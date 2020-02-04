Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Proprietary Software and Openwashing

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 10th of February 2020 04:09:33 AM Filed under
Security

                       

  • Smart lighting security flaw illuminates risk of IoT

                         

                           

    Philips Hue smart lighting systems are probably among the most widely installed smart home solutions in the world, so plenty of people needs to know about the latest Check Point research, which warns of a major security flaw in them.

                           

    Apparently, it is possible to infiltrate home/office networks using a remote exploit in the ZigBee low-power wireless protocol and Philips Hue smart bulbs and bridge as the access point.

    •                    

  • Apple’s Outlook Clouded as Coronavirus Extends Production Delays

                         

                           

    Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the largest iPhone maker, officially resumes production Feb. 10, but it is sequestering returning workers for an extra seven to 14 days. On Friday, the company, also known as Foxconn, told employees at its Shenzhen facility not to return to work when the extended Lunar New Year break ends Feb. 10.

    •              
         

  • Apple Fined $27 Million In France for Intentional iPhone Slow Down

           

    A French regulator has fined Apple over $27 million for the iPhone slow down scandal.

  • AMD Contributing MIGraphX/ROCm Back-End To Microsoft's ONNX Runtime For Machine Learning

    AMD is adding a MIGraphX/ROCm back-end to Microsoft's ONNX run-time for machine learning inferencing to allow for Radeon GPU acceleration.

    Microsoft's open-source ONNX Runtime as a cross-platform, high performance scoring engine for machine learning models is finally seeing AMD GPU support. This project has long supported NVIDIA TensorRT and CUDA along with Intel's APIs around DNNL / nGraph / OpenVINO, and even the ARM Compute Library. But now this Linux / Windows / macOS machine learning run-time will be able to support Radeon Open Compute (ROCm) for Radeon GPU acceleration on Linux.

  • Where top VCs are investing in open source and dev tools (Part 1 of 2)

    Similarly, venture investment in new startups in the space has continued to swell. More investors are taking shots at finding the next big payout, with annual invested capital in open-source and dev tool startups increasing at a roughly 10% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last five years, according to data from Crunchbase. Furthermore, attractive returns in the space seem to be adding more fuel to the fire, as open-source and dev tool startups saw more than $2 billion invested in the space in 2019 alone, per Crunchbase data.

  • Aiven raises $40M to democratize access to open-source projects through managed cloud services

    The growing ubiquity of open-source software has been a big theme in the evolution of enterprise IT. But behind that facade of popularity lies another kind of truth: Companies may be interested in using more open-source technology, but because there is a learning curve with taking on an open-source project, not all of them have the time, money and expertise to adopt it. Today, a startup out of Finland that has built a platform specifically to target that group of users is announcing a big round of funding, underscoring not just demand for its products, but its growth to date.

  • Google’s LaserTagger Goes Open Source

    Google has open sourced LaserTagger, an AI model to tackle text generation in a less error-prone manner.

    Instead of generating the output text from scratch, LaserTagger produces output by tagging words with predicted edit operations that are then applied to the input words in a separate realization step. According to research team at Google, “This is a less error-prone way of tackling text generation, which can be handled by an easier to train and faster to execute model architecture.”

»

More in Tux Machines

Hardware for GNU/Linux and Android

Linux 5.6-rc1

  • Linux 5.6-rc1
    The rc1 tag has been pushed out, and so the merge window for 5.6 is closed.

This was actually a slightly smaller merge window than usual, but I
think that what happened is simply that the holiday season impacted
new development. It impacted the 5.5 rc series less than I had
expected, but seems to instead have caused 5.6 to have slightly less
development than normal.

Of course, "slightly less" is just that - we still have more than 10k
commits (11.5k if you count merges too). So it's not like it's tiny,
and it's still _way_ too big to post full shortlogs or anything like
that. So below is my usual "mergelog" that shows my merges and who
they came from.

And as always, note that my merge log shows who I merged from, which
is not necessarily at all who developed the code. There's more than
1400 individual developers in there, and I always feel a bit bad by
just grouping things by top-level maintainer, but I've never found a
good way to summarize the merge window development by author (like the
rc shortlogs are done). So I just keep mentioning this, to make it
clear that this shows just _one_ side of the credits for getting code
merged.

Apart from being slightly smaller than usual, the stats all look
fairly normal. About two thirds of the patch is drivers (and it's all
over, but gpu and networking dominate as usual), with the rest being
the usual mix of arch updates, documentation, filesystem updates,
networking, tooling, and just misc core kernel updates. And none of
that is in the least surprising or unusual.

