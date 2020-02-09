Graphics: Wine Wayland, OpenCL and Mir
-
Early Out Of Tree Patches Let Wine Run Natively On Wayland
Not yet mainlined but there is a Git repository offering up a Wine Wayland driver implementation for letting Windows applications/games run atop a Wayland compositor without any dependence on X11/XWayland.
The Wine-Wayland effort is providing a "winewayland.drv" implementation for driving Wayland protocol support into Wine without depending upon X11. The Git repository is currently geared for Arch Linux and Manjaro users with making it easy to build the Wine-Wayland driver there.
-
The OpenCL 2.0 CTS Can Now Run On Gallium3D Clover - But Doesn't Pass The Tests
Red Hat's Karol Herbst who has spent years now working on Nouveau SPIR-V support and other GPU open-source compute efforts around Mesa has provided a trivial implementation of clCreateCommandQueueWithProperties() that is now enough to begin running the OpenCL 2.0 conformance test suite on the Gallium3D "Clover" state tracker.
Karol commented that it's enough to run the OpenCL 2.0 CTS and probably other OpenCL applications relying upon clCreateCommandQueueWithProperties. However, Clover itself doesn't yet expose OpenCL 2.0 support and still lacks a number of features before it will really be useful for GPU compute workloads.
-
Mir News 2020-02-07
Our Wayland Conformance test Suite is now available from Debian sid. This is part of an effort by Mike Gabriel (sunweaver) in association with UBports to package Unity8 desktop for Debian. Amongst the other packages being uploaded is the latest Mir 1.7.0.
-
Mir's X11 Support Is Being Promoted From Experimental
The X11 client support for Mir that leverages XWayland is graduating from its "experimental" status.
The next feature release of Mir will promote the support for being able to run traditional X11 software to being stable rather than under the experimental flag it's been under. In turn, it will be as easy as setting the --enable-x11 switch to enable the X11 support.
-
