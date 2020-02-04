Proprietary Software and Openwashing
Smart lighting security flaw illuminates risk of IoT
Philips Hue smart lighting systems are probably among the most widely installed smart home solutions in the world, so plenty of people needs to know about the latest Check Point research, which warns of a major security flaw in them.
Apparently, it is possible to infiltrate home/office networks using a remote exploit in the ZigBee low-power wireless protocol and Philips Hue smart bulbs and bridge as the access point.
Apple’s Outlook Clouded as Coronavirus Extends Production Delays
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the largest iPhone maker, officially resumes production Feb. 10, but it is sequestering returning workers for an extra seven to 14 days. On Friday, the company, also known as Foxconn, told employees at its Shenzhen facility not to return to work when the extended Lunar New Year break ends Feb. 10.
Apple Fined $27 Million In France for Intentional iPhone Slow Down
A French regulator has fined Apple over $27 million for the iPhone slow down scandal.
AMD Contributing MIGraphX/ROCm Back-End To Microsoft's ONNX Runtime For Machine Learning
AMD is adding a MIGraphX/ROCm back-end to Microsoft's ONNX run-time for machine learning inferencing to allow for Radeon GPU acceleration.
Microsoft's open-source ONNX Runtime as a cross-platform, high performance scoring engine for machine learning models is finally seeing AMD GPU support. This project has long supported NVIDIA TensorRT and CUDA along with Intel's APIs around DNNL / nGraph / OpenVINO, and even the ARM Compute Library. But now this Linux / Windows / macOS machine learning run-time will be able to support Radeon Open Compute (ROCm) for Radeon GPU acceleration on Linux.
Where top VCs are investing in open source and dev tools (Part 1 of 2)
Similarly, venture investment in new startups in the space has continued to swell. More investors are taking shots at finding the next big payout, with annual invested capital in open-source and dev tool startups increasing at a roughly 10% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last five years, according to data from Crunchbase. Furthermore, attractive returns in the space seem to be adding more fuel to the fire, as open-source and dev tool startups saw more than $2 billion invested in the space in 2019 alone, per Crunchbase data.
Aiven raises $40M to democratize access to open-source projects through managed cloud services
The growing ubiquity of open-source software has been a big theme in the evolution of enterprise IT. But behind that facade of popularity lies another kind of truth: Companies may be interested in using more open-source technology, but because there is a learning curve with taking on an open-source project, not all of them have the time, money and expertise to adopt it. Today, a startup out of Finland that has built a platform specifically to target that group of users is announcing a big round of funding, underscoring not just demand for its products, but its growth to date.
Google’s LaserTagger Goes Open Source
Google has open sourced LaserTagger, an AI model to tackle text generation in a less error-prone manner.
Instead of generating the output text from scratch, LaserTagger produces output by tagging words with predicted edit operations that are then applied to the input words in a separate realization step. According to research team at Google, “This is a less error-prone way of tackling text generation, which can be handled by an easier to train and faster to execute model architecture.”
Hardware for GNU/Linux and Android
Linux 5.6-rc1
GNOME 3.36’s New Default Background is Seriously Cool
Have you seen the default background for the upcoming GNOME 3.36 release yet? If not, glance above! Admittedly the new GNOME 3.36 wallpaper is not exactly a break with tradition: it’s once again predominately blue, and once again features a variety of geometric shapes, fractal lighting, and abstract arrangement. But the steel blue used in the new Adwaita background has a much colder vibe than the purple and pink hues mixed in with the GNOME 3.34 wallpaper. GNOME’s Jakub Steiner is the hands behind the latest creation which, as always, is provided in three flavoured variants. The blue one above is the default wallpaper (the ‘day’ image) and there’s a morning version (very pink) and a (deeply dark) night version too.
Linux (Kernel): Amazon Echo, Fedora 30 and Fedora 31, Western Digital's Zonefs and New Release of man-pages
