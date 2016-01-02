Games: Epic MegaGrant, System Shock 3, FreeOrion, Planet Stronghold 2 and More
-
Godot Engine was awarded an Epic MegaGrant
Godot applied for a $250k usd grant for the category of open source graphics software, (which does not have the necessary requirement to be related to Unreal Engine), and expressed the wish to use the grant to improve graphics rendering as well as our built-in- game development language, GDScript.
Both are areas where the Godot contributor community consistently innovates and we believe this effort, together with the very permissive license, can eventually be used to benefit the industry as a whole.
The grant was awarded at the beginning of this month and we are still discussing the next steps to follow.
-
System Shock 3 development has been left in limbo with lots of people leaving OtherSide Entertainment
Were you excited about System Shock 3? Not to be confused with the remake of System Shock in development by Nightdive, this was the follow-up being made by OtherSide Entertainment that now looks less likely to be released.
The situation had been a little uneasy for a while, and it was likely to come to Linux at some point but now we've heard that more and more people have left OtherSide. Something that's not really a good look, is that on OtherSide's own forum there's a thread detailing layoffs since June last year. In the last few months the Design Director, Senior Environment Artist, Senior UI Developer and more have all left. According to a post from an anonymous developer on RPG Codex (given some legitimacy from OtherSide's former Community Manager who linked to it) "the team is no longer employed there." which doesn't sound good.
-
Inspired by Master of Orion, free and open source 'FreeOrion' has a new release up
The free and open source space strategy sim FreeOrion has a new release out, the first in quite some time.
Inspired by the Master of Orion series (they say it's not a clone) there's plenty of obvious similarities but it does play quite differently. Good to see it alive and well too, the 0.4.9 release that went up yesterday was the first major build since 2018.
Since the last release, the multiplayer side of FreeOrion has seen some big advancements. You can now run a "hostless" server without anyone connected and leave it running for people to play their turns asynchronously, chat is shared between the lobby and the game, chat window will flash to show you have a message, previously joined servers are saved and appear in the servers list of the connection window, Empires in a game can be restricted to certain players based on username-password authentication, an optional turn timer is in and more. A big quality of life update for the online multiplayer and it sounds like it's a lot better.
-
RPG and Visual Novel mix 'Planet Stronghold 2' enters full Beta and looks great
Probably one of the most interesting mixes of a Visual Novel and an RPG (and some dating sim stuff), Planet Stronghold 2 is full-steam ahead in production and a full Beta is now up.
You're tasked with saving your colony, Planet Stronghold, from various threats that will appear as you explore more across the isometric map. As you progress you capture resources, do a little crafting and engage in turn-based battles against both hostile aliens and other humans too. Overall, it certainly is a unique blend.
-
Mixing 2D and 3D gameplay together - the platformer Neko Ghost, Jump! has a demo up
Platformers have come a very long way since the days of the Amiga and the Sega Mega Drive and while I still love them, I'm always keen to see how developers can tweak the basic idea. Neko Ghost, Jump! seems like it hits the sweet spot for this.
Combing gameplay from 2D and 3D platformers, enabling you to tap a button and switch between modes. It's a wonderful way to blend the two together. Not just for show though and more than a gimmick, as you will need to switch between the two to overcome obstacles.
-
Brilliant and unique Metroidvania 'Dandara' getting a Trials of Fear Edition - free update
Publisher Raw Fury recently announced that Dandara, a unique gravity-defying Metroidvania from developer Long Hat House, is getting a Trials of Fear Edition.
It's going to be a free update to everyone who owns it which will include a new "Hidden Realms" area full of new places to explore, a new big boss, new powers for Dandara, a new ability, new music and a "secret" ending plus some extra quality of life updates to make the game smoother. Something they're also doing is adding a whole new focus on the story, expanding the lore of the world of Salt and the inhabitants. This includes new descriptions, dialogue, cut-scenes and an expanded soundtrack too.
-
Recover a barren wasteland in the city-builder puzzler 'Terra Nil' - currently free
Currently free as it was originally made during a Game Jam, Terra Nil is a city-builder with a difference. It's not about building a huge city or getting a big population but rather you helping nature to recover.
That's definitely an usual setting, reminding me somewhat of Surviving Mars: Green Planet only with pixel-art and a much smaller setting. While it's somewhat a city-builder, it's also a strategy/puzzle game all in one too due to the way the levels are made requiring you to plan your steps to beat it.
-
