ls --full-time), but some don't and Cod can help in those cases.

The latest Rclone 1.51.0 release adds new memory and SugarSync backends, async mount reads which results in a 20% speedup, and much more. Rclone is a free and open source command line program for synchronizing files and folders to and from cloud storage services like Amazon Drive and S3, Google Drive / Photos and Cloud Storage, Dropbox, Nextcloud, Microsoft OneDrive, DigitalOcean Spaces, pCloud, Mega, Yandex Disk, and many others (with WebDAV and SFTP also supported). It's available for Linux, macOS, *BSD, Solaris and Windows. The tool features encryption, cache and union (similar to UnionFS) backends, a built-in experimental Web based GUI (added in version 1.49), multi-threaded downloads to local disk, it preserves timestamps on files, and it has partial sync support on a whole file basis. There are some third-party GUI programs that make managing Rclone easier, including Rclone Browser (updated fork) which runs on Linux, macOS and Windows.

After being added to Linux 5.4 and then being ejected a week later when it was clear not enough testing took place, the VirtualBox Shared Folder "VBOXSF" driver is now trying to make it into Linux 5.6. Al Viro sent in the VBOXSF driver on Saturday though as of writing Linus Torvalds hasn't yet pulled it in. Since its dismissal from Linux 5.4, this VirtualBox driver has seen more testing and fixes. The driver is more than three thousand lines of code. As with the other VirtualBox drivers that have been mainlined to the Linux kernel in recent times, it's not Oracle engineers working on it but sadly other upstream developers seeking to improve the out-of-the-box Linux guest support for this virtualization platform.

Siemens continues investing in Jailhouse as a Linux-based simplicity-minded partitioning hypervisor catering to bare metal appliances. Jailhouse 0.12 is out today as their first feature update since last summer and comes with numerous hardware support improvements and new features. Jailhouse 0.12 comes with better driver support as well as an experimental VirtIO transport model. Siemens developers are discussing with VirtIO and QEMU communities over a new shared memory device model and concurrently is pushing forward with more improvements of their own.

