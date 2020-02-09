Try These 2 Things Before Choosing Your Desktop Linux OS
Then the site invites you to answer a handful of easy questions, and recommends several Linux distribution that meets your needs based on those responses. (The first 3 results are the ones you’ll want to pay most attention to).
Librehunt has also trimmed the fat, reducing the exhaustive list of Linux distributions to about 44 curated selections. I’ve answered the questionnaire repeatedly and found that the recommendations tend to match up with the Linux distros I use based on my personal preferences, so it’s a job well done!
