Open Hardware/Boot: Coreboot, Oreboot, Bootlin
The Current State of AMD Zen Coreboot Support: Basically Limited To Chromebooks
Firmware developer Michał Żygowski of embedded consulting firm 3mdeb has provided a convenient overview over the current state of AMD Coreboot support for booting with this open-source alternative to conventional proprietary BIOS.
Oreboot Continues Advancing For Open-Source, Rust-Based Booting On RISC-V
Oreboot is the effort that has been taking shape over the past year as an open-source focused, Rustlang-based downstream of Coreboot. Oreboot continues advancing in its own right concurrent to the wonderful Coreboot advancements.
Oreboot continues to pride itself on being as open-source as possible though acknowledging at least for now on x86 CPUs they need the likes of ME/FSP firmware. Oreboot is also still focused on using Rust code rather than C code in the name of better security and reliability.
Bootlin at Embedded World 2020
Bootlin will be preent at Embedded World 2020, in Nuremberg on February 25-27. We will be present on STMicroelectronics booth in hall 4A, stand 138. We will have two demos of the STM32MP1 platform running Linux, and of course details about Bootlin services around embedded Linux and Linux kernel development and training.
Three people from Bootlin will be present: Michael Opdenacker (CEO), Thomas Petazzoni (CTO) and Alexandre Belloni (embedded Linux engineer and trainer).
