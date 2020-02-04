Hardware for GNU/Linux and Android
-
Boardcon Announces the Idea3288 SBC Boardcon Idea3288 targets the commercial market with a variety of applications for its latest SBC, utilizing a Rockchip 3288 CPU module.
-
Last summer Pi-oT introduced a Raspberry Pi add-on board of the same name targeting commercial & industrial IoT automation.
-
Kontron’s Linux-ready “D3713-V/R mITX” is a mini-ITX board for signage, medical, and industrial applications with a Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000, up to quad 4K displays, wide-range power, and 0 to 70°C support.
-
Advantech’s rugged, fanless “UNO-247” computer runs Linux or Win 10 on a quad-core Celeron J3455 with 6x serial, 2x GbE, and 4x USB ports plus HDMI, SATA, mSATA, M.2, and mini-PCIe.
-
WinSystems’ rugged “SYS-427” mini-PC, based on a new 3.5-inch “SBC35-427” board, runs Linux or Win 10 on an Apollo Lake SoC and offers a pair each of GbE, DP, and USB 3.0 ports plus mini-PCIe, M.2, and -40 to 85C support.
Like WinSystems’ Intel Bay Trail based, 150 x 150 x 53mm SYS-ITX-N-3800, the 115 x 65 x 35mm SYS-427 is an ultra-compact mini-PC aimed at rugged industrial applications. The fanless, 0.92 kg system is not only smaller and lighter, it’s running on a faster Apollo Lake processor, offers more I/O ports and expansion interfaces, and features improved ruggedization features. The SYS-427 runs on WinSystems’ apparently new SBC35-427, a 3.5-inch SBC, which the company is showing at the upcoming Embedded World show in Nuremberg, Germany on Feb. 25-27.
Linux 5.6-rc1
-
The rc1 tag has been pushed out, and so the merge window for 5.6 is closed.
This was actually a slightly smaller merge window than usual, but I
think that what happened is simply that the holiday season impacted
new development. It impacted the 5.5 rc series less than I had
expected, but seems to instead have caused 5.6 to have slightly less
development than normal.
Of course, "slightly less" is just that - we still have more than 10k
commits (11.5k if you count merges too). So it's not like it's tiny,
and it's still _way_ too big to post full shortlogs or anything like
that. So below is my usual "mergelog" that shows my merges and who
they came from.
And as always, note that my merge log shows who I merged from, which
is not necessarily at all who developed the code. There's more than
1400 individual developers in there, and I always feel a bit bad by
just grouping things by top-level maintainer, but I've never found a
good way to summarize the merge window development by author (like the
rc shortlogs are done). So I just keep mentioning this, to make it
clear that this shows just _one_ side of the credits for getting code
merged.
Apart from being slightly smaller than usual, the stats all look
fairly normal. About two thirds of the patch is drivers (and it's all
over, but gpu and networking dominate as usual), with the rest being
the usual mix of arch updates, documentation, filesystem updates,
networking, tooling, and just misc core kernel updates. And none of
that is in the least surprising or unusual.
>From an actual ABI perspective, I guess the openat2() support by
Aleksa might be worth mentioning - it's been in development for a long
time, and went through several revisions on the mailing lists. It's
seldom we end up adding some new interfaces to really core stuff, but
this makes it much easier to do some path resolution control in user
space - particularly for sandboxing, You can ask to do filename lookup
without following symlinks, for example, or not following mountpoints.
So it's much easier to write code that says "I have this untrusted
pathname that I want to open - only open it if it doesn't jump out of
my sandboxed area".
But otherwise it all looks fairly normal. A couple of new specialty
filesystems if you're into that kind of thing, you can see the big
picture in the merge log below.
Go forth and test,
Linus
-
The development cycle of a Linux kernel series usually takes about seven or eight weeks, depending on how many RC milestones Linus Torvalds decides are necessary or appropriate for a new release to be reliable.
Therefore, simple math tells us that we should expect the Linux 5.6 kernel series to hit the streets sometime at the end of March, on the 29th, if there’s only seven RCs, or in early April, on the 5th, if there’s eighth RCs.
Linux 5.6 promises to be a great release that you may want to upgrade to, and that’s mostly because of the integrated support for the WireGuard VPN (Virtual Private Network) protocol.
Among other interesting changes included in the upcoming Linux 5.6 kernel series, we can mention USB4 support, a new Zonefs file system developed by Western Digital and designed to run on zoned block devices, as well as numerous hardware improvements, especially for AMD users.
-
Linus Torvalds has just tagged Linux 5.6-rc1 as the first test kernel of the forthcoming Linux 5.6. This is going to be a jam-packed big update debuting as stable at the end of March or early April.
Linux 5.6 has a bit of everything across the spectrum from WireGuard to USB4 to a lot of new hardware support to the new Zonefs file-system to security enhancements and a whole lot in between. See our original and extensive Linux 5.6 feature overview to learn all about what is coming with this new kernel.
GNOME 3.36’s New Default Background is Seriously Cool
Have you seen the default background for the upcoming GNOME 3.36 release yet? If not, glance above!
Admittedly the new GNOME 3.36 wallpaper is not exactly a break with tradition: it’s once again predominately blue, and once again features a variety of geometric shapes, fractal lighting, and abstract arrangement.
But the steel blue used in the new Adwaita background has a much colder vibe than the purple and pink hues mixed in with the GNOME 3.34 wallpaper.
GNOME’s Jakub Steiner is the hands behind the latest creation which, as always, is provided in three flavoured variants.
The blue one above is the default wallpaper (the ‘day’ image) and there’s a morning version (very pink) and a (deeply dark) night version too.
Linux (Kernel): Amazon Echo, Fedora 30 and Fedora 31, Western Digital's Zonefs and New Release of man-pages
-
As first to write about yesterday, Linux 5.6 Arm platform changes now support the original Amazon Echo. While this allows the first-generation Amazon Echo to run with a mainline Linux kernel and is exciting for hobbyists, it's not really practical at this stage or even in the long-run.
Amazon Echo devices are already Linux-powered albeit running on Amazon's own modified Linux kernel. With Linux 5.6, however, the original first-generation Amazon Echo is now supported as the necessary DT changes have been made. This support was made by an independent contributor and not Amazon engineers themselves.
-
Fedora 30 and Fedora 31 users will soon see Linux 5.5 come down as a stable update, but before then you can help if so inclined to test this new kernel revision on Fedora.
Running this forthcoming week is the Fedora Test Week centered on ensuring Linux 5.5 is in good shape for Fedora users at large. There are Linux 5.5 kernel packages available to test for existing F30/F31 users along with new installation media spins designed for this test day/week.
-
One of the last features to land today for Linux 5.6 ahead of the merge window closure is Western Digital's Zonefs file-system.
Zonefs is the Western Digital developed file-system that they presented last year for zoned block devices. Zonefs exposes each zone of a zoned block device as a file, compared to traditional file-systems or how zoned block device support is exposed through the likes of F2FS and friends on host-managed/host-aware SMR (Shingled Magnetic Recording) disk drives.
-
I've released man-pages-5.05. The release tarball is available on kernel.org. The browsable online pages can be found on man7.org. The Git repository for man-pages is available on kernel.org.
