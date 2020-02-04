Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 10th of February 2020 04:17:02 AM
Misc
  • The State of Robotics – January 2020

    Last month the TechRepublic came out with an article dubbing ROS the “hottest thing in robotics […] you’ve never heard of.” This feels like an excellent step in the right direction, moving beyond academics and into the mainstream. Of course, if you’re reading this it’s likely you have heard of ROS before, and given the size of the community, we hardly agree with the “you’ve never heard of” part. But more exposure, more adoption, more contributions to ROS, is only going to be a good thing.

    The article also links to another entitled “The 8 Coolest Robots Spotted at CES 2020.” CES, the consumer electronics show, is an annual show for consumer technologies in Las Vegas. It’s a chance for innovators and new technologies to take the stage and prove themselves in the industry. Typically it’s very saturated with lots of new technologies and it’s hard to make a mark, but it’s good to see publicity around consumer robotics coming out. One in particular that caught my attention was MarsCat. A bionic cat, home robot. As of publishing this blog the folks behind MarsCat still have time on their Kickstarter too, in case you’re the backing type.

  • Introducing a cheat sheet for open source software alternatives

    It can be frustrating when a mainstream software tool is proprietary. This is a common problem at work. Many companies default to Slack for chat, Adobe Photoshop for creative editing, and Salesforce for customer relationship management. We are faced with this issue at home, too. Our friends and family are likely to use the most popular social media platforms which tend to be closed source. With tax season coming up here in the United States, we are reminded that the go-to home finance software is proprietary.
    Luckily, we do not need to be bound by the constraints of proprietary software. There are tons of open source software alternatives to meet arguably every demand. If there isn't one already out there, someone (maybe you!) is bound to create one. One of the many benefits of choosing open source technology is that it is supported by the community. There's bound to be someone else out there eager to lend a new user a helping hand.

  • The Top 10 Free and Open Source HR Technology Solutions

    Searching for HR technology solutions can be a daunting (and expensive) process, one that requires long hours of research and deep pockets. The most popular HR tech tools often provide more than what’s necessary for non-enterprise organizations, with advanced functionality relevant to only the most technically savvy users. Thankfully, there are a number of free and open source HR technology solutions out there. Some of these solutions are offered by vendors looking to eventually sell you on their enterprise product, and others are maintained and operated by a community of developers looking to democratize HR tech.

    Let’s examine free and open source HR technology solutions, first by providing a brief overview of what to expect and also with short blurbs of the options currently available in the space.

  • Daniel Stenberg: Rockbox services transition

    Remember Rockbox? It is a free software firmware replacement for mp3 players. I co-founded the project back in 2001 together with Björn and Linus. I officially left the project back in 2014.

    The project is still alive today, even of course many of us can’t hardly remember the concept of a separate portable music player and can’t figure out why that’s a good idea when we carry around a powerful phone all days anyway that can do the job – better.

    Already when the project took off, we at Haxx hosted the web site and related services. Heck, if you don’t run your own server to add fun toy projects to, then what kind of lame hacker are you?

    None of us in Haxx no longer participates in the project and we haven’t done so for several years. We host the web site, we run the mailing lists, we take care of the DNS, etc.

    Most of the time it’s no biggie. The server hosts a bunch of other things anyway for other project so what is a few extra services after all?

  • 6 open educational resources for learning Spanish

    My goal for 2020 is to improve my Spanish, and I intend to use the open educational resources described below to help me along my long path towards fluency. These suggestions are by no means an exhaustive list of resources for learning Spanish. The items included are all open resources, which means they are either shared under an open license or are in the public domain.

    You should also consider using resources that are not open but are free, such as books in Spanish from your local library, videos on YouTube and similar sites about topics that interest you or that are designed for people learning Spanish, and anything else you can access that will increase your exposure to the Spanish language.

  • Gunnar Wolf: Migrated to Jekyll

    My blog remained with JAWS for four years, but by February 2008, I decided to switch over to Drupal 5; I needed to properly evaluate it in order to use it at work, so I migrated my blog to use Drupal instead. And behold! You can still look at my half-decent and quite long (and specific to my site) JAWS to Drupal 5 migration script!

    The upgrade to Drupal 6 was quite uneventful. I don’t remember (and cannot find) when it happened, but it didn’t scare or scar me forever. But, even when I most embraced Drupal 7 (I adopted the Debian packages in 2013, and have kept it at least up to date with the each time less frequent updates), I never got around to do the 6→7 migration on my personal website. Yes, because I don’t want to migrate a sh!tload of posts by hand… And could not be bothered to produce a script to decently replicate the whole thing.

  • Best Open Source eCommerce Platforms to Build Online Shopping Websites

    In an earlier article, I listed some of the best open-source CMS options available out there. These CMS software, as the name suggests, are more suitable for content focused websites.

    But what if you want to build your own online shopping websites? Thankfully, we have some good open source eCommerce solutions that you can deploy on your own Linux server.

    These eCommerce software are tailored for the sole purpose of giving you a shopping website. So they have essential features like inventory management, product listings, cart, checkout, wishlisting and option to integrate a payment solution.

  • Key Factors to Consider Before Starting an eCommerce Store
»

More in Tux Machines

Hardware for GNU/Linux and Android

Linux 5.6-rc1

  • Linux 5.6-rc1
    The rc1 tag has been pushed out, and so the merge window for 5.6 is closed.

This was actually a slightly smaller merge window than usual, but I
think that what happened is simply that the holiday season impacted
new development. It impacted the 5.5 rc series less than I had
expected, but seems to instead have caused 5.6 to have slightly less
development than normal.

