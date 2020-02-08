A new version of the Arc Menu GNOME extension has been released and it includes a Unity-inspired new feature. Arc Menu v41 introduces a revamped “Ubuntu Dash” layout that is clearly inspired by the look of the Unity dash. While the layout is not a 1:1 clone, and much of the Dash functionality (e.g., scopes) that made Unity special has not been re-implemented here, it’s a interesting alternative to stock “Start Menu” style.

I encourage you to do the same, if you want to provide us feedback which Kate versions are out in the wild and a bit about how often and long they are used. In the future we might add some hint somewhere in the UI to ask once to take a look at the telemetry config page in a non-intrusive way. As we still need to think about how to do this in the least annoying way, at the moment no such hint is given at all. I hope our very conservative approach to this shows that we value the privacy of our users and are not branded as “yet another spyware application” or get plenty of “Kate editor spies on users” stories.

New in LWN (Outside Paywall): Fedora's Git, Cryptography and Kernel (Linux) Fedora gathering requirements for a Git forge Fedora currently uses Pagure to host many of its Git repositories and to handle things like documentation and bug tracking. But Pagure is maintained by the Red Hat Community Platform Engineering (CPE) team, which is currently straining under the load of managing the infrastructure and tools for Fedora and CentOS, while also maintaining the tools used by the Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) team. That has led to a discussion about identifying the requirements for a "Git forge" and possibly moving away from Pagure. The conversation started with a post on the Fedora devel mailing list from Leigh Griffin, who is the manager of the CPE team. That message was meant to call attention to a blog post that described the problems that Pagure poses for the CPE team and the path toward finding a solution using the Open Decision Framework (ODF). "We will be seeking input and requirements in an open and transparent manner on the future of a git forge solution which will be run by the CPE team on behalf of the Fedora Community."

Cryptography and elections Transparent and verifiable electronic elections are technically feasible, but for a variety of reasons, the techniques used are not actually viable for running most elections—and definitely not for remote voting. That was one of the main takeaways from a keynote at this year's linux.conf.au given by University of Melbourne Associate Professor Vanessa Teague. She is a cryptographer who, along with her colleagues, has investigated several kinds of e-voting software; as is probably not all that much of a surprise, what they found is buggy implementations. She described some of that work in a talk that was a mix of math with software-company and government missteps; the latter may directly impact many of the Australian locals who were in attendance. She began by noting that the "cheerful title" of her talk, "Who cares about democracy?", was hopefully only a rhetorical question, which elicited some, perhaps slightly nervous, laughter. The cryptographic algorithms and protocols that can provide step-by-step proof that a voter's intent was correctly gathered and that the vote was counted do exist, but the assumptions that need to be made about user behavior make them too difficult to use for government elections. It is unreasonable to expect that voters will take the fairly onerous actions to actually verify those steps; "it's too easy to trick people". These kinds of systems do not "adequately defend against bugs and fraud for serious elections". End-to-end verifiable elections The details of these techniques are complicated, she said, but "the principle is really simple": the system should "provide evidence that it has done the right thing with the data at every stage of the process". (The YouTube video of the talk shows her slides, which have some pictures that give an overview of the scheme.) Voters should be able to check that it has done so by using their own code—or code provided by organizations they trust. When voters use a machine that they may not trust to vote, they should get some kind of receipt that can be used to verify that their vote has been recorded accurately. That receipt can then be checked on some other device to ensure that the vote stored in the encrypted receipt is, in fact, the choices they wanted to make.

Some 5.5 kernel development statistics The 5.5 kernel was released on January 26. Over the course of this development cycle, it was occasionally said that the holidays were slowing contributions. At the end, though, 5.5 saw the merging of 14,350 non-merge changesets from 1,885 developers — not exactly a slow-moving cycle. Indeed, 5.5 just barely edged out 5.4 as the kernel with the most developers ever. Read on for our traditional look at where the contributions to 5.5 came from, along with a digression into the stable-update process. Just under 590,000 lines of code were added for 5.5, while almost 272,000 were removed, for a net growth of 318,000 lines of code. Of the developers contributing to 5.5, 285 were contributing for the first time.

The rapid growth of io_uring One year ago, the io_uring subsystem did not exist in the mainline kernel; it showed up in the 5.1 release in May 2019. At its core, io_uring is a mechanism for performing asynchronous I/O, but it has been steadily growing beyond that use case and adding new capabilities. Herein we catch up with the current state of io_uring, where it is headed, and an interesting question or two that will come up along the way. Classic Unix I/O is inherently synchronous. As far as an application is concerned, an operation is complete once a system call like read() or write() returns, even if some processing may continue behind its back. There is no way to launch an operation asynchronously and wait for its completion at some future time — a feature that many other operating systems had for many years before Unix was created. In the Linux world, this gap was eventually filled with the asynchronous I/O (AIO) subsystem, but that solution has never proved to be entirely satisfactory. AIO requires specific support at the lower levels, so it never worked well outside of a couple of core use cases (direct file I/O and networking). Over the years there have been recurring conversations about better ways to solve the asynchronous-I/O problem. Various proposals with names like fibrils, threadlets, syslets, acall, and work-queue-based AIO have been discussed, but none have made it into the mainline.

How to contribute to kernel documentation Some years back, I was caught in a weak moment and somehow became the kernel documentation maintainer. More recently, I've given a few talks on the state of kernel documentation and the sort of work that needs to be done to make things better. A key part of getting that work done is communicating to potential contributors the tasks that they might helpfully take on — a list that was, naturally, entirely undocumented. To that end, a version of the following document is currently under review and headed for the mainline. Read on to see how you, too, can help to make the kernel's documentation better.