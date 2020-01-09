I encourage you to do the same, if you want to provide us feedback which Kate versions are out in the wild and a bit about how often and long they are used. In the future we might add some hint somewhere in the UI to ask once to take a look at the telemetry config page in a non-intrusive way. As we still need to think about how to do this in the least annoying way, at the moment no such hint is given at all. I hope our very conservative approach to this shows that we value the privacy of our users and are not branded as “yet another spyware application” or get plenty of “Kate editor spies on users” stories.

You only need to wait two more days for Plasma 5.18! We’re working overtime to get it in great shape for the release and already looking forward towards 5.19, which promises to be another very exciting release. Have a look-see... Also: KDE Plasma 5.18 About To Release While Plasma 5.19 Well Under Way

Arc Menu Update Brings Dash to Dock Integration, New Unity Dash Layout A new version of the Arc Menu GNOME extension has been released and it includes a Unity-inspired new feature. Arc Menu v41 introduces a revamped “Ubuntu Dash” layout that is clearly inspired by the look of the Unity dash. While the layout is not a 1:1 clone, and much of the Dash functionality (e.g., scopes) that made Unity special has not been re-implemented here, it’s a interesting alternative to stock “Start Menu” style.