Of course, "slightly less" is just that - we still have more than 10k
commits (11.5k if you count merges too). So it's not like it's tiny,
and it's still _way_ too big to post full shortlogs or anything like
that. So below is my usual "mergelog" that shows my merges and who
they came from.

And as always, note that my merge log shows who I merged from, which
is not necessarily at all who developed the code. There's more than
1400 individual developers in there, and I always feel a bit bad by
just grouping things by top-level maintainer, but I've never found a
good way to summarize the merge window development by author (like the
rc shortlogs are done). So I just keep mentioning this, to make it
clear that this shows just _one_ side of the credits for getting code
merged.

Apart from being slightly smaller than usual, the stats all look
fairly normal. About two thirds of the patch is drivers (and it's all
over, but gpu and networking dominate as usual), with the rest being
the usual mix of arch updates, documentation, filesystem updates,
networking, tooling, and just misc core kernel updates. And none of
that is in the least surprising or unusual.

>From an actual ABI perspective, I guess the openat2() support by
Aleksa might be worth mentioning - it's been in development for a long
time, and went through several revisions on the mailing lists. It's
seldom we end up adding some new interfaces to really core stuff, but
this makes it much easier to do some path resolution control in user
space - particularly for sandboxing, You can ask to do filename lookup
without following symlinks, for example, or not following mountpoints.
So it's much easier to write code that says "I have this untrusted
pathname that I want to open - only open it if it doesn't jump out of
my sandboxed area".

But otherwise it all looks fairly normal. A couple of new specialty
filesystems if you're into that kind of thing, you can see the big
picture in the merge log below.

Go forth and test,

Linus
  • Linus Torvalds Kicks Off the Development of Linux Kernel 5.6, First RC Is Out Now

    The development cycle of a Linux kernel series usually takes about seven or eight weeks, depending on how many RC milestones Linus Torvalds decides are necessary or appropriate for a new release to be reliable. Therefore, simple math tells us that we should expect the Linux 5.6 kernel series to hit the streets sometime at the end of March, on the 29th, if there’s only seven RCs, or in early April, on the 5th, if there’s eighth RCs. Linux 5.6 promises to be a great release that you may want to upgrade to, and that’s mostly because of the integrated support for the WireGuard VPN (Virtual Private Network) protocol. Among other interesting changes included in the upcoming Linux 5.6 kernel series, we can mention USB4 support, a new Zonefs file system developed by Western Digital and designed to run on zoned block devices, as well as numerous hardware improvements, especially for AMD users.

  • Linux 5.6-rc1 Released For What's Shaping To Be A Superb Kernel

    Linus Torvalds has just tagged Linux 5.6-rc1 as the first test kernel of the forthcoming Linux 5.6. This is going to be a jam-packed big update debuting as stable at the end of March or early April. Linux 5.6 has a bit of everything across the spectrum from WireGuard to USB4 to a lot of new hardware support to the new Zonefs file-system to security enhancements and a whole lot in between. See our original and extensive Linux 5.6 feature overview to learn all about what is coming with this new kernel.

GNOME 3.36’s New Default Background is Seriously Cool

Have you seen the default background for the upcoming GNOME 3.36 release yet? If not, glance above! Admittedly the new GNOME 3.36 wallpaper is not exactly a break with tradition: it’s once again predominately blue, and once again features a variety of geometric shapes, fractal lighting, and abstract arrangement. But the steel blue used in the new Adwaita background has a much colder vibe than the purple and pink hues mixed in with the GNOME 3.34 wallpaper. GNOME’s Jakub Steiner is the hands behind the latest creation which, as always, is provided in three flavoured variants. The blue one above is the default wallpaper (the ‘day’ image) and there’s a morning version (very pink) and a (deeply dark) night version too. Read more

Linux (Kernel): Amazon Echo, Fedora 30 and Fedora 31, Western Digital's Zonefs and New Release of man-pages

  • Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical

    As first to write about yesterday, Linux 5.6 Arm platform changes now support the original Amazon Echo. While this allows the first-generation Amazon Echo to run with a mainline Linux kernel and is exciting for hobbyists, it's not really practical at this stage or even in the long-run. Amazon Echo devices are already Linux-powered albeit running on Amazon's own modified Linux kernel. With Linux 5.6, however, the original first-generation Amazon Echo is now supported as the necessary DT changes have been made. This support was made by an independent contributor and not Amazon engineers themselves.

  • Fedora Users Will Soon See Linux 5.5 Made Available As A Stable Update

    Fedora 30 and Fedora 31 users will soon see Linux 5.5 come down as a stable update, but before then you can help if so inclined to test this new kernel revision on Fedora. Running this forthcoming week is the Fedora Test Week centered on ensuring Linux 5.5 is in good shape for Fedora users at large. There are Linux 5.5 kernel packages available to test for existing F30/F31 users along with new installation media spins designed for this test day/week.

  • Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6

    One of the last features to land today for Linux 5.6 ahead of the merge window closure is Western Digital's Zonefs file-system. Zonefs is the Western Digital developed file-system that they presented last year for zoned block devices. Zonefs exposes each zone of a zoned block device as a file, compared to traditional file-systems or how zoned block device support is exposed through the likes of F2FS and friends on host-managed/host-aware SMR (Shingled Magnetic Recording) disk drives.

  • man-pages-5.05 is released

    I've released man-pages-5.05. The release tarball is available on kernel.org. The browsable online pages can be found on man7.org. The Git repository for man-pages is available on kernel.org.