GNU: GDB and Guile GDB 9.1 released! GDB 9.1 released! Release 9.1 of GDB, the GNU Debugger, is now available. GDB is a source-level debugger for Ada, C, C++, Go, Rust, and many other languages. GDB can target (i.e., debug programs running on) more than a dozen different processor architectures, and GDB itself can run on most popular GNU/Linux, Unix and Microsoft Windows variants. GDB is free (libre) software. You can download GDB from the GNU FTP server in the directory: ftp://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gdb The vital stats: Size md5sum Name 21MiB f7e9f6236c425097d9e5f18a6ac40655 gdb-9.1.tar.xz 38MiB b6f0807334c273c78fd17df0f9b1c13a gdb-9.1.tar.gz There is a web page for GDB at: http://www.gnu.org/software/gdb/ That page includes information about GDB mailing lists (an announcement mailing list, developers discussion lists, etc.), details on how to access GDB's source repository, locations for development snapshots, preformatted documentation, and links to related information around the net. GDB 9.1 includes the following changes and enhancements: * Building GDB and GDBserver now requires GNU make >= 3.82. * If you choose to build GDB without using the GNU readline version bundled with the GDB sources, building GDB new requires GNU readline >= 7.0. * Removed targets and native configurations: - GDB no longer supports debugging the Cell Broadband Engine; - GDB no longer supports Solaris 10. * New TI PRU Simulator (pru-*-elf). * Python Enhancements: - GDB can now be compiled with Python 3 on Windows; - Various Python API enhancements; * Usability enhancements: - [experimental] Multithreaded symbol loading for higher performance (turned off by default, use 'maint set worker-threads unlimited' to turn this feature on); - Command names can now use the '.' character; - GDB can now place breakpoints on nested functions and subroutines in Fortran; - GDB now shows the Ada task names at more places, e.g. in task switching messages. - Styling enhancements to various commands to improve readability. - GDB now has a standard infrastructure to support dash-style command options ('-OPT'). One benefit is that commands that use it can easily support completion of command line arguments. Try "CMD -[TAB]" or "help CMD" to find options supported by a command. Over time, we intend to migrate most commands to this infrastructure. * Enhancements to existing commands: - "printf" and "eval" can now print C-style and Ada-style strings without calling functions in the program; - "info sources" has been enhance to allow only printing files whose name match a REGEXP; - New value "presence" for the "set print frame-arguments" setting, to only indicate the presence of arguments with '...' instead of printing the argument names and values; - The "focus", "winheight", "+", "-", ">", "<" TUI commands are now case sensitive; - New options support for the following commands that allow overriding a number of relevant global settings (as set by e.g. "set print [...]" commands): "print", "compile print", "backtrace", "frame apply", "tfaas", "faas"; - "info types" support for "-q" to disable printing of some header information; - In settings, "unlimited" can now be abbreviated with "u". * New commands: - "define-prefix" to define user-defined prefix commands; - "|" or "pipe" to execute a command and send its output to a shell command. - "with" to run a given command with a setting temporarily changed to a given value; - "set may-call-functions" to control whether subprogram can be called from GDB; - "set print finish [on|off]" to control whether the returned value should be printed when using the "finish" command; - "set print max-depth" to simplify the printing of deeply nested structures; - "set print raw-values [on|off]" to turn on and off pretty printers; - "set logging debugredirect [on|off]" to control whether to redirect debug output to the log file; - Various new "set style" commands; - "set print frame-info [...]" to control what information to print when printing a frame. - "set tui compact-source" to enable the "compact" mode for the TUI source window; - "info modules [...]" to query information about Fortran modules; - The "set/show print raw-frame-arguments" commands replace the "set/show print raw frame-arguments" (now with a dash instead of a space). The latter is now deprecated and may be removed in a future release. * New GDB/MI commands - "-complete" to list possible completions; - "-catch-throw", "-catch-rethrow", and "-catch-catch", the GDB/MI equivalent of the "catch throw", "catch rethrow", and "catch catch" commands (respectively); - "-symbol-info-functions", "-symbol-info-types", and "-symbol-info-variables", the GDB/MI equivalent of the "info functions", "info types", and "info variables" commands (respectively); - "-symbol-info-modules", "-symbol-info-module-functions", and "-symbol-info-module-variables", the GDB/MI equivalent of "info modules", "info module functions" and "info module variables". * Other MI changes - The default version of the MI interpreter is now 3 (-i=mi3); - The output of information about multi-location breakpoints (which is syntactically incorrect in MI 2) has changed in MI 3; - Backtraces and frames include a new optional field "addr_flags". * Several new builtin convenience variables - $_gdb_major and $_gdb_minor; - $_gdb_setting, $_gdb_setting_str, $_gdb_maint_setting and $_gdb_maint_setting_str - $_cimag and $_creal - $_shell_exitcode and $_shell_exitsignal * Miscellaneous enhancements: - Support for a new configure option "--with-system-gdbinit-dir", where system gdbinit files are to be loaded from at startup; - 'thread-exited' event is now available in the annotations interface; - The TUI SingleKey keymap is now named "SingleKey" (requires GNU readline >= 8.0).

GDB 9.1 Released With Multi-Threaded Symbol Loading, Kills Off Solaris 10 On the plus side, GDB 9.1 has experimental multi-threaded symbol loading. This multi-threaded symbol loading should yield faster performance on modern multi-core systems and can be controlled via the worker-threads tunable. GDB 9.1 also continues improving upon the debugger's Python API, a number of new commands are present, new built-in convenience variables, and a variety of other improvements to this leading open-source debugger.

Andy Wingo: lessons learned from guile, the ancient & spry Like just about every year, last week I took the train up to Brussels for FOSDEM, the messy and wonderful carnival of free software and of those that make it. Mostly I go for the hallway track: to see old friends, catch up, scheme about future plans, and refill my hacker culture reserves. I usually try to see if I can get a talk or two in, and this year was no exception. First on my mind was the recent release of Guile 3. This was the culmination of a 10-year plan of work and so obviously there are some things to say! But at the same time, I wanted to reflect back a bit and look at the past with a bit of distance. So in the end, my one talk was two talks. Let's start with the first one. (I'm trying a new thing where I share my talks as blog posts. We'll see how this goes. I know the rendering can be a bit off relative to the slides, but hopefully it's good enough. If you prefer, you can just watch the video instead!)