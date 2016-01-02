Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

OpenShot 2.5.0 Released | Video Editing + Hardware Acceleration!

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 10th of February 2020 02:39:37 PM Filed under
Software
Movies
  • OpenShot 2.5.0 Released | Video Editing + Hardware Acceleration!

    I am proud to announce the release of OpenShot 2.5.0, our largest release yet! In honesty, this release got a bit too large and almost crushed my brain, but I’m happy to finally release it into the wild! May it have safe travels!

  • OpenShot 2.5 Video Editor Brings Hardware Acceleration, SVG, Blender 2.8+ Compatibility

    Out this Sunday is OpenShot 2.5 as the non-linear video editor's biggest release yet for this cross-platform, open-source solution.

    First up, OpenShot 2.5 is finally supporting hardware-accelerated video encoding/decoding. Rather than being limited to CPU-based options, OpenShot 2.5 now supports the likes of VA-API and NVENC/NVDEC for GPU-based encodes/decodes that should be 30~40% faster.

  • OpenShot 2.5.0 Free Video Editor Adds Hardware Acceleration, Blender 2.8 Support

    OpenShot, a free and open source video editor, was updated to version 2.5.0 with some significant improvements like hardware encoding and decoding support, much faster keyframe performance, support for exporting and importing EDL and XML (Premiere, Final Cut Pro and more) files, and Belnder 2.8+ support, among others.

»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

Android Leftovers

Top hacks for the YaCy open source search engine

In my article about getting started with YaCy, I explained how to install and start using the YaCy peer-to-peer search engine. One of the most exciting things about YaCy, however, is the fact that it's a local client. Each user owns and operates a node in a globally distributed search engine infrastructure, which means each user is in full control of how they navigate and experience the World Wide Web. For instance, Google used to provide the URL google.com/linux as a shortcut to filter searches for Linux-related topics. It was a small feature that many people found useful, but topical shortcuts were dropped in 2011. Read more

Music composition with Python and Linux

I met Brendan Becker working in a computer store in 1999. We both enjoyed building custom computers and installing Linux on them. Brendan was always involved in several technology projects at once, ranging from game coding to music composition. Fast-forwarding a few years from the days of computer stores, he went on to write pyDance, an open source implementation of multiple dancing games, and then became the CEO of music and gaming event MAGFest. Sometimes referred to as "Mr. MAGFest" because he was at the helm of the event, Brendan now uses the music pseudonym "Inverse Phase" as a composer of chiptunes—music predominantly made on 8-bit computers and game consoles. I thought it would be interesting to interview him and ask some specifics about how he has benefited from Linux and open source software throughout his career. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6