>From an actual ABI perspective, I guess the openat2() support by
Aleksa might be worth mentioning - it's been in development for a long
time, and went through several revisions on the mailing lists. It's
seldom we end up adding some new interfaces to really core stuff, but
this makes it much easier to do some path resolution control in user
space - particularly for sandboxing, You can ask to do filename lookup
without following symlinks, for example, or not following mountpoints.
So it's much easier to write code that says "I have this untrusted
pathname that I want to open - only open it if it doesn't jump out of
my sandboxed area".

But otherwise it all looks fairly normal. A couple of new specialty
filesystems if you're into that kind of thing, you can see the big
picture in the merge log below.

Go forth and test,

Linus
  • Linus Torvalds Kicks Off the Development of Linux Kernel 5.6, First RC Is Out Now

    The development cycle of a Linux kernel series usually takes about seven or eight weeks, depending on how many RC milestones Linus Torvalds decides are necessary or appropriate for a new release to be reliable. Therefore, simple math tells us that we should expect the Linux 5.6 kernel series to hit the streets sometime at the end of March, on the 29th, if there’s only seven RCs, or in early April, on the 5th, if there’s eighth RCs. Linux 5.6 promises to be a great release that you may want to upgrade to, and that’s mostly because of the integrated support for the WireGuard VPN (Virtual Private Network) protocol. Among other interesting changes included in the upcoming Linux 5.6 kernel series, we can mention USB4 support, a new Zonefs file system developed by Western Digital and designed to run on zoned block devices, as well as numerous hardware improvements, especially for AMD users.

  • Linux 5.6-rc1 Released For What's Shaping To Be A Superb Kernel

    Linus Torvalds has just tagged Linux 5.6-rc1 as the first test kernel of the forthcoming Linux 5.6. This is going to be a jam-packed big update debuting as stable at the end of March or early April. Linux 5.6 has a bit of everything across the spectrum from WireGuard to USB4 to a lot of new hardware support to the new Zonefs file-system to security enhancements and a whole lot in between. See our original and extensive Linux 5.6 feature overview to learn all about what is coming with this new kernel.

GNOME 3.36’s New Default Background is Seriously Cool

Have you seen the default background for the upcoming GNOME 3.36 release yet? If not, glance above! Admittedly the new GNOME 3.36 wallpaper is not exactly a break with tradition: it’s once again predominately blue, and once again features a variety of geometric shapes, fractal lighting, and abstract arrangement. But the steel blue used in the new Adwaita background has a much colder vibe than the purple and pink hues mixed in with the GNOME 3.34 wallpaper. GNOME’s Jakub Steiner is the hands behind the latest creation which, as always, is provided in three flavoured variants. The blue one above is the default wallpaper (the ‘day’ image) and there’s a morning version (very pink) and a (deeply dark) night version too. Read more

Linux (Kernel): Amazon Echo, Fedora 30 and Fedora 31, Western Digital's Zonefs and New Release of man-pages

  • Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical

    As first to write about yesterday, Linux 5.6 Arm platform changes now support the original Amazon Echo. While this allows the first-generation Amazon Echo to run with a mainline Linux kernel and is exciting for hobbyists, it's not really practical at this stage or even in the long-run. Amazon Echo devices are already Linux-powered albeit running on Amazon's own modified Linux kernel. With Linux 5.6, however, the original first-generation Amazon Echo is now supported as the necessary DT changes have been made. This support was made by an independent contributor and not Amazon engineers themselves.

  • Fedora Users Will Soon See Linux 5.5 Made Available As A Stable Update

    Fedora 30 and Fedora 31 users will soon see Linux 5.5 come down as a stable update, but before then you can help if so inclined to test this new kernel revision on Fedora. Running this forthcoming week is the Fedora Test Week centered on ensuring Linux 5.5 is in good shape for Fedora users at large. There are Linux 5.5 kernel packages available to test for existing F30/F31 users along with new installation media spins designed for this test day/week.

  • Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6

    One of the last features to land today for Linux 5.6 ahead of the merge window closure is Western Digital's Zonefs file-system. Zonefs is the Western Digital developed file-system that they presented last year for zoned block devices. Zonefs exposes each zone of a zoned block device as a file, compared to traditional file-systems or how zoned block device support is exposed through the likes of F2FS and friends on host-managed/host-aware SMR (Shingled Magnetic Recording) disk drives.

  • man-pages-5.05 is released

    I've released man-pages-5.05. The release tarball is available on kernel.org. The browsable online pages can be found on man7.org. The Git repository for man-pages is available on kernel.org.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6