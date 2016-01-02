Today's Software and HowTos
dutree – reclaim precious hard disk space
You often hear that disk space is cheap and plentiful. And it’s true that a 4TB mechanical hard disk drive currently retails for less than 100 dollars. But like many users I’ve migrated to running Linux on M.2 Solid State Drives (SSDs). They are NVMe drives reaching read and write speeds of over 5,000MB/s. That’s over 20 times faster than a 7,200 RPM traditional hard drive.
M.2 SSDs do functionally everything a hard drive does, but help to make a computer feel far more responsive. M.2 are NVMe drives which reduce I/O overhead and brings various performance improvements relative to previous logical-device interfaces, including multiple long command queues, and reduced latency. M.2 drives are more expensive than mechanical hard drives in terms of dollar per gigabyte. And M.2 with really large capacities are thin on the ground and expensive, so most users settle for lower capacity drives.
Whatever the size of the hard disk, my disks always fill up over time; it seems data expands to fill any void. This is partly because I experiment with lots of distributions and software. But hard disks always seem to fill up by themselves. Whether you use M.2, other type of SSD, or mechanical hard disk drives, you cannot afford to be rash with storage. When a hard disk is full, it can be very time consuming to sort out and remove offending files and directories.
Linux distributions come supplied with utilities to explore disk usage. For example, du is a standard tool used to estimate file space usage; space being used under a particular directory or files on a file system.
du shows directories which are taking up space. And you can combine du with other command-line utilities such as grep and sort to make the output more meaningful. But there are many alternatives.
Version 2.1.16 and website changes
Version 2.1.16 is now out. This release adds a few new features to the server, a couple of usability improvements and some bug fixes.
Additionally, there are some changes to the way public session announcements work. The website sections Gallery and Servers have been replaced by the new Communities section.
The old drawpile.net list server and public server are replaced by the new pub.drawpile.net server. Enter the server address and click the Add button to quickly add it to the list in the join dialog.
All sessions hosted at pub.drawpile.net are automatically listed, so there is no need to announce them manually anymore. You can, however, announce sessions hosted at other servers like before. If you're running a server of your own, you can submit it for inclusion on the communities page.
